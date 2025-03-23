Fibo Level Management Tools

This indicator is a great utilities tools for Fibonacci Trader that draw their chart manually. This indicator do not draw any Fibonacci Retracement or Fibonacci Expansion. It is a utilities