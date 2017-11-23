Auto Setup SLTP Anywhere

Automation for setting up Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing

Positions can be opened with all platforms

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader Android

MetaTrader iOS

MT4 Web Trader

The Expert Advisor will arrange Trailing of trades

Market Execution

Pending Order (Buy Stop, But Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit)





Input Parameters (all in pips)

Take Profit - take profit value.

- take profit value. Stop Loss - stop loss value.

- stop loss value. Trailing Start - trailing start.

- trailing start. Trailing Step - trailing step/stop.

- trailing step/stop. Lock Start - lock start (first time trailing start).

- lock start (first time trailing start). Lock Step - lock step (first time trailing step).

- lock step (first time trailing step). Following the Price :

: TRUE - dynamic, pending order following price.



FALSE - pending order static/fixed.

Limit Pending - distance pending order with price.





How to use

Install the Expert Advisor on MetaTrader 4 on the pair you want.

The Expert Advisor will set Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing, that you do from all platforms.