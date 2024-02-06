FIBO Price Calculator

FIBO Price Calculator Brief Description

1. Automated Fibonacci Retracement Drawing

This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines on the MT4 chart, assisting traders in quickly identifying potential support and resistance levels.

2. Customizable Fibonacci Sequence

Users can customize the Fibonacci sequence values, and the indicator automatically converts them into corresponding price levels based on the current market price.

3. Adjustable Indicator Window Position

The indicator window can be placed in any of the four corners of the chart, providing users with flexibility to arrange the layout according to their preferences and trading habits.

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Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
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Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
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