Fibo Levels Global

Description 

Fibo Levels is a color multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator that automatically plots Fibonacci levels on any of the following six standard indicators (AD, OBV, MA, Momentum, ATR and StdDev) in a separate window below the chart of the main financial instrument.

It can be used with any broker, regardless of the name of a financial instrument used because the symbol name must be entered manually as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or invalid name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message saying that the specified financial instrument is unknown (does not exist). 

Rising and falling lines of the indicators can be colored.

The indicator calculates and plots Fibonacci levels over a certain interval of user-specified bars.

The user can display Fibonacci levels of the bullish and bearish trends in different colors.

Furthermore, the indicator can be set to display the time remaining until the completion of the current bar in <d:h:m:s format, as well as Fibonacci retracements, where:

  • < - an indication of the current bar.
  • d - days.
  • h - hours.
  • m - minutes.
  • s - seconds. 

 

Purpose

The indicator can serve as a tool for visualization of market trend prediction with a high degree of probability.

Any calculated indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use the indicator buffer of double type: 

  1. Main line of the indicator - buffer 4.
  2. Rising line of the indicator - buffer 0, must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.
  3. Falling line of the indicator - buffer 1, must not be equal to EMPTY_VALUE.
  4. Fibonacci retracement of the bullish trend - buffer 2, must not be equal to -1.
  5. Fibonacci retracement of the bearish trend - buffer 3, must not be equal to -1.


Input Parameters

  1. Currency_Name - name of the financial instrument.
  2. Ind_Number - number of the calculated indicator.
    • AD (by default).
    • OBV.
    • ATR.
    • Momentum.
    • Moving Average.
    • StdDev.
  3. Ind_Period - indicator calculation period.
  4. MA_Method - method of averaging.
  5. Applied_Price - price used.
  6. Shift - shift of the basic indicator relative to the price chart.
  7. Fibo_Bars_Number - number of bars for calculation of Fibonacci levels (recommended value is 240).
  8. Show_Time - permission to display the time remaining until the completion of the current bar.
  9. Show_Percen - permission to display the current Fibonacci retracement.
  10. Fibo_Bulls - color of Fibonacci levels in the bullish environment.
  11. Fibo_Bears - color of Fibonacci levels in the bearish environment.
  12. Fibo_Style - color of the auxiliary line.
  13. Time_Info - color of the displayed information.
  14. Value_Line_Color - line color of the current indicator value.


Recommendations

Before using the indicator, please update historical data of financial instruments for all the required time frames.

It is further advisable to use the indicator as shown in the screenshots below.

