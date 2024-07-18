Fibo Levels

Description 

Fibo Levels is an indicator that automatically plots Fibonacci levels.

The levels are calculated and plotted  over a certain interval using the number of bars specified by the user.

When the price achieve one of the target levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50% or 61.8%) the indicator at the request of the user gives a sound signal and/or sends the message by e-mail.

Example of the e-mail notification:

  • Subject: Fibo Up Signal
  • Message: Signal,H1 - Correction of EURUSD reached 23.6% - 2014.08.06 10:18:00

There is a possibility of obtaining information on correction of the prices on all timeframes at the same time! 

The user can display Fibonacci levels of the bullish and bearish trends in different colors.

Furthermore, the indicator may be set to display the time remaining until the completion of the current bar in <d:h:m:s format, as well as Fibonacci retracements, where:

  • < - an indication of the current bar.
  • d - days.
  • h - hours.
  • m - minutes.
  • s - seconds. 

See the below video to check the performance of the indicator.

 

Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use the indicator buffer of double type: 

  1. Fibonacci retracement of the bullish trend - buffer 0, must not be equal to -1.
  2. Fibonacci retracement of the bearish trend - buffer 1, must not be equal to -1.

Input Parameters

  1. Bars_Number - number of bars (recommended value is 240).
  2. Corner - угол привязки таблицы на графике:
    • Left upper chart corner.
    • Right upper chart corner.
    • Left lower chart corner.
    • Right lower chart corner.
  3. X_Distance - anchor X-distance table property in pixels.
  4. Y_Distance - anchor Y-distance table property in pixels.
  5. Vertical - a way of display of the table:
    • true - vertical.
    • false - horizontal.
  6. Show_Time - permission to display the time remaining until the completion of the current bar.
  7. Show_Percent - permission to display the current Fibonacci retracement.
  8. Show_Table - permission to display the table of price corrections of all timeframes.
  9. Play_Sound - enable/disable sound notification.
  10. Send_Mail - enable/disable e-mail notification.
  11. Fibo_Bulls - color of Fibonacci levels in the bullish environment.
  12. Fibo_Bears - color of Fibonacci levels in the bearish environment.
  13. Fibo_Style - color of the auxiliary line.
  14. Time_Info - color of the displayed information.
Recommended products
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Indicators
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
Close Trades Premium MT4
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilities
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Tra
Auto TP and SL MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
Utility for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT5 version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/56486 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip real   stop loss and take profit work with each order separately
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
The Morning Star PRT indicator uses the morning flat breakout principle. The indicator displays morning flat levels and shows possible targets. An additional Fibonacci level has been added to the indicator, as well as sound alerts about the intersection of both target levels specified in the settings and the night flat level. The Morning Star PRT indicator builds a night flat channel at the end of the night, as well as two Fibonacci price levels up and down. These levels can be considered both
Fibo Bands
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibo Bands is an innovative indicator and an analyzer for trading in the current trend direction. The indicator builds a Fibonacci channel (bands), and consists of a trend line (middle line), channel bands, colored bars and reference information. After completion of the current bar, the trend line, the channel and the color of the bar are not redrawn. However, the channel width can be changed after a reset or restart of the indicator depending on volatility. The channel is built in accordance wi
PUA MultiType Pivot MT4
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicators
The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
Fibo Retracement
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description  Fibo Retracement  is an indicator that automatically plots  Fibonacci  levels in the main chart based on Close prices , which distinguishes it from the Fibo Levels indicator that plots levels based on High/Low prices. Thus, using both indicators provides the trader with the opportunity of determining support and resistance zones by Fibonacci! The levels are calculated and plotted over a certain interval using the number of bars specified by the user. The user can display Fibonacci l
Daily Drawdown Limit EA Prop Firm trading MT4
Mathieu, Frede Alfaro
Utilities
If you found this EA, it's probably because you want to get a funded account with a prop firm, but you see a rule that most of traders fear :   Maximum Daily Drawdown.  I've been through this problem myself as   I'm a prop firm trader   and I've made a bot to solve this rule, and you can get it to solve this problem too. How does it work ? When you first setup this EA, you need to input the   initial deposit   which corresponds to the size of your funded account. For exemple if you get a 10k$ f
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicators
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
Crazy Dancing Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Crazy Dancing moving RES/SUP Levels Automatic redrawing of moving Supports and resistances levels  to indicate price breaking supports (signal SELL)  or breaking resistance levels (signal BUY) Very simple appearing indicator but very clever and smart too !!!! Main Inputs: # of bars for the support and resistances levels + the initial shift from start + moving average for filter signaling Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse higher values for
Bulls CD LBT Global
