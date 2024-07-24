Bears CD HTB Global (Bears Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom Global) is an analytical bears convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the second one out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB).





Features

The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 indicator is absent.

As an option, the indicator can notify of a new signal using the graphical symbol instead of drawing a CD line. In most cases, CD is considered to be confirmed if it takes the form of a line with a graphical symbol remaining on the chart.

Attention: Since the analyzer is downloaded, graphical symbols are displayed in the main window only after a new CD signal appears (unlike CD lines). Graphical symbols are not displayed for the past periods.

If CD lines are absent in the main window after launching the analyzer, keep switching the periods, till they are detected. Absence of lines indicates the absence of CD on the current period. If the lines are present only in the main window, but not in the additional one, you should recheck the type and the specified parameters of the indicator, for which you want to find CD.

The analyzer online operation is shown in the video.

The analyzer can notify of a new arrow signal and signal's threshold values using audio alerts and e-mail messages. The product also displays GMT time and the time remaining till the current bar is formed.





Purpose

The analyzer can be used for manual, automatic and semi-automatic trading. double type buffers are used for the EA:

Arrow signal - buffer 0, must not be equal to 0 Maximum power for the period (PTF) - buffer 1, must not be equal to 0 Maximum power for МТ4 indicator (PTL) - buffer 2, must not be equal to 0

For semi-automatic trading, using the product together with Trend Trading and Stoploss Master is recommended.





Input Parameters