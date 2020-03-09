Gold Wolf EA MT4

Gold Wolf EA — Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor for MT4 / MT5

Gold Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, developed for trading XAUUSD based on trend-following logic, market condition filtering, and controlled risk management.

The EA is not designed for aggressive high-frequency trading. Its main objective is to identify suitable market conditions, avoid unnecessary entries, and trade only when the internal strategy conditions are met.

Gold Wolf EA combines trend-based trading logic, spread control, news filtering, time-based trading restrictions, fixed Stop Loss / Take Profit protection, and additional risk control functions for prop firm accounts.

XAUUSD; timeframe: 15M–1H;

5 licenses are available at this price. After these 5 licenses are sold, the price will increase by 25%

User Guide: https://c.mql5.com/6/1005/Gold_Wolf_EA_User_Guide_EN__1.txt

InpShowChartVisualization = false — disables chart visualization to speed up testing and optimization.

InpShowChartVisualization = true — enables chart visualization: SuperTrend, trades, Stop Loss / Take Profit lines, and the information panel.

Main Concept

Gold Wolf EA analyzes market behavior and determines trading opportunities based on its built-in trend logic.

The EA does not open trades randomly and does not attempt to trade every market movement. Instead, it evaluates current price conditions and enters the market only when a valid setup is detected.

The core principle of the system is discipline, risk control, and participation only when market conditions are suitable.

Focus on Quality, Not Trade Frequency

Markets move every day, but not every day provides good trading conditions.

Gold Wolf EA prioritizes the quality of the trading setup over the number of trades. During uncertain periods, high-impact news, wide spreads, low liquidity, or unsuitable volatility, the EA may remain inactive.

This approach helps reduce weak entries and avoid trading when risk conditions are not favorable.

Risk Management

Gold Wolf EA includes flexible position sizing options.

Available lot modes:

LOT_CONSERVATIVE — lower-risk mode for cautious trading.

LOT_STANDARD — balanced mode for normal trading conditions.

LOT_AGGRESSIVE — more active mode with higher risk exposure.

LOT_FIXED — fixed lot size manually defined by the user.

The EA also supports fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, which can be used as protective limits for each trade.

Market Condition Filters

Gold Wolf EA includes several filters designed to reduce trading during unfavorable market conditions.

News Filter

The EA can block new trades before and after important economic news events.

This is especially important for XAUUSD, as gold can react sharply to macroeconomic data, interest rate decisions, inflation reports, employment data, and USD-related news.

The filter can work with different news impact levels:

High Impact

Medium Impact

Low Impact

Users can enable or disable each impact level according to their risk preferences.

Spread Filter

Gold Wolf EA can block new entries when the current spread exceeds the allowed limit.

This helps avoid trading during periods of poor liquidity, rollover, abnormal spread expansion, or unstable execution conditions.

Night Filter

The EA allows users to disable trading during a selected night-time window.

This function is useful for avoiding low-liquidity periods, wider spreads, and unstable market behavior during specific trading hours.

Prop Firm Protection

Gold Wolf EA includes additional protective settings for prop firm accounts.

The EA can apply limits related to:

risk per trade;

daily loss;

maximum drawdown;

cooldown period after reaching limits;

trade blocking after defined risk conditions are triggered.

These functions are designed to help users maintain stricter risk control and follow account protection rules.

No Dangerous Trading Methods

Gold Wolf EA is not based on high-risk volume escalation methods.

The EA does not use:

martingale;

aggressive grid trading;

uncontrolled averaging of losing positions;

random lot increase;

trading without risk limits.

Each trade is treated as an independent trading decision and is executed within predefined risk parameters.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For more stable operation, it is recommended to use:

XAUUSD; timeframe: 15M–1H;

an ECN / RAW-spread broker;

low spreads and fast execution;

a stable VPS;

risk settings suitable for the account size;

demo testing before live trading.

Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution speed, quote quality, and VPS stability.

Supported Platforms

Gold Wolf EA supports:

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 5

Both versions are based on the same trading concept and are designed for automated gold trading.

Backtesting and Live Trading

Gold Wolf EA includes filters that depend on current market conditions, including the news filter and WebRequest-based functions.

Some real-time functions may not be fully reproduced in the Strategy Tester. Because of this, backtest results may differ from live trading behavior.