Recommended products
PriceAction Patterns
Vitaly Tarnovsky
Utilities
Данная утилита (эксперт который сам не открывает ордера) ищет на графике паттерны Price Action : DBLHC и DBHLC Рельсы CPR Пин-бар HR PPR TBH и TBL OB где каждый паттерн имеет гибкие настройки того, как он должен выглядеть по Вашему мнению. К примеру, возьмём пин-бар, который имеет так называемый нос а также левый и правый глаз. Так вот в настройках Вы можете указать минимальную длину этого самого носа, максимальный размер самого тела и хвоста, и минимальный размер левого глаза, по отношению
FIBO Price Calculator
Rui Zhao
Utilities
FIBO Price Calculator  Brief Description 1. Automated Fibonacci Retracement Drawing This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci Retracement lines on the MT4 chart, assisting traders in quickly identifying potential support and resistance levels. 2. Customizable Fibonacci Sequence Users can customize the Fibonacci sequence values, and the indicator automatically converts them into corresponding price levels based on the current market price. 3. Adjustable Indicator Window Position The indicator
Fibo Retracement
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description  Fibo Retracement  is an indicator that automatically plots  Fibonacci  levels in the main chart based on Close prices , which distinguishes it from the Fibo Levels indicator that plots levels based on High/Low prices. Thus, using both indicators provides the trader with the opportunity of determining support and resistance zones by Fibonacci! The levels are calculated and plotted over a certain interval using the number of bars specified by the user. The user can display Fibonacci l
Trend Trading
Igor Semyonov
4 (1)
Utilities
Description Trend Trading is an innovative analyzer designed for trend following trading. The analyzer consists of a trend line, colored bars, arrow pointers and reference information. After completion of the current bar, the trend line, the color of the bar and the arrow pointers are not redrawn. Change of market sentiment can be calculated based on one of the fourteen basic indicators included in the standard package of MT4, it affects the color of the trend line. Optionally colored bars, arro
Tendency Inside Bars
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description The indicator determines the appearance of internal bars on the chart, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood. The indicator is different from  Inside Bar  in the same way as  Tendency Reversal Bars  is different from Reversal Bars . In other words, the indicator defines the appearance of internal bars during a bullish or bearish trend rather than defining their single appearance. The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed internal bar by playi
Find Levels
Yuriy Vins
Utilities
The Find Levels utility scans the range of prices and bars indicated by you on the chart, finds the levels most often related to High and Low prices and provides a full report. The color of the level line depends on the number of touches and changes in the program settings. The level is drawn in the event that if the shadow of the High or Low candle was at least two touches during the period specified in the parameters. The characteristics of the candle, namely, what should be its parameters for
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
Utilities
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Indicators
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
Gann and fibo lines
Sergey Fionin
Indicators
The indicator may be of interest to traders who use Fibonacci and Gann levels in their trading. The construction of levels is set by the range of the previous day. It is possible to set colors and styles of all lines in the indicator. It is possible to switch the view mode using buttons on the chart. The indicator practically does not load the terminal as it is recalculated either on a new bar or when switching buttons. 
Five Minutes Strategy
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
The   Five Minutes Strategy   EA is designed for trading binary options. EURUSD on the five-minute period is strongly recommended. Trading is performed by the opening prices based on the signals of the   Five Minutes   indicator. It requires at least 100 bars in history to operate. Input Parameters Initial Deposit - initial deposit. Lot Value - lot size. Lot Type - lot type: Fixed - fixed. Variable - variable. Last Lot Value - last lot value (used in cases when the EA is reattached) Day lot typ
Fibo Levels
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description  Fibo Levels  is an indicator that automatically plots  Fibonacci  levels. The levels are calculated and plotted    over a certain interval using the number of bars specified by the user . When the price achieve one of the target levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50% or 61.8%) the indicator at the request of the user gives a sound signal and/or sends the message by e-mail. Example of the e-mail notification: Subject:  Fibo Up Signal Message:  Signal,H1 - Correction of EURUSD reached 23.6% - 2014
MultiFiboDynamicMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
MultiFiboDynamicMT4 is a powerful, professional indicator for estimating the most important support and resistance levels. The main advantage is that it plots the Fibonacci levels at all timeframes simultaneously, which allows the trader to see the full picture of the possible price movement of the trading instrument! Advantages of the indicator The indicator is perfect for scalping and trading binary options. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. Works on all timeframes. Works on any
FREE
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signal
FREE
Lot Size Calculator for MT4
STE S.S.COMPANY
Utilities
Every trader knows that he or she should never Risk more than 5% (or 7%) per trade. This is a Money Management law and an usable LotSize should be calculated each time because a trader must use a different StopLoss value  for different trading levels. This indicator will calculate an appropriate LotSize for the moment when you will put it on the chart and each time you will drag the "Stop Loss Line" in any direction. LIMITED TIME OFFER: All our premium indicators are available for only 50$, by
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Swing Trade Concept MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Indicators
SWING TRADE CONCEPT  WHAT IS IT FOR? An MT4 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.  HOW DOES IT WORK? 1. Trend Tracking Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks. 2. Signal Generation Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle) Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle) 3. Fibonacci Targets Automatically dra
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
PUA MultiType Pivot MT4
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicators
The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
Advanced Trade Simulator
Marton Papp
5 (5)
Utilities
Advanced Trade Simulator It is an indicator you can attach to any chart and then buy and sell the given symbol virtually. No actual trading takes place.  You can attach it to multiple charts. Then you can buy multiple symbols. A more detailed description here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750336 Features: - buy and sell immediately on the given time frame - market , limit and stop orders - generalized OCO, more than 2 orders can cancel each other. - OSO, one sends another.. - set lot ba
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Flat finder MT4
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicators
