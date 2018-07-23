Statistical Auto Levels

The indicator calculates the historic price statistics: the number of intersections of a level and the number of rollbacks. The levels are set as horizontal lines (the 'Horizontal lines' element on the Toolbar) manually, are are drawn automatically by the indicator with the specified step. Only strong levels are drawn in the automated mode. There are two options for the automated mode: 1. Strong levels of intersection and support/resistance; 2. Strong support/resistance levels.

The indicator uses the specified tolerance of level touching for calculating intersection and rollback cases. The tolerance is sensitive to the time period of bars. For example: for the M5 period the tolerance should be about 10 pips, for M30 is should be 30 pips, for 1 day - 300 pips. The statistics of touches and intersections are displayed in the form of an information line at each level. In this line, the 'Cros' label means the number of intersections (green arrow), the 'Sup' label means the number of supports (blue arrow), 'Res' = the number of resistances (red arrow). Arrows in history show the areas of intersection and level touches.

If the indicator paints a level in red, then the level was historically acting mostly as a resistance level. Blue color means it worked as a support level. Orange color - the level acted as support and resistance almost the same number of times. The tolerance for this difference is specified as percentage in the Levels strength parameter.

Indicator Parameters

  • Use levels - level drawing mode. You may select between manual and 2 automated modes.
  • ... what step to use (pips, space separated) - price step for strong levels. You can specify several levels separating them with a coma.
  • ... how many "only strong" - the number of strong levels above and below the price to search for.
  • Weight at the end of history - the weight coefficient for the level touch strength at the end of the history. The coefficient varies linearly, starting from the specified coefficient at the end of the history to 1 at the current bar.
  • Analyse last bars in history - analyzing the strength of the level on the specified number of historic bars.
  • Touching level sensitivity (pips, dependent on Time frame) - tolerance for level touches. Sensitive to the Time frame parameter.
  • Levels strength = (Res+Sup)/Cros (%) - level strength tolerance.
  • Time frame - timeframe of analyzed bars.
  • Font size - font size for the level information line.
  • Font type - font type for the level information line.
  • Font color - font color for the level information line.
  • Label Anchor - location of the statistics data.
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The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Copier4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts). The provider is defined by the 'provider' parameter (any combination of numbers and letters). For example, there are two providers. Run the utility in master mode on them, and set different values to the provider parameter. On the account designated for copying these signals, run two utilities in slave mode in different windows, setti
LossLess Neuron
Vladimir Tkach
4 (7)
Experts
The Expert Advisor receives signals from an artificial neural network that uses the RSI indicator. Trades are closed by the opposite signals. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the bar. The EA also has the following functions: changing a position volume in proportion to the change in balance (function for the tester); transfer of unprofitable trades into breakeven; Parameters Start with lot - initial position volume increased in proportion to the balance change; Lotsize by balanc
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Plot results
Vladimir Tkach
4 (4)
Indicators
The indicator displays on a chart trading results. You can configure the color and font of displayed results, as well as filter trades based on the magic number. If multiple trades were closed within one bar of the current timeframe, the result is summed and output in one value. Utility parameters Plot profit in - the format of output results: wither in deposit currency taking onto account commission and swap, or in points. Start from - start processing data at the specified time. Plot last dea
FREE
Acceleration Fractals 4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In the free version, virtual trade is performed without refills in case of a repeat of the signal. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction lines are display
FREE
Signal History
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator displays the trading statistics of the analyzed Market signal on the chart. Signal transaction data is presented in an excel (csv) file and can be taken from the Signal>Trading history ( Export to CSV:  History ). The copied file must be saved to the directory MT4>File>Open Data Folder>MQL4>Files.  Available color management and font output.  If the currency names are different on the Signal and User accounts, use the Prefix and Suffix parameters. Utility options Prefix at Signal -
FREE
Pattern Finder4Free
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
The utility searches the price history looking for the pattern similar to the one within a specified interval. The length of a pattern and a specified interval is the same and set in bars. Similarity is estimated by comparing the bars' body colors, size and shadows. The subsequent price movement is displayed as lines for all detected patterns. The color of the lines defines the degree of similarity. The movement length is set as a number of bars. Search for patterns and visualization are perform
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Plot Spread
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator reads the current spread and displays it on the chart. The maximum value, the minimum value, the value at the time of opening the bar and the maximum value divided by 10 are displayed separately.  The indicator does not remember these values so the data will be lost if there is a change in the timeframe. The indicator is useful for analyzing market volatility, comparing the spread between brokers and different types of accounts. By default: Red line - maximum spread; Green bar -
FREE
Levels Work
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
This EA trades support/resistance levels which were placed by a trader (Trend Line from toolbar). The direction of a trade is set graphically by arrows: ↑ - buy; ↓ - sell; - buy or sell in case of crossing support/resistance level. The level is off if inconsistent directions were set, like: ↑↓, ↑, or ↓. If the price is lower than a level it is a resistance level. And opposite is true for support level. There are a few methods available for levels defining, for testing with visualization as
Copier4Fee Advanced
Vladimir Tkach
4.75 (16)
Utilities
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts).  Attention! Y ou need to use identifiers (Provider number) of the same length if you use several master copiers. For example. 1, 2, 3 or 11, 13, 22. The copying can be set in the opposite direction. The comments with all the recently performed actions are displayed on the screen to monitor the utility actions in slave mode. To avoid p
