Sar Manager MT4

SAR Manager

SAR Manager is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on the standard Parabolic SAR algorithm. The indicator detects changes in SAR direction, generates virtual BUY and SELL signals, calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and displays all related information directly on the chart.

The product is intended for market analysis and manual trade support. It does not open, modify, or close real trading orders.

Signal Calculation

A BUY signal is confirmed when the Parabolic SAR points move from above the price to below it. A SELL signal is confirmed when the SAR points move from below the price to above it.

A new signal is calculated only after the candle has closed. The current forming candle is not used to confirm an entry. The virtual entry price is determined by the opening price of the next candle after the change in SAR direction has been confirmed.

The indicator tracks one virtual position at a time. While the position remains active, new entries are not generated. The position is closed when Stop Loss or Take Profit is reached, an opposite Parabolic SAR signal appears, or a price gap crosses one of the specified levels.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop Loss and Take Profit distances are specified in MetaTrader points. For a BUY signal, Stop Loss is placed below the virtual entry price and Take Profit is placed above it. The opposite placement is used for a SELL signal.

Values are specified in points rather than pips. The actual price distance depends on the point size of the selected trading instrument.

During historical calculations, Stop Loss and Take Profit may both be located within the range of the same candle. Candle data does not show which level was reached first. The Same Bar Policy parameter is provided to process this situation. The user can select Stop Loss First or Take Profit First. Stop Loss First is used by default.

Chart Display

SAR Manager displays Parabolic SAR points, virtual BUY and SELL entry arrows, position exit markers, and horizontal Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines. Level names and corresponding prices can also be displayed on the chart.

The lines are automatically displayed for an active virtual position. After the position is closed, the latest levels can be retained or removed according to the selected settings. The colors of signals, lines, text, and other chart elements can be adjusted.

The number of historical candles processed by the indicator is specified in the input parameters. Increasing the history depth displays more previous signals but may require additional calculation time.

Information Panel

The indicator places an information panel on the chart. It displays the current symbol and timeframe, active signal, virtual position status, and current Parabolic SAR direction.

For an active signal, the panel shows the Entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and the calculated risk-to-reward ratio. The statistical section displays the number of virtual BUY and SELL entries, positive, negative, and breakeven closes, the total virtual result in points, and information about the latest exit.

Statistics are calculated only from the history loaded and processed by the indicator. The values displayed on the panel may change when the number of historical candles is modified.

Notifications

The indicator can send notifications when a new virtual entry appears or when a virtual position is closed. Entry and exit notifications can be enabled separately.

Supported notification methods include standard MetaTrader pop-up alerts, mobile push notifications, email messages, and sound alerts. Push and email functions must be configured in the trading terminal before they can be used.

When the indicator is first attached to a chart, it does not send notifications for previous historical signals. Each new entry or exit is processed once to prevent repeated notifications for the same event.

Input Parameters

The indicator settings are divided into logical groups. Separate groups are provided for Parabolic SAR parameters, virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit distances, historical calculation depth, and the processing order of levels within the same historical candle.

Additional groups contain notification settings, line and marker display options, retention of the latest levels, and the colors of the panel and chart objects. The parameters can be changed in the indicator properties before launch or during operation.

Using the Indicator

Attach SAR Manager to the required chart and configure the Parabolic SAR parameters. Then specify the Stop Loss and Take Profit distances in points, select the history depth, and adjust the chart display settings.

After a new signal is confirmed, the indicator displays its direction, virtual Entry price, and calculated levels. The subsequent position status, exit reason, and updated statistics are shown on the chart and in the information panel.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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