Guardian of the Galaxy

5

Protect your account from Margin Call when the market is going opposite with your trades.

Manage your risk when you're using Martingale, Grid, Average. They are not dangerous anymore, but manageable 

Use this EA utilities to accompany your every MT4 installation

This EA is a utility to protect your capital when your trading are unfavorable :

  1. Maximum loss in money,
  2. Maximum Draw-down/ equity loss in percentage,
  3. Your minimum equity reached

Those are whichever reached first

It's simple, straightforward and powerful to accompany your trading

Install this EA in one of currency tab, and it will monitor all the trades from the trading terminal. 

Simple, lightweight and very useful

Reviews 2
DMB Capital
31
DMB Capital 2021.07.20 00:11 
 

Thanks, just the settings I was looking for.

Chris Hanscher
286
Chris Hanscher 2021.04.07 17:16 
 

Thank you, one of the rare guardians wich works without DLL. -> Needed for VPS. Thank you Arwan

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3.08 (12)
Experts
EA Jarvis is not an ordinary EA which it's Sell & Buy triggered by MA Cross, MACD, Custom Indicator, Fibo etc Like it's name, EA Jarvis is an intelligent EA, codes carefully and have been on live forward test for at least 3 month before public release, hence the reliability has been validated. Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/731166 Updated in version 2.6 : Draw down protection - the feature most requested !! This EA is your Co Pilot, where you're the Pilot to decide its comprehens
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DMB Capital
31
DMB Capital 2021.07.20 00:11 
 

Thanks, just the settings I was looking for.

Chris Hanscher
286
Chris Hanscher 2021.04.07 17:16 
 

Thank you, one of the rare guardians wich works without DLL. -> Needed for VPS. Thank you Arwan

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