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Bulls CD LBT Global  (Bulls Convergence/Divergence Low Bottom  Top   Global) is an analytical bulls convergence/divergence indicator (C, D or CD) between a financial instrument and 22 MT4 indicators working on all periods simultaneously. The indicator measures the power of CD for indicators and periods and is the first one out of the two possible versions (LBT and LTB). Features The analyzer is not a lagging one. It works by ticks and is able to show CD in the main window even in case the MT4 i
Semi automatic trading and tester
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (1)
Utilities
This trading system requires the user to manually add Fibonacci, trend lines, horizontal lines, channel to perform semi-automatic or manual trading. The trading system can also be used in the tester. Trading panel provides: spread information margin information free marging Information The swap information to order for lots (requires your dealer support)
Lines Target ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
Indicators
The main function of the indicator is to draw the target lines (support and resistance lines). The lines are plotted according to a special fractal algorithm. The lines are calculated with consideration of the zero bar. A different, more complicated calculation algorithm is used on the zero bar, in contrast to the other bars. This allows reacting to the market situation in real time, but on the other hand, redrawing is possible on the zero bar. If necessary, the zero bar can be omitted from calc
Tester binary indicators by Veles
Vitalii Selin
Utilities
Tester binary indicators by Veles is a tool that checks the signals of any Meta Trader 4 indicator. Main functions: Ability to select buffers of the required indicator to receive BUY and SELL signals. Ability to select the required expiration time based on indicator signals. Possibility to select the operating time range of the required indicator. Possibility to choose the trading verification scheme that is optimal for you (without martingale, martingale by candles, martingale by signal). Abil
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilities
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Fibonacci Theft Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Fibonacci theft   is an ultrascalping system that uses Fibonacci levels to launch a scalping system that allows   theft     a few pips from the market. This system allows the use of fibonacci levels, predetermined levels or a level chosen by the user. It also presents the option of using or not volume and impulse filters. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used wit
Flat finder MT4
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicators
This indicator detects a flat and paints the found area with a colored rectangle. The main idea of this indicator is to detect a flat as the price fills a certain area on the chart. Input parameters: Color rectangle - color of the rectangle to be shaded. Bars in rectangle - minimum allowed number of bars in a rectangle. Density in % - density of the flat, set as a percentage of the rectangle area.
GridBreakTimeSuper
Opengates Success International
Utilities
GridBreakTimeSuper is a Utility created based on grid trading strategies. It opens any number of Buystops and Sellstops orders respectively as defined by the User with a predetermined gap up and down from the current price as also set by the User. This EA works based on time set by the User for opening and closing of all orders and trades once in a day according to the time set by user. The general idea here is that each currency pair has specific time that breakout is always most likely as ther
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicators
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Fibo Level Management Tools
Chen Yau Weng
Utilities
This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart. Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management
BPSPanel
Remi Passanello
Indicators
BPS Panel Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. BPS Panel   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How doe
No Demand No Supply
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator identifies No Demand –No Supply candles  to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator but with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Supply. The VSA (Volum
Price CD HTB
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Price CD HTB (Price Convergence/Divergence High Top Bottom) is a innovative universal analytical bears indicator of convergence/divergence between financial instruments. The indicator is the first out of the two possible versions (HBT and HTB) of the bearish convergence/divergence origins. Due to its multiple use feature, the indicator allows you to find convergences/divergences between the price of main financial instrument and other financial instruments simultaneously. Users can s
Five Minutes Strategy
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
The   Five Minutes Strategy   EA is designed for trading binary options. EURUSD on the five-minute period is strongly recommended. Trading is performed by the opening prices based on the signals of the   Five Minutes   indicator. It requires at least 100 bars in history to operate. Input Parameters Initial Deposit - initial deposit. Lot Value - lot size. Lot Type - lot type: Fixed - fixed. Variable - variable. Last Lot Value - last lot value (used in cases when the EA is reattached) Day lot typ
YK Fibo Pivot Indicator
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Indicators
YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator: Trade Smarter with Fibonacci Pivot Points The YK-Fibo Pivot Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that combines the precision of Fibonacci retracements with the insights of Pivot Points. Whether you're a novice or seasoned trader, this indicator empowers you to spot profitable opportunities in the market with ease. Why Choose YK-Fibo Pivot? Pinpoint Support & Resistance: By calculating Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high, low, and close prices, y
Automatic fibonacci with alerts
Tonny Obare
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with d
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicators
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
Utilities
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
More from author
Main Candles
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
