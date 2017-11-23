Auto Setup SLTP Anywhere

5

Automation for setting up Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing

Positions can be opened with all platforms

  • MetaTrader 4
  • MetaTrader Android
  • MetaTrader iOS
  • MT4 Web Trader

The Expert Advisor will arrange Trailing of trades

  • Market Execution
  • Pending Order (Buy Stop, But Limit, Sell Stop, Sell Limit)


Input Parameters (all in pips)

  • Take Profit - take profit value.
  • Stop Loss - stop loss value.
  • Trailing Start - trailing start.
  • Trailing Step - trailing step/stop.
  • Lock Start - lock start (first time trailing start).
  • Lock Step - lock step (first time trailing step).
  • Following the Price:
    • TRUE - dynamic, pending order following price.
    • FALSE - pending order static/fixed.
  • Limit Pending - distance pending order with price.


How to use

Install the Expert Advisor on MetaTrader 4 on the pair you want.

The Expert Advisor will set Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing, that you do from all platforms.

Reviews 8
xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.10.24 11:46 
 

Thanks for providing it for free,,,, But it always shows the message: Version expired. What to do to fix this? Or will it not affect the transaction order that has been executed??? Please,

5666078
383
5666078 2022.10.01 16:31 
 

Super. Thanks.

Fifi2006
29
Fifi2006 2021.05.09 22:12 
 

Very good trade helper. Each trade from the beginning secured in the way you set.Works super! Instead of opening SELL trade, It can go up if the price is going up. So, you don't need to be worry about negative values. thanks for sharing

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xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.10.24 11:46 
 

Thanks for providing it for free,,,, But it always shows the message: Version expired. What to do to fix this? Or will it not affect the transaction order that has been executed??? Please,

Margiyono
2528
Reply from developer Margiyono 2024.10.30 06:58
I have uploaded the expiration date adjustment, please download it again.
5666078
383
5666078 2022.10.01 16:31 
 

Super. Thanks.

Fifi2006
29
Fifi2006 2021.05.09 22:12 
 

Very good trade helper. Each trade from the beginning secured in the way you set.Works super! Instead of opening SELL trade, It can go up if the price is going up. So, you don't need to be worry about negative values. thanks for sharing

Vadim182
89
Vadim182 2019.05.26 16:40 
 

The utility is super. For scalping trade is not a phone (computer terminal must be turned on) and on the computer Thanks for the free program!

Andrzej Banowicz
1410
Andrzej Banowicz 2019.03.07 11:59 
 

Very good trade helper. Each trade from the beginning secured in the way you set.

In my opinion, it's best to set SL with a fixed value, TP with big value. However, you should use trailing stop in a place where you want TP and trailing step with a few pips.

Instead of opening positions, I set the pending order following the price. Works super! Instead of opening SELL trade, It can go up if the price is going up. So, you don't need to be worry about negative values.

Thank you for free sharing

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 16:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.19 22:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lee5127
128
Lee5127 2018.01.16 21:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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