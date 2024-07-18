Description

Fibo Levels is an indicator that automatically plots Fibonacci levels.

The levels are calculated and plotted over a certain interval using the number of bars specified by the user.

When the price achieve one of the target levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50% or 61.8%) the indicator at the request of the user gives a sound signal and/or sends the message by e-mail.

Example of the e-mail notification: Subject: Fibo Up Signal

Fibo Up Signal Message: Signal,H1 - Correction of EURUSD reached 23.6% - 2014.08.06 10:18:00

There is a possibility of obtaining information on correction of the prices on all timeframes at the same time!

The user can display Fibonacci levels of the bullish and bearish trends in different colors.

Furthermore, the indicator may be set to display the time remaining until the completion of the current bar in <d:h:m:s format, as well as Fibonacci retracements, where:

< - an indication of the current bar.

d - days.

h - hours.

m - minutes.

s - seconds.

See the below video to check the performance of the indicator.

Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use the indicator buffer of double type:

Fibonacci retracement of the bullish trend - buffer 0, must not be equal to -1. Fibonacci retracement of the bearish trend - buffer 1, must not be equal to -1.





Input Parameters