The indicator detects the following types of Japanese candlesticks: Doji, Hammer and/or Hanging Man, Shooting Star and/or Inverted Hammer, Spinning Top, Maribozu. The indicator is intended for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. There is a possibility to choose colors for bullish and bearish candlesticks. For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3, whose value is not zero!
Big and Small Candles
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
The indicator is intended for detecting big (long) and/or small (short) candlesticks. There is possibility of coloring the bullish and bearish candlesticks. The indicator can be used for manual and/or automated trading within an Expert Advisor. The indicator data that can be used for automated trading can be taken from one of four buffers of the double type: 0, 1, 2 or 3. Values must not be equal to zero. 
DeMark Fractals
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
The indicator of DeMark fractals. The indicator can be drawn on the basis of price data and on the basis of a moving average. There is a possibility to color the up and down fractals. The indicator can be used for manual and for automated trading within an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use any indicator buffer of the double type: 0 - up fractals, 1 - down fractals! Values of the buffers must not be equal to zero.  A moving average is drawn on the basis of input parameters: Calc_Method 
Stochastic Global
Igor Semyonov
4 (1)
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator Stochastic. The rising and falling lines and the levels of the indicator can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following nineteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. AC - indicator of acceleration. AO
MACD Histo Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator MACD Histo. The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow
MACD Line Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator MACD Line (MA convergence-divergence indicator, shown as a histogram). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored. The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume i
RSI Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal indicator RSI together with moving averages based on it. Depending on the need, moving averages can be disabled. You can color the indicator lines and levels: lines of RSI, moving average lines and thresholds of overbought and oversold levels.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following eighteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MT4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accu
CCI Global
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
Indicators
Description A universal indicator CCI together with moving averages based on it. Depending on the need, moving averages can be disabled. You can color the indicator lines and levels: lines of CCI, moving average lines and thresholds of overbought and oversold levels.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following eighteen other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicato
Multicurrency Tools
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A multi-purpose multi-colored/multi-symbol indicator, which is a set of standard tools from the MetaTrader 4 terminal. The difference is that below the basic price chart it allows to calculate and build in a separate window any of the twenty indicators in a colored form, painting bulls and bears in different colors, for any financial instrument in accordance with the list below:  AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Force - Force Inde
AO Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator AO (Awesome Oscillator). The rising and falling of the indicator histogram can be colored.   The indicator can be calculated as the standard one or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Volume - tick volume indicator. Force - Force Index indicator. MFI - Money Flow Index. ATR
MACD Classic Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator MACD Classic (MA convergence-divergence indicator) that combines two indicators: MACD Line and MACD Histo. The rising and falling lines, the signal line and the indicator histogram can be colored. The indicator can be calculated as the standard one on the basis of a price or as a derivative on the basis of the following twelve other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distributio
MACD Classic Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The universal colored multicurrency/multisymbol indicator MACD Classic, consisting of two MACD indicators: MACD Line and MACD Histo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist). Inputs Currency_Nam
Multicurrency Cross Oscillator
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal indicator/oscillator based on crossing moving averages. The rising and falling lines of the indicator histogram can be colored. The combined use of the line and the histogram increases the level of the analysis when making a decision to open or close deals. The indicator can be calculated as the standard Price Oscillator or as a derivative on the basis of the following eleven other indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an i
RAVI Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator RAVI. Was proposed by T. Chand as a trend indicator. RAVI means Range Action Verification Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).
Market Mood Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored multicurrency/multisymbol oscillator of the market mood. The oscillator is designed for detecting the continuation or change of the market mood prior to its occurrence. An excellent example is the screenshots that show all the features of the oscillator. The oscillator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a fin
Inside Bar
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of internal bars on the chart, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood. The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed internal bar by playing a beep, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where: < means the current bar. d - days. h - hours. m - minutes. s - seconds. The bullish and bearish mood can be colored. Inputs Sound_Play - a
Reversal Bars
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of the bars that signal of a reversal of current local moods and plays a beep. It also paints these bars in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish priority. You can select the color for bullish and bearish moods. Inputs Sound_Play - a flag that allows the sound notification. Use Detection of the reversal bar can be a signal to perform appropriate trading activities.  The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert A
