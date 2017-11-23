Auto Setup SLTP Anywhere
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 29 October 2024
Automation for setting up Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing
Positions can be opened with all platforms
- MetaTrader 4
- MetaTrader Android
- MetaTrader iOS
- MT4 Web Trader
The Expert Advisor will arrange Trailing of trades
- Market Execution
- Pending Order (Buy Stop, But Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit)
Input Parameters (all in pips)
- Take Profit - take profit value.
- Stop Loss - stop loss value.
- Trailing Start - trailing start.
- Trailing Step - trailing step/stop.
- Lock Start - lock start (first time trailing start).
- Lock Step - lock step (first time trailing step).
- Following the Price:
- TRUE - dynamic, pending order following price.
- FALSE - pending order static/fixed.
- Limit Pending - distance pending order with price.
How to use
Install the Expert Advisor on MetaTrader 4 on the pair you want.
The Expert Advisor will set Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing, that you do from all platforms.
Thanks for providing it for free,,,, But it always shows the message: Version expired. What to do to fix this? Or will it not affect the transaction order that has been executed??? Please,