Turtle Path MT4 — an indicator for traders who want to see the market clearly

Turtle Path MT4 is designed for traders who do not want to guess, but want to see the market structure directly on the chart. The indicator is based on the classic logic of the Turtle Trading system and helps quickly identify key breakout levels, signal direction, Take Profit zones, and Stop Loss zones.

Every signal is displayed visually: channel lines, entry level, target, stop loss, and arrows on the chart. You do not need to search for a breakout manually or calculate the risk distance yourself — the indicator does it for you and immediately shows the full picture.

Turtle Path MT4 is especially useful for traders who follow trends, trade breakouts, and want more discipline in decision-making. Instead of chaos on the chart, you get a clear system: where the signal appeared, where the risk is located, where the target is, and which levels are currently important.

Indicator features:

• Donchian channel construction based on Turtle Trading logic

• buy and sell signals when levels are broken

• Take Profit and Stop Loss in points

• Entry, TP, and SL visualization directly on the chart

• Buy/Sell signal arrows

• terminal alerts, sound alerts, push notifications, and email alerts

• flexible settings for periods, colors, and history display

Turtle Path MT4 does not overload the chart with unnecessary elements. It shows only what is truly important for a trading decision: breakout, direction, risk, and target.

The indicator does not open trades automatically and is not an Expert Advisor. It is designed for market analysis and visual support for trading decisions. Trading results depend on your strategy, risk management, and market conditions.