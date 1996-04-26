Adaptive Pulse MT4

Adaptive Pulse is an adaptive trend indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to reveal market direction, filter weak movements, and display confirmed entry and exit signals directly on the chart.

The market is constantly changing. During quiet periods, price moves slowly and often produces numerous false crossings. During strong volatility, conventional trend lines may react too late. Adaptive Pulse automatically adjusts its sensitivity to current market conditions, making the line smoother during sideways movement and more responsive when a strong directional move develops.

The indicator analyzes price movement efficiency, short-term and long-term volatility, the slope of the adaptive line, and trend strength. Signals are generated only after the candle has closed. Once a signal is confirmed, it does not change or disappear because of subsequent price movement.

How Adaptive Pulse Works

The adaptive line changes color according to the current market direction:

  • Orange indicates an upward direction.

  • Red indicates a downward direction.

  • A neutral color indicates that no trend has been confirmed.

A Buy signal is generated when price confirms a transition into an upward movement. A Sell signal appears when a downward direction is confirmed. The built-in flat-market filter blocks some weak signals when the market does not have sufficient directional strength.

The chart displays entry and exit arrows together with calculated trading levels. This makes it possible to evaluate a potential setup immediately without manually drawing additional lines.

Trade Visualization

After a signal appears, the indicator displays:

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss level

  • Take Profit level

  • Trade direction

  • Exit point triggered by Stop Loss, Take Profit, or an opposite signal

Stop Loss and Take Profit distances are configured in points. The indicator does not open trades or manage real positions. All displayed levels are informational and intended for visual analysis and manual trading.

Information Panel

A compact information panel is displayed directly on the chart. It shows:

  • Current trend direction

  • Market condition: trend or flat

  • Current ADX value

  • Current volatility

  • Latest trading signal

  • Active direction

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss level

  • Take Profit level

The panel allows the trader to assess the current situation quickly without constantly analyzing several indicators or additional windows.

Notifications

Adaptive Pulse can notify the trader about important events:

  • New Buy or Sell signal

  • Stop Loss reached

  • Take Profit reached

  • Signal closed after a direction change

The indicator supports terminal alerts, sound notifications, Push notifications, and email messages. Each notification type can be enabled or disabled separately.

Main Advantages

Adaptive Pulse combines an adaptive trend line, flat-market filtering, confirmed signals, trading levels, and an information panel in one indicator.

It is designed for traders who want to see more than a simple line crossover and prefer confirmed changes in market direction. The indicator can be used with currency pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 4.

Adaptive Pulse cannot eliminate losing trades and does not guarantee future results. Its purpose is to make trend analysis clearer, more systematic, and visually transparent. Testing the indicator settings on the selected symbol and timeframe is recommended before using it on a live account.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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4.19 (114)
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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