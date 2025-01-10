Trendsurfer Trailing Stop Manager

Automate your Trendsurfer trailing stop management - day and night
With this Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4 you save time, avoid mistakes and trade more relaxed - specially developed for the Trendsurfer trading system.

  • Always the right stop loss
  • Fully automatic
  • Simple to use
  • Saves you time
How it works

1. download the Expert Advisor and install it in Metatrader 4 (I will give you instructions on how to do this)

2. define your stop-loss rule

3. run your computer or VPS - the Expert Advisor will take care of your trailing stop.

Note: The computer must be running for the Expert Advisor to work. Alternatively, you can use a VPS.
Recommended products
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.5 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
RetraceX Scalper
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
4.5 (2)
Experts
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
3 (1)
Experts
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Taranus
Viktor Shpakovskiy
5 (1)
Experts
Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Smartr Zone
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Experts
Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT4 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
Semper Augustus
Kun Jiao
Experts
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) crafted with all my efforts. I will incorporate excellent algorithms that have been tested and used over the years, and continuously upgrade, optimize, and add new content. Algorithm 1 : It identifies the start of cyclical market trends and enters the market at that point, seizing the profit from market waves. It doesn't place orders frequently and has a relatively high accuracy. Chart Selection : XAUUSD Chart Timeframe : 1H Explanation of External Parameters
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Rebate Virtual Grid
Sergii Onyshchenko
3 (1)
Experts
This is a Virtual Grid EA  with  positive (for traders) slippage. I recommend it for pair EURUSD. EA may be use as Rebate generator. Works ok during news and gaps (with depo >1000$). Working timeframe M1 . Strategy The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss. Martingale is not used. EA use unique indicator (for open "Zero"). Monitoring (5EAs) _ https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/508303 Parameters (one of the safest) Rebate Virtual Grid                          MM_Type    0  MM: 0-mi
PatternVol EA
Alexandr Gribanov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a l
FREE
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Experts
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Implied Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
FREE
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (184)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (410)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
The MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge of T
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Local mode
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record time or may NOT even be re
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (12)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 4 platform. Multi Language support. MT5 Version  |   User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (26)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Utilities
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
EasyInsight MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT5 version, it is available   here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process . Expand the standard terminal capabilit
RSI Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (3)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner
Moch Ramdhan
1 (1)
Utilities
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner (BBMA Oma Ally Analyzer Dashboard EA) This is a multi-pair and multi scanner dashboard to find the key signal of BBMA Oma Ally Strategy BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators: Moving Averages Bollinger Bands BBMA consists of many types of entries: Reentry Extreme Rejection EMA50 GAP (EMA50 to Upper/Lower BB) MHV Full Setup (CSE>TPW>MHV>Direction>Reentry) There are many multi timeframe signals based on this strategy. RRE (Reentry - Reentry - Extreme) REE (Reentry
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Utilities
Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts . [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 100% self hosted Easy to install and use It can copy from MT4 to
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review