Tendency Reversal Bars
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator determines the appearance of bars that notify of the reversal of the current trend, and paints them in accordance with the bullish and/or bearish mood. The indicator can notify of the appearance of a formed reversal bar by playing a beep, as well as display the time remaining until the end of the formation of the current bar in the format of <d:h:m:s, where: < means the current bar. d - days. h - hours. m - minutes. s - seconds. You can select the color for bullish and
Multicurrency MAs
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average . The indicator is drawn in a separate window, so below the main trading chart a user can see the development of another financial instrument. It is very useful when considering the combined values of various moving averages for different financial instruments below the main trading chart.  The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of
Color Chart MAs
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A universal colored indicator of moving averages: Moving Average, Double Moving Average, Triple Moving Average . The indicator provides various opportunities for the analysis of prices based on different ways of constructing moving averages in the window of the main financial instrument. You can color bullish and bearish moods. Inputs MA_Type - type of multiplicity: Moving Average. Double Moving Average. Triple Moving Average. MA_Period - the MA period. MA_Method - the averaging met
Multicurrency Bands Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator Bollinger Bands to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The rising and falling line of the main indicator and Bollinger Bands can be colored. The indicator can be calculated based on one of the eleven basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution of volume. OBV - On Balance Volume. Force - Force Index indicator. MF
Channel Global Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator Channel to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator uses the calculation method of the Price Channel indicator. The rising and falling line of the main indicator and the Channel lines can be colored. The indicator can be calculated based on one of the eleven basic indicators included in the standard package of the MetaTrader 4 terminal: AD - an indicator of accumulation and distribution o
Keltner Channel
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
Utilities
Description Keltner's colored channel indicator,also called STARC band, drawn in the main chart window. The indicator uses the calculation technique of the three drawing options: basic, improved and modified . The first two were proposed by Keltner, the third one - by a successful trader L. Rakshe. You can also search for your own best parameters of the indicator. The upper, middle and lower bands can be colored. The indicator includes the basic analytical tool of the market moods by Keltner. Th
ZigZag Global
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator ZigZag to be drawn in a separate window below the main financial instrument. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrument is unknown (does not exist).  The indicator can
Color Price Channel
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored channel indicator Price Channel to be drawn on the main chart of a financial symbol. It can color bullish and bearish moods based on the middle line of the indicator, as well as change the color of the upper and lower lines of the channel. Purpose The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:  The middle line of the indicator - buffer 4. The upper line of the
Multicurrency Candlesticks
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Candlesticks is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows a financial instrument as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbo. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a non-existent or incorrect name of a financial instrument, you will receive an error message that this financial instrume
Candlestick Tools
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Candlestick Tools  is a colored multicurrency/multy-symbol indicator. It shows one of four standard indicators as a candlestick chart in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbol. The indicator is calculated based on one of two indicators included in the standard package of the МetaТrader 4 terminal: CCI - Commodity Channel Index. RSI - Relative Strength Index. The default indicator is Commodity Channel Index. The indicator may be used with any broker, irrespecti
Pivot Pro
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Pivot Pro  is a universal color indicator of the  Pivot Points  levels systems. You can select one of its three versions:  Standard   Old , Standard New  and  Fibo . The system will automatically calculate the  Pivot Point  on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. It can also display price tags for each level. You can color the indicator lines. Only a method of calculation of the third level of supp
Price Levels
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description The indicator is intended for labeling the chart using horizontal levels and/or half-round prices. The indicator works on any financial instrument regardless of the name and the number of digits. A user can choose colors for the indicator lines. Input Parameters Calc_Method - method of calculation of the lines: levels of round prices. levels of half-round prices. Digits_Accepted - flag for calculating the levels according to number of decimal places in the quotes of a financial inst
MACD Line Smart
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description A colored universal multicurrency/multi-symbol indicator MACD Line Smart (the indicator moving average convergence divergence is displayed as a histogram) based on double or triple moving average .  Comparing to the standard MACD this indicator is more sensitive to what allows generating advance signals. he indicator may be used with any broker, irrespective of the name of the financial instrument since it is necessary to manually enter the name as an input parameter. If you enter a
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review