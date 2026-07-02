Turtle Path MT5

Turtle Path MT5 — an indicator for traders who want to see the market clearly

Turtle Path MT5 is designed for traders who do not want to guess, but want to see the market structure directly on the chart. The indicator is based on the classic logic of the Turtle Trading system and helps quickly identify key breakout levels, signal direction, Take Profit zones, and Stop Loss zones.

Every signal is displayed visually: channel lines, entry level, target, stop loss, and arrows on the chart. You do not need to search for a breakout manually or calculate the risk distance yourself — the indicator does it for you and immediately shows the full picture.

Turtle Path MT5 is especially useful for traders who follow trends, trade breakouts, and want more discipline in decision-making. Instead of chaos on the chart, you get a clear system: where the signal appeared, where the risk is located, where the target is, and which levels are currently important.

Indicator features:

• Donchian channel construction based on Turtle Trading logic
• buy and sell signals when levels are broken
• Take Profit and Stop Loss in points
• Entry, TP, and SL visualization directly on the chart
• Buy/Sell signal arrows
• terminal alerts, sound alerts, push notifications, and email alerts
• flexible settings for periods, colors, and history display

Turtle Path MT5 does not overload the chart with unnecessary elements. It shows only what is truly important for a trading decision: breakout, direction, risk, and target.

The indicator does not open trades automatically and is not an Expert Advisor. It is designed for market analysis and visual support for trading decisions. Trading results depend on your strategy, risk management, and market conditions.


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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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