This indicator detects a flat and paints the found area with a colored rectangle. The main idea of this indicator is to detect a flat as the price fills a certain area on the chart. Input parameters: Color rectangle - color of the rectangle to be shaded. Bars in rectangle - minimum allowed number of bars in a rectangle. Density in % - density of the flat, set as a percentage of the rectangle area.
AutoPivot
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
This indicator will draw monthly, weekly, and daily pivot. Pivot line will be calculated automatically again when the period ends. Auto Pivot Metatrader 4 Indicator The Auto Pivot indicator for Metatrader 4 automatically updates the pivot point (PP), support (S1,S2,S3) and resistance levels (r1,r2,r3) every day. Price above the pivot point means positive while price below the pivot point means negative. S3 indicates extremely oversold while price above resistance r3 means extremely overbought.
Profit on fibonacci
Matus German
Indicators
mql5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44815 Simple indicator to calculate profit on fibonacci retracement levels with fixed lot size, or calculate lot size on fibonacci levels with fixed profit. Add to chart and move trend line to set the fibonacci retracement levels. Works similar as default fibonacci retracement line study in Metatrader. Inputs Fixed - select what value will be fix, lot or profit Fixed value - value that will be fix on all levels Levels - levels for which to ca
Pivot Point Breakout and Reversal
Dmitriy Rybakov
Experts
Pivot Point Breakout & Reversal is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for intraday trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA trades breakouts of the Central Pivot Range (CPR) as well as reversals from support and resistance levels (R2, R1, S1, S2). Only one order of each type can be opened simultaneously. All orders are opened with StopLoss and TakeProfit. The order volume can be either fixed or variable . The EA implements various tactics of the full and partial order closure to decreas
Leo Fibonacci
Dmitriy Zaytsev
Indicators
The indicator is designed for determining Fibonacci levels. Does not repaint/redraw The blue level shows the zero Fibonacci value (it is also the Pivot level) Red levels show calculated Fibonacci levels (used as a rollback or reversal point) Automatic period detection (periods can be entered manually) Adjustable display calculation method. Settings BarsHistory - the number of bars to be used to display the indicator. Method - method of calculation. AutoPeriod - automated period calculation (true
BeST Classic Pivot Points
Eleni Koulocheri
Indicators
BeST_ Classic Pivot Points is an MT4 Indicator that is based on the widely known and definitely classic Pivot Point of a market prices activity. A pivot point is calculated as an average of significant prices (high,low,close) from the performance of a market in the prior trading period. If the market in the following period trades above the pivot point it is usually evaluated as a bullish sentiment, whereas trading below the pivot point is seen as bearish. A pivot point and the associated suppo
FREE
PZ Head and Shoulders MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Master head and shoulders patterns for better trading decisions A head and shoulders pattern is a chart formation that resembles a baseline with three peaks, the outside two are close in height and the middle is highest. It predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal and is believed to be one of the most reliable trend reversal patterns. It is one of several top patterns that signal, with varying degrees of accuracy, that a trend is nearing its end.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubl
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Tract
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Tract - Channel indicator, by which you can place orders like a classic channel indicator. Trading can be carried out inside the channel when the price reaches its borders and turns in the opposite direction from them. In such cases, reversal strategies are used. The channel indicator is designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. Another way to trade a breakout - assumes a situation when the price, upon reaching one or another cha
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
More from author
Main Candles
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
The indicator detects the following types of Japanese candlesticks: Doji, Hammer and/or Hanging Man, Shooting Star and/or Inverted Hammer, Spinning Top, Maribozu. The indicator is intended for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. There is a possibility to choose colors for bullish and bearish candlesticks. For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3, whose value is not zero!
Big and Small Candles
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
The indicator is intended for detecting big (long) and/or small (short) candlesticks. There is possibility of coloring the bullish and bearish candlesticks. The indicator can be used for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. The indicator data that can be used for automated trading can be taken from one of four buffers of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3. Values must not be equal to zero. 
DeMark Fractals
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
The indicator of DeMark fractals. The indicator can be drawn on the basis of price data and on the basis of a moving average. There is a possibility to color the up and down fractals. The indicator can be used for manual and for automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0 - up fractals, 1 - down fractals! Values of the buffers must not be equal to zero.  A moving average is drawn on the basis of input parameters: Calc_Method 
Stochastic Global
Igor Semyonov
4 (1)
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator Stochastic. The rising and falling lines and the levels of the indicator can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following nineteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. AC - indicator of acceleration. AO
MACD Histo Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator MACD Histo. The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow
MACD Line Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator MACD Line (MA convergence-divergence indicator, shown as a histogram). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored. The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume i
RSI Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal indicator RSI together with moving averages based on it. Depending on the need, moving averages can be disabled. You can color the indicator lines and levels: lines of RSI, moving average lines and thresholds of overbought and oversold levels.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following eighteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MT4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accu
CCI Global
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
Indicators
Description A universal indicator CCI together with moving averages based on it. Depending on the need, moving averages can be disabled. You can color the indicator lines and levels: lines of CCI, moving average lines and thresholds of overbought and oversold levels.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following eighteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicato
Multicurrency Tools