For a more realistic evaluation, forward testing and demo account testing are recommended under conditions close to real market execution.

Who Gold Wolf EA Is Designed For

Gold Wolf EA is suitable for traders who:

trade XAUUSD;

prefer automated trading with clear logic;

prioritize risk control over trade frequency;

want to use news, spread, and time filters;

understand the importance of broker quality, VPS stability, and execution conditions;

do not want martingale, dangerous averaging, or aggressive grid systems.

Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves risk.

No automated trading system can guarantee profit. Past performance, backtests, or demo results do not guarantee future results.

Before using Gold Wolf EA on a live account, it is strongly recommended to test it on a demo account, study all settings, and make sure that the selected risk level is appropriate for your capital and trading style.

Conclusion

Gold Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MT4 / MT5, created for gold trading with a focus on trend logic, market condition filtering, and risk control.

The EA is designed for users who value discipline, capital protection, transparent trading rules, and a controlled approach to automated trading.


Recommended products
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse
Omotosho Adekunle Adekoya
Experts
Yetech Pro EA AutoReverse v1.2 – The Smart Trend-Reversal Robot for AUDUSD Features:     Compatible with all brokers and account types     Designed specifically for the popular AUDUSD pair     The robot opens positions every day on M15 timeframe     A tested, stable product built by skilled programmers     ️ Quick installation – only one parameter (Lot size) needs to be changed     Built-in MA Filter to confirm trend direction     Private group access for excellent on
Glod888EA
Dong Liang Zheng
Experts
Our team has been professionally developing gold trading EAs for three years. Every engineer is a real-account forex and gold trader with years of experience. This integrates multiple technologies, including trend following, Martingale, grid, and AI. Currently, we are using it for our own live trading and encourage everyone to download and test it. If wish to observe our trading, please feel free to contact us. Thank you all, and we wish you great success and massive profits
MapleLeafs EA
Maksim Shmyrev
3.5 (2)
Experts
A portfolio night scalper for Canadian dollar instruments: AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, CADJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, USDCAD. Timeframe - M15. Parameters Orders_Comment - comment to orders opened by the EA. Lot_Size - fixed lot size if Auto_MM = 0. Auto_MM - percent of equity to be used in trading. If Auto_MM = 0, it will use a fixed lot. Magic_Number - unique number of orders (set different values for each trading symbol). Start_Time  - the EA's operation start hour (default is 00.00; we do not recommend
Tum
Piyush Rai
5 (1)
Experts
A news scalper ea, suitable for any currency pair whose spread are less than 20 points. - Recommended pair - EURUSD and GBPUSD - Recommended Risk - 40 - Time Frame - 1M - Recommend account - ECN account with VPS is recommended. - It open trade only when news Volatile the market. So have some patience. - It trade at the time of volatile market, so highly recommended to use VPS to avoid slippage. or recommended ping with server is less than 10ms. Settings :  Filter = XX (use 10 for 5 digit pair a
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Gold Trend Weekly Daily System
Chen Zhang
Experts
Gold Trend Weekly Daily System — Institutional-Grade Trend Following for XAUUSD Most Gold EAs blow accounts with martingale or grid strategies. This system doesn't. Designed for traders who value capital preservation over lottery-like returns. STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS (Jan 2024 – Jul 2026) Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: Daily Net Profit: +28.15% Max Drawdown: 10.26% Profit Factor: 14.95 Win Rate: 55.6% Trade
Aurum Trade EA
Dario Musico
Experts
Adaptive Intelligence to Dominate the Gold Market   LAUNCH PROMOTION - LIMITED AVAILABILITY Launch Price: $297 The price will increase to $397 after the first 15 sales. Next increase to $497 after 30 sales. Final list price: $997 +504% in the Last 12 Months. Here's How. Tired of robots that only work in rigged backtests? We did the opposite. We built clean, transparent code and subjected it to 5 years of relentless tick-by-tick testing (99.9% modeling quality). The results speak for themsel
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Experts
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
Hungry for Japanese style? Thirsty for samurai action? Behold! Ichimoku Super Swift Ease Pro is an expert advisor that has an Ichimoku indicator with a moderate lot size. It is recommended that you use this EA for JPY pairs like USDJPY, EURJPY, etc. If you enjoy using Ichimoku, this EA may be what you are looking for. According to the details of this expert advisor, it has an ATR to allow traders to see the line with the flow of the Japanese Yen along with another currency pair with it. Only use
Analytical Expert Pro4
