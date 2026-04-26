Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT5 is a professional dashboard indicator that automatically scans multiple symbols and timeframes for Japanese candlestick patterns in real time.

Instead of opening dozens of charts manually, you can monitor the entire market from one clean scanner panel. The indicator helps you quickly find bullish and bearish candlestick setups, check the active timeframe, and switch directly to the chart where the pattern appeared.

This tool is designed for traders who use price action, reversal patterns, trend confirmation, and multi-timeframe analysis.

Why this scanner is useful

Most candlestick indicators work only on one chart. This scanner works differently. It checks many symbols and timeframes at once and shows all detected patterns in a single dashboard.

You can scan major Forex pairs, gold, indices, crypto symbols, stocks, or any other instruments available in your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

The scanner is especially useful when you want to answer one simple question:

Where is a candlestick signal forming right now?

Main features

Multi-currency scanning

Multi-timeframe analysis

Dashboard table with detected patterns

Bullish and bearish signal classification

Visual arrows and labels on the active chart

Moving Average trend filter

MA visualization directly on the chart

Optional volume filter

Terminal alerts

Push notifications

Email alerts

Click-to-open chart navigation

Works on the last closed candle

No repainting on closed candles

Customizable symbols and timeframes

Customizable pattern filters

Suitable for Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks, and commodities

Detected candlestick patterns

Bullish Engulfing

Bearish Engulfing

Bullish Harami

Bearish Harami

Hammer

Hanging Man

Inverted Hammer

Shooting Star

Morning Star

Evening Star

Piercing Line

Dark Cloud Cover

Three White Soldiers

Three Black Crows

Three Inside Up

Three Inside Down

Three Outside Up

Three Outside Down

Dashboard scanner

The built-in dashboard displays symbols in rows and timeframes in columns. Each cell shows the detected pattern and its direction.

Green signals indicate bullish patterns.

Red signals indicate bearish patterns.

Empty cells mean that no selected pattern was detected on the last closed candle.

This format allows you to monitor many markets from one chart without constantly switching between symbols.

Chart visualization

When a pattern is detected on the active chart, the indicator can display arrows and text labels directly near the candle. This makes the signal easy to verify visually.

The indicator also includes Moving Average visualization, so you can quickly compare the candlestick pattern with the current trend direction.

Trend and volume filters

The scanner includes a Moving Average trend filter using SMA or EMA. This helps reduce weak signals and allows the indicator to detect patterns only in the selected market context.

The optional volume filter can be used to confirm patterns with higher-than-average tick volume.

Alerts and notifications

The indicator can notify you when a new candlestick pattern appears on a closed candle.

Supported alert types:

Terminal popup alerts

Push notifications to mobile MetaTrader

Email alerts

This allows you to monitor the market without watching the screen all the time.

Who can use this indicator

This scanner is suitable for:

Price action traders

Forex traders

Gold traders

Crypto traders

Stock and index traders

Multi-timeframe traders

Manual traders looking for reversal setups

Traders who use candlestick confirmation with trend filters

Users who want to save time scanning multiple charts

Recommended usage

Use the scanner to find potential candlestick setups, then confirm the signal with market structure, support and resistance levels, trend direction, volatility, and risk management.

For cleaner signals, use higher timeframes such as H1, H4, and D1. On lower timeframes, it is recommended to enable the trend filter and volume filter to reduce market noise.

Important

This indicator is not a trading robot and does not open trades automatically. It is a market scanning and technical analysis tool. Candlestick patterns should not be used as standalone trade entries. Always combine signals with proper analysis and risk management.

Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT5 helps you scan more markets, find setups faster, and make candlestick analysis more efficient.