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A multi-purpose multi-colored/multi-symbol indicator, which is a set of standard tools from the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The difference is that below the basic price chart it allows to calculate and build in a separate window any of the twenty indicators in a colored form, painting bulls and bears in different colors, for any financial instrument in accordance with the list below:  AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Force - Force Inde
AO Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator AO (Awesome Oscillator). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow Index. ATR
MACD Classic Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator MACD Classic (MA convergence-divergence indicator) that combines two indicators: MACD Line and MACD Histo. The rising and falling lines, the signal line and the indicator histogram can be colored. The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distributio
MACD Classic Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The universal colored multicurrency/multisymbol indicator MACD Classic, consisting of two MACD indicators: MACD Line and MACD Histo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist). Inputs Currency_Nam
Multicurrency Cross Oscillator
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator/oscillator based on crossing moving averages. The rising and falling lines of the indicator histogram can be colored. The combined use of the line and the histogram increases the level of the analysis when making a decision to open or close deals. The indicator can be calculated as the standard Price Oscillator or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an i
RAVI Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator RAVI. Was proposed by T. Chand as a trend indicator. RAVI means Range Action Verification Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).
Market Mood Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored multicurrency/multisymbol oscillator of the market mood. The oscillator is designed for detecting the continuation or change of the market mood prior to its occurrence. An excellent example is the screenshots that show all the features of the oscillator. The oscillator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a fin
Inside Bar
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of internal bars on the chart, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood. The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed internal bar by playing a beep, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where: < means the current bar. d - days. h - hours. m - minutes. s - seconds. The bullish and bearish mood can be colored. Inputs Sound_Play - a
Reversal Bars
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of the bars that signal of a reversal of current local moods and plays a beep. It also paints these bars in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish priority. You can select the color for bullish and bearish moods. Inputs Sound_Play - a flag that allows the sound notification. Use Detection of the reversal bar can be a signal to perform appropriate trading activities.  The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert A
Tendency Reversal Bars
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of bars that notify of the reversal of the current trend, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood. The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed reversal bar by playing a beep, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where: < means the current bar. d - days. h - hours. m - minutes. s - seconds. You can select the color for bullish and
Multicurrency MAs
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average . The indicator is drawn in a separate window, so below the main trading chart a user can see the development of another financial instrument. It is very useful when considering the combined values of various moving averages for different financial instruments below the main trading chart.  The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of
Color Chart MAs
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average . The indicator provides various opportunities for the analysis of prices based on different ways of constructing moving averages in the window of the main financial instrument. You can color bullish and bearish moods. Inputs MA_Type - type of multiplicity: Moving Average. Double Moving Average. Triple Moving Average. MA_Period - the MA period. MA_Method - the averaging met
Multicurrency Bands Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator Bollinger Bands to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The rising and falling line of the main indicator and Bollinger Bands can be colored. The indicator can be calculated based on one of the eleven basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Force - Force Index indicator. MF
Channel Global Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator Channel to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator uses the calculation method of the Price Channel indicator. The rising and falling line of the main indicator and the Channel lines can be colored. The indicator can be calculated based on one of the eleven basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution o
Keltner Channel
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
Utilities
Description Keltner's colored channel indicator,also called STARC band, drawn in the main chart window. The indicator uses the calculation technique of the three drawing options: basic, improved and modified . The first two were proposed by Keltner, the third one - by a successful trader L. Rakshe. You can also search for your own best parameters of the indicator. The upper, middle and lower bands can be colored. The indicator includes the basic analytical tool of the market moods by Keltner. Th
ZigZag Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator ZigZag to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).  The indicator can
Color Price Channel
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored channel indicator Price Channel to be drawn on the main chart of a financial symbol. It can color bullish and bearish moods based on the middle line of the indicator, as well as change the color of the upper and lower lines of the channel. Purpose The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:  The middle line of the indicator - buffer 4. The upper line of the
Multicurrency Candlesticks
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Candlesticks is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows a financial instrument as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrume
Candlestick Tools
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Candlestick Tools  is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows one of four standard indicators as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbol. The indicator is calculated based on one of two indicators included in the standard package of the МetaТrader 4 terminal: CCI - Commodity Channel Index. RSI - Relative Strength Index. The default indicator is Commodity Channel Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespecti
Pivot Pro
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Pivot Pro  is a universal color indicator of the  Pivot Points  levels systems. You can select one of its three versions:  Standard   Old , Standard New  and  Fibo . The system will automatically calculate the  Pivot Point  on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. It can also display price tags for each level. You can color the indicator lines. Only a method of calculation of the third level of supp
Price Levels
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
MACD Line Smart
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review