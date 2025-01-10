Trendsurfer Trailing Stop Manager
- Utilities
- Christian Becker
- Version: 1.23
- Activations: 5
Automate your Trendsurfer trailing stop management - day and night
With this Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4 you save time, avoid mistakes and trade more relaxed - specially developed for the Trendsurfer trading system.
- Always the right stop loss
- Fully automatic
- Simple to use
- Saves you time
How it works
1. download the Expert Advisor and install it in Metatrader 4 (I will give you instructions on how to do this)
2. define your stop-loss rule
3. run your computer or VPS - the Expert Advisor will take care of your trailing stop.
Note: The computer must be running for the Expert Advisor to work. Alternatively, you can use a VPS.