Artificial Neural Network Pro
Vladimir Tkach
4 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network. Network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period, which significantly increases the optimization and testing speed. It differs from the previous version by a number of additional features: works with pending orders; subsequent trades are opened with a lot increased by the specified step; moves the trade to breakeven a specified time after it was opened; closes trades at t
Artificial Neural Network Plus
Vladimir Tkach
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades the signals from an artificial neural network with one hidden layer. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the specified period. MAIN PARAMETERS Net option - setting the order grid. When placing a market (not pending, Pending order offset=0 ) order according to a signal, the grid order is set. The following direction are available: follow the trend , against the treand and both directions . The number of placed orders is taken from the ...maximum deals with
Pattern Finder4Fee
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
This utility searches the history for price patterns, which are similar to those present in the intervals selected by trader (there are several intervals, see the screenshot). The length of the pattern and selected intervals is the same and is given by the number of bars. The similarity is estimated by comparing the colors of bar bodies, sizes of bars' bodies and wicks. For all identified patterns, further movement of the price is visualized as lines. The color of lines determines the degree of
Follow Move
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
The Expert Advisor opens a trade in the direction of the previous price movement or in the opposite direction (selectable). The previous direction is determined based on the chosen time interval. The interval can be set to trading session hours and thus to check the theory that the price is inactive after session close. Multiple trades can be open at a time depending on input parameters. The Expert Advisor trails the stop loss order, and is provided with multiple breakeven and trade closing func
Trend Chaser
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
The Expert Advisor opens a trade in the specified direction at the specified time. If the price moves in the profit direction, additional trades are opened after a preset step. Trade are closed by a Stop Loss or upon reaching a target profit. The Expert Advisor trails the stop loss order, and is provided with multiple breakeven and trade closing functions (See the description of the parameters). Test and optimize the EA in the Tester using M1 open prices. The EA parameters can be controlled via
Statistical Manual Levels
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
The indicator calculates the number of times the price crossed the levels and bounced off the levels in history. The levels are defined by horizontal lines (Horizontal lines element from the Toolbar). In the free version, the levels are set manually. To calculate the number of crosses and rebounds, the indicator uses the specified tolerance to touching a level. This tolerance is sensitive to the timeframe of the bars. For example: for M5 use a tolerance about 10 pips, for М30 - 30 pips, for D1 -
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
Lucky Shot
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
The cut release of Top Signals Strategy EA for less price. With default parameters EA works in Assian session and scalps market. EA opens trades by RSI indicator signals in a specified time interval. In the case of a repetition of the signal opens a unidirectional transaction. The number of transactions per day can be limited. Revolves trades on the opposite signal. Displays information on trade and its results. Also you can set virtual stop loss and take profit. Telegram channel for discation p
Pairs Arbitrage Correlation
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
The cross-correlation indicator calculates the relationship between the specified pairs for the previous period. Automatically selects the instruments with the highest and the lowest correlation, and then simulates trading on the selected pairs on the same test period. Then indicator displays the pairs that have shown the best trading results. Visualizes the PAC (Pairs Arbitrage Correlation) criterion for the pairs selected by the trader. The signal to open trades is set by the PAC levels. When
PAC man
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
EA trades pairs selected by correlation criterion. The choice is made in such a way that there are pairs with negative and neutral correlation to the main pair. The PAC indicator is used to automate the selection of pairs  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41985 Expert is multycurrency, thus it is no use to test it in the MT4 terminal. So, watch for real signal and joing to telegram channel. After setting the pairs, the expert Advisor simulates trading for the previous period with visualiz
Junior PAC man
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
Simplified release of PACman EA. Expert is multycurrency, thus it is no use to test it in the MT4 terminal. So, watch for real signal and joing to telegram channel. After setting the pairs, the expert Advisor simulates trading for the previous period with visualization of the results. The user can interactively change the signal levels and observe their impact on the simulation result. In this way, you can select the optimal level values. By manually moving the vertical boundary lines to the ri
Dublicator
Vladimir Tkach
Utilities
Simple and fast trade duplicator that copies trades on the same account with the reverse function. The reverse can be used for locking. You can choose to duplicate transactions for the current or all instruments.  Parameters Duplicate in reverse - the direction of duplication; Duplicate symbol - duplicate the selected tool; Manual lot size - hand size of the volume; Do not duplicate if spread > - do not duplicate a trade if the current spread is larger; List of magic to be duplicated - filte
Time Cursors
Vladimir Tkach
Indicators
Indicator shows the price history. The history is read for vertical lines and output for the main line. Those lines are the time cursors. You can use the indicator to analyze the price cycle over time, thereby predicting its movement. The duration of the forecast and the number of time cursors can be set in the indicator parameters. Additionally, you can link the main line to a new bar. Lines can be moved manually. Analyze the cyclical nature of the market using this indicator. Indicator para
What If
Vladimir Tkach
Experts
This expert Advisor uses the saved trading history to repeat trades in the strategy tester. Meanwhile you can set other values for take profit, stop loss, and closing time. Thus, you can check how the results of trading with other parameters would look like. The best set of parameters can be obtained using the strategy optimizer in the MT4 terminal. In addition, you can find out how the results of trading would be affected by the later opening of trades when the price went to the loss side. You
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