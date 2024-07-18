Fibo Levels
- Utilities
- Igor Semyonov
- Version: 2.22
- Updated: 18 July 2024
- Activations: 7
Description
Fibo Levels is an indicator that automatically plots Fibonacci levels.
The levels are calculated and plotted over a certain interval using the number of bars specified by the user.
When the price achieve one of the target levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50% or 61.8%) the indicator at the request of the user gives a sound signal and/or sends the message by e-mail.
Example of the e-mail notification:
- Subject: Fibo Up Signal
- Message: Signal,H1 - Correction of EURUSD reached 23.6% - 2014.08.06 10:18:00
There is a possibility of obtaining information on correction of the prices on all timeframes at the same time!
The user can display Fibonacci levels of the bullish and bearish trends in different colors.
Furthermore, the indicator may be set to display the time remaining until the completion of the current bar in <d:h:m:s format, as well as Fibonacci retracements, where:
- < - an indication of the current bar.
- d - days.
- h - hours.
- m - minutes.
- s - seconds.
See the below video to check the performance of the indicator.
Purpose
The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading as part of an Expert Advisor. For automated trading, use the indicator buffer of double type:
- Fibonacci retracement of the bullish trend - buffer 0, must not be equal to -1.
- Fibonacci retracement of the bearish trend - buffer 1, must not be equal to -1.
Input Parameters
- Bars_Number - number of bars (recommended value is 240).
- Corner - chart corner for table anchor:
- Left upper chart corner.
- Right upper chart corner.
- Left lower chart corner.
- Right lower chart corner.
- X_Distance - anchor X-distance table property in pixels.
- Y_Distance - anchor Y-distance table property in pixels.
- Vertical - a way of display of the table:
- true - vertical.
- false - horizontal.
- Show_Time - permission to display the time remaining until the completion of the current bar.
- Show_Percent - permission to display the current Fibonacci retracement.
- Show_Table - permission to display the table of price corrections of all timeframes.
- Play_Sound - enable/disable sound notification.
- Send_Mail - enable/disable e-mail notification.
- Fibo_Bulls - color of Fibonacci levels in the bullish environment.
- Fibo_Bears - color of Fibonacci levels in the bearish environment.
- Fibo_Style - color of the auxiliary line.
- Time_Info - color of the displayed information.