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Expert Mind Core: Statistical Probability Engine The   Expert Mind Core   algorithm is based on a high-order mathematical model designed to analyze structural market imbalances. Unlike standard indicators, this system utilizes a multidimensional approach to price action, evaluating the rate of change in volatility (Gamma-analysis) and its deviation from the equilibrium point. The core logic functions by identifying   exhaustion zones   where the probability of a corrective movement significantly
Matrix Phantom Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Matrix Phantom Gold is a premium, high-tech Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It's an advanced evolution that combines Artificial Intelligence with powerful trend-following strategies, creating a sophisticated and visually stunning trading system with a Matrix aesthetic. Key Features Advanced Hybrid Prediction Engine: Neural Network (LSTM/MLP): Online training with backpropagation. Predicts the direction and magnitude of price movements. DeepA
Osiris Scalper Gold MT4
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Osiris Gold Scalper EA v2.0 MT4 SMC | Order Blocks | Liquidity Sweeps | FVG | Supply & Demand | RSI Divergence Osiris Gold Scalper is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Combining advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with institutional price action analysis, this EA seeks to capture high-probability moves generated by liquidity manipulation and market structure. Main Features Multi-Layer Institutional Strategy: Order Block Detectio
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Financial Radar GFX
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Experts
Gold Trend Rider – Automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trading Disclaimer : Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account and apply proper risk management before live trading. Overview Gold Trend Rider is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for Gold trading. It leverages the Parabolic SAR indicator to detect trend direction and open trades accordingly. Its trailing stop mechanism manages positions d
BitTerraCoin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
BitTerraCoin is a unique trading system! It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. Works using sharp tick movements. Recommendations for working with a scalpel: It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. You can work on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Details: The MaxSpread par
Air gold so good H1
Mr Pornchai Boonsom
Experts
Air gold so good H1   is created based on price movements and time as well as mathematical ideals. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable take  profit and stop loss. Such a system allows you to quickly increase your account balance and keep your losses in place. Profit and loss for each broker is not the same, try to test before using it. Don't rush to buy an EA, test it to be sure and like it before you buy it. The Expert is very simple to use. You don't ne
FX GridCash
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk.  There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions.  The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small ret
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
ForexBrainAI
Henrique Radins Hoffmann
Experts
We present to you our powerful Forex trading robot with artificial intelligence, which uses state-of-the-art technology to make entries in the financial market and earns every month on each Forex pair." With its integrated artificial intelligence, the robot is able to analyze large amounts of data in real time and make quick and accurate decisions, increasing the chances of success in Forex operations." This robot is specially designed for proprietary desk companies that accept robots, offerin
Hedging Forex ALASHI
Mohammed Alashi
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
Experts
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
Hedging Adviser EA
Murodil Eminjonov
Experts
Hedging Adviser EA Hedging Adviser EA It allows you to turn unprofitable transactions into profitable ones through the use of an intelligent back-and-forth hedging mechanism. I call this strategy "No more losses". Let the price go where it wants - The Surefire Forex Hedging EA PRO ADVISOR earns in any situation. Guaranteed! The secret of this amazing Expert Advisor is the well-known trading algorithm "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". Hedging Adviser EA uses
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (5)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
1 (1)
Experts
Titan AI is a next-generation automated trading system developed by the expert team at MX Robots , combining cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with deep financial expertise. This EA has been trained on high-quality market data , including Real Tick, MBP (Market by Price), and MBO (Market by Order) data — the same type of data used by institutional trading systems — to deliver consistent and intelligent decision-making across multiple markets. Titan AI is designed as a portfolio trading system
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
More from author
Universal Trade Copier MT5
Andrei Strashko
Experts
Universal Trade Copier MT5 is a professional local trade copying utility designed to copy trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same computer or VPS. The product supports multiple copying directions: MT4 → MT4 MT5 → MT5 MT4 → MT5 MT5 → MT4 This version is designed for MetaTrader 5. Copying trades involving a MetaTrader 4 terminal requires a separate compatible version for MT4. The copier is suitable for traders who manage multiple accounts, use different MetaTrader ter
