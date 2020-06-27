Guardian of the Galaxy
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.2
Protect your account from Margin Call when the market is going opposite with your trades.
Manage your risk when you're using Martingale, Grid, Average. They are not dangerous anymore, but manageable
Use this EA utilities to accompany your every MT4 installation
This EA is a utility to protect your capital when your trading are unfavorable :
- Maximum loss in money,
- Maximum Draw-down/ equity loss in percentage,
- Your minimum equity reached
Those are whichever reached first
It's simple, straightforward and powerful to accompany your trading
Install this EA in one of currency tab, and it will monitor all the trades from the trading terminal.
Simple, lightweight and very useful
Thanks, just the settings I was looking for.