CandleCloseTimer MT4

CandleCloseTimer — full control over candle closing time

CandleCloseTimer is a compact utility for MetaTrader 4 that shows a countdown to the close of the current candle directly on the chart. The timer is placed near the current price, so the key information stays exactly where traders look most often — next to the price scale.

The utility does not open trades, does not provide trading signals, and does not interfere with terminal operation. Its only purpose is to help you clearly see how much time remains before the current candle closes on the selected timeframe.

Main CandleCloseTimer features

1. Countdown to the current candle close
Shows the remaining time until the current bar closes in 00:00:00 format.

2. Display near the current price
The timer can be placed next to the price scale, below the current price, so it does not interfere with chart analysis.

3. Automatic timeframe adaptation
When switching between M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, and other timeframes, the timer automatically recalculates the remaining time.

4. Works as an MT4 utility
CandleCloseTimer is installed as an Expert Advisor utility, not as a regular indicator. It does not perform any trading operations.

5. Updates every second
The timer updates via OnTimer , so it does not depend only on incoming ticks.

6. Compact display mode
You can leave only a minimal countdown timer without unnecessary text, keeping the chart clean.

7. Additional timeframe panel
If needed, you can enable a panel with several timeframes and the remaining time until candle close for each of them.

8. Timeframe selection
Available presets:

Scalping — M1, M5, M15
Intraday — M15, H1, H4
Swing — H4, D1, W1
All — main timeframes
Custom — user-defined timeframe list

9. Custom timeframe list
You can manually set the required periods, for example: M5,M15,H1,H4,D1 .

10. Time-based color zones
The timer color can change depending on how much time remains:

normal color — the candle is still far from closing;
warning color — little time remains before closing;
critical color — the final seconds before candle close.

11. Adjustable warning thresholds
You can set how many seconds before candle close the warning and critical zones should activate.

12. Alerts before candle close
The utility can notify the trader before the current bar closes.

13. Alert types
Available alert types:

popup alert in the terminal;
sound alert;
push notification to mobile MetaTrader;
email notification.

14. Alert timing settings
You can set how many seconds before candle close the alert should be triggered.

15. Market state handling
If the market is closed or the trading session is unavailable, the utility can show the corresponding status instead of the regular timer.

16. Trading session support
CandleCloseTimer uses the instrument’s trading session data to display the market state more accurately.

17. Appearance customization
You can change the size, color, background, font, offsets, and timer position.

18. Chart position settings
The timer can be moved right/left and up/down relative to the current price.

19. Multiple chart support
Using Instance ID, you can run several copies of the utility on different charts without object conflicts.

20. Automatic object cleanup
When the utility is removed from the chart, all created graphical objects are automatically deleted.

Who CandleCloseTimer is for

The utility is useful for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone who makes decisions based on candle close. It helps wait for signal confirmation, avoid premature entries, and control the exact moment of bar closing more precisely.

CandleCloseTimer is not a trading system and not a robot with forecasts. It is a practical time-control tool for cleaner and more accurate chart work.


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Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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1 (1)
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Andrei Strashko
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Andrei Strashko
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