Universal Trade Copier MT4
Andrei Strashko
Experts
Universal Trade Copier MT4 is a professional local trade copying utility designed to copy trading operations between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals running on the same computer or VPS. The product supports several copying directions: MT4 → MT4 MT5 → MT5 MT4 → MT5 MT5 → MT4 This version is designed for MetaTrader 4. Copying trades involving a MetaTrader 5 terminal requires a separate compatible version for MT5. The copier is suitable for traders who manage multiple accounts, use differe
Astra BB RSI Arrows
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Astra BB RSI Arrows — a visual indicator for precise trading signals based on Bollinger Bands and RSI Astra BB RSI Arrows was created for traders who need a clear, clean, and fast tool for identifying potential market entry and exit points. The indicator combines two widely used concepts of technical analysis: Bollinger Bands and RSI. Instead of constantly switching between windows and manually monitoring crossovers, overbought zones, and oversold zones, you receive a complete visual signal sys
FREE
Sar Manager MT5
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
SAR Manager SAR Manager is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on the standard Parabolic SAR algorithm. The indicator detects changes in SAR direction, generates virtual BUY and SELL signals, calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and displays all related information directly on the chart. The product is intended for market analysis and manual trade support. It does not open, modify, or close real trading orders. Signal Calculation A BUY signal is confirmed when the Parabolic SAR po
FREE
MA EMA Cross Risk EA MT4
Andrei Strashko
Experts
MA EMA Cross Risk EA is a trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who want to trade using a clear, logical, and visually transparent moving average crossover strategy. The EA is based on one of the most well-known concepts in technical analysis: the crossover of fast and slow MA/EMA lines. When the market changes direction, moving averages can help identify this moment without unnecessary noise, emotions, or manual signal searching. The Expert Advisor automatically tracks Mo
FREE
MA EMA Cross Risk EA
Andrei Strashko
Experts
MA EMA Cross Risk EA is a trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who want to trade using a clear, logical, and visually transparent moving average crossover strategy. The EA is based on one of the most well-known concepts in technical analysis: the crossover of fast and slow MA/EMA lines. When the market changes direction, moving averages can help identify this moment without unnecessary noise, emotions, or manual signal searching. The Expert Advisor automatically tracks Mo
FREE
Adaptive Pulse MT5
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Adaptive Pulse is an adaptive trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to reveal market direction, filter weak movements, and display confirmed entry and exit signals directly on the chart. The market is constantly changing. During quiet periods, price moves slowly and often produces numerous false crossings. During strong volatility, conventional trend lines may react too late. Adaptive Pulse automatically adjusts its sensitivity to current market conditions, making the line smoother during si
FREE
Astra BB RSI Arrows MT4
Andrei Strashko
1 (1)
Indicators
Astra BB RSI Arrows — a visual indicator for precise trading signals based on Bollinger Bands and RSI Astra BB RSI Arrows was created for traders who need a clear, clean, and fast tool for identifying potential market entry and exit points. The indicator combines two widely used concepts of technical analysis: Bollinger Bands and RSI. Instead of constantly switching between windows and manually monitoring crossovers, overbought zones, and oversold zones, you receive a complete visual signal sys
FREE
CandleCloseTimer
Andrei Strashko
Utilities
CandleCloseTimer — full control over candle closing time CandleCloseTimer is a compact utility for MetaTrader 5 that shows a countdown to the close of the current candle directly on the chart. The timer is placed near the current price, so the key information stays exactly where traders look most often — next to the price scale. The utility does not open trades, does not provide trading signals, and does not interfere with terminal operation. Its only purpose is to help you clearly see how much
FREE
Turtle Path MT5
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Turtle Path MT5 — an indicator for traders who want to see the market clearly Turtle Path MT5 is designed for traders who do not want to guess, but want to see the market structure directly on the chart. The indicator is based on the classic logic of the Turtle Trading system and helps quickly identify key breakout levels, signal direction, Take Profit zones, and Stop Loss zones. Every signal is displayed visually: channel lines, entry level, target, stop loss, and arrows on the chart. You do no
FREE
Adaptive Pulse MT4
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Adaptive Pulse is an adaptive trend indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to reveal market direction, filter weak movements, and display confirmed entry and exit signals directly on the chart. The market is constantly changing. During quiet periods, price moves slowly and often produces numerous false crossings. During strong volatility, conventional trend lines may react too late. Adaptive Pulse automatically adjusts its sensitivity to current market conditions, making the line smoother during si
FREE
Turtle Path MT4
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Turtle Path MT4 — an indicator for traders who want to see the market clearly Turtle Path MT4 is designed for traders who do not want to guess, but want to see the market structure directly on the chart. The indicator is based on the classic logic of the Turtle Trading system and helps quickly identify key breakout levels, signal direction, Take Profit zones, and Stop Loss zones. Every signal is displayed visually: channel lines, entry level, target, stop loss, and arrows on the chart. You do no
FREE
Session Atlas MT5
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Session Atlas — Professional Trading Session Map for MetaTrader 5 Session Atlas is a powerful visual session indicator for MetaTrader 5 that turns your chart into a clear, structured map of the trading day. The market does not move the same way throughout the day. Asian, European, and American sessions often have completely different behavior, volatility, liquidity, and price rhythm. Session Atlas helps you see this structure instantly — directly on your chart. No manual drawing. No checking ses
FREE
Sar Manager MT4
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
SAR Manager SAR Manager is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on the standard Parabolic SAR algorithm. The indicator detects changes in SAR direction, generates virtual BUY and SELL signals, calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and displays all related information directly on the chart. The product is intended for market analysis and manual trade support. It does not open, modify, or close real trading orders. Signal Calculation A BUY signal is confirmed when the Parabolic SAR po
FREE
Session Atlas MT4
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Session Atlas — Professional Trading Session Map for MetaTrader 4 Session Atlas is a powerful visual session indicator for MetaTrader 4 that turns your chart into a clear, structured map of the trading day. The market does not move the same way throughout the day. Asian, European, and American sessions often have completely different behavior, volatility, liquidity, and price rhythm. Session Atlas helps you see this structure instantly — directly on your chart. No manual drawing. No checking ses
FREE
Trade Assistant MT5 PRO
Andrei Strashko
Utilities
Trade Assistant MT5 PRO   is a professional trading panel for   MetaTrader 5   designed to make manual trading faster, clearer, and more disciplined. It helps traders manage the entire trade workflow directly from the chart: risk calculation, lot size calculation, Buy/Sell execution, Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit planning, breakeven, trailing stop, partial close, and pending order management. This product does not generate signals and does not promise guaranteed profit. Its purpose is practica
CandleCloseTimer MT4
Andrei Strashko
Utilities
CandleCloseTimer — full control over candle closing time CandleCloseTimer is a compact utility for MetaTrader 4 that shows a countdown to the close of the current candle directly on the chart. The timer is placed near the current price, so the key information stays exactly where traders look most often — next to the price scale. The utility does not open trades, does not provide trading signals, and does not interfere with terminal operation. Its only purpose is to help you clearly see how much
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor
Andrei Strashko
Utilities
Symbol Cost Monitor is a professional analytical utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide fast control over trading costs across multiple instruments simultaneously. Spread and swap directly affect the final trading result. This is especially important for scalping, active intraday trading, holding positions for several days, and working with multiple symbols at the same time. The standard MetaTrader 5 interface does not provide a convenient way to compare all these parameters in one window,
FREE
Symbol Cost Monitor MT4
Andrei Strashko
Utilities
Symbol Cost Monitor is a professional analytical utility for MetaTrader 4 designed to provide fast control over trading costs across multiple instruments simultaneously. Spread and swap directly affect the final trading result. This is especially important for scalping, active intraday trading, holding positions for several days, and working with multiple symbols at the same time. The standard MetaTrader 4 interface does not provide a convenient way to compare all these parameters in one window,
FREE
Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT4 is a professional multi-currency and multi-timeframe Japanese candlestick pattern scanner for MetaTrader 4. The indicator analyzes multiple trading instruments and timeframes simultaneously, displays detected bullish and bearish candlestick patterns in a dashboard panel, and can also show arrows, text labels, and a Moving Average directly on the active chart. This tool is designed for traders wh
Trade Assistant MT4 PRO Panel
Andrei Strashko
Utilities
Trade Assistant MT4 PRO   is a professional trading panel for   MetaTrader 5   designed to make manual trading faster, clearer, and more disciplined. It helps traders manage the entire trade workflow directly from the chart: risk calculation, lot size calculation, Buy/Sell execution, Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit planning, breakeven, trailing stop, partial close, and pending order management. This product does not generate signals and does not promise guaranteed profit. Its purpose is practica
Quantum SuperTrend AI Alerts MT4
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Quantum SuperTrend AI is an indicator with AI-powered intelligent signal filtering: the indicator analyzes market conditions, filters out part of weak impulses, and helps traders see a cleaner market picture without unnecessary noise. Quantum SuperTrend AI is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who need a clear visual tool for trend analysis, trading signals, and control of possible exit zones. The name Quantum SuperTrend AI reflects the core idea of the prod
PatternGuard VWAP Trader MT4
Andrei Strashko
Experts
PatternGuard VWAP Trader — a Smart Expert Advisor for Market Structure-Based Trading PatternGuard VWAP Trader is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed to identify high-quality entry points after price exits a zone of market uncertainty. The strategy is based on a combination of VWAP logic, a NO TRADE zone, candlestick pattern confirmation, trend filtering, and flexible trade management. The EA does not open trades randomly. It analyzes market structure, waits for price to leave a consolida
Dream of the Golden Wolf MT4
Andrei Strashko
Experts
Dream of the Golden Wolf EA The gold market moves fast, but not every movement is suitable for trading. Dream of the Golden Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and optimized for the M5 timeframe . The EA analyzes market structure, trend direction, momentum, price activity, and additional confirmation signals before opening a trade. The main goal of the EA is not to open as many trades as possible, but to identify higher-quality trading conditions where several fact
Golden Wolf Grid Pro MT4
Andrei Strashko
Experts
Golden Wolf Grid PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed for automated trading on Gold / XAUUSD using the M15 timeframe . The EA is based on a grid trading strategy and is created to work with market fluctuations, opening and managing trades automatically according to the selected parameters. Golden Wolf Grid PRO comes with optimized settings for XAUUSD M15 , so you can use the prepared configuration or perform your own optimization and forward testing according to your broker, acco
MPA Trend Dashboard MT4
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
MPA Trend Dashboard — Multi-Symbol Market Scanner for MetaTrader 4 MPA Trend Dashboard is a multi-symbol technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders monitor several trading instruments from one chart and quickly evaluate market direction using a combination of popular technical indicators. The indicator displays a compact signal dashboard directly on the chart. For each selected symbol, it shows BUY, SELL or WAIT signals based on multiple market analysis tools.
Golden Wolf SMC Trendline MT4
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Golden Wolf SMC Trendline  is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want to analyze the market through price structure, liquidity, trendlines, and key areas of interest. The indicator is based on the Smart Money Concepts approach, widely known among traders as SMC. This analytical method helps traders look at the market not only through standard signals, but also through the logic of price movement: where structure is formed, where the character of movement changes
Golden Wolf Game Changer MT4
Andrei Strashko
Experts
Golden Wolf GameChanger EA is a powerful automated trading system for MetaTrader 4, designed to transform Game Changer indicator signals into a complete Expert Advisor with flexible order management, risk control, trade series logic, trailing stop, virtual protection levels, and drawdown reduction tools. This Expert Advisor was created and optimized specifically for trading Gold — XAUUSD / GOLD on the M15 timeframe . Gold is one of the most dynamic and emotional markets in the world. It can m
Second and Custom Timeframe Charts MT4
Andrei Strashko
Utilities
Second and Custom Timeframe Charts See the market between standard timeframes. Second and Custom Timeframe Charts is a professional chart utility for MetaTrader 4 that creates synthetic candles for non-standard timeframes directly from market data. It is designed for traders who need more flexibility than the default MT4 timeframe set can provide. Standard charts show only fixed periods. But the market does not always move in standard blocks. Sometimes the most important structure is visible on
Multi Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner
Andrei Strashko
Indicators
Multi-Currency Candlestick Pattern Scanner for MT5 is a professional dashboard indicator that automatically scans multiple symbols and timeframes for Japanese candlestick patterns in real time. Instead of opening dozens of charts manually, you can monitor the entire market from one clean scanner panel. The indicator helps you quickly find bullish and bearish candlestick setups, check the active timeframe, and switch directly to the chart where the pattern appeared. This tool is designed for trad
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review