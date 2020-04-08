Pivot Flow Pro

Pivot Flow Pro - Trend-structure market direction using pivot highs and lows to form a dynamic bull/bear band.

Non-repainting trend-structure indicator that identifies market direction using averaged pivot highs and lows to form a dynamic bull/bear band, with signals confirmed strictly on closed candles. When price closes above or below the adaptive pivot levels, the indicator shifts trend and prints a flip arrow, while continuation dots highlight valid breakout points in the direction of the current structure—giving you a clear, noise-filtered view of trend reversals and trend momentum.

MT4 Any Time Frame

Win Rate at 93% and tested live for over 1 year.

Promotional price, increases $30 USD every 8 sales! 

!!!  SOON...The MT4 EA made from this indicator  !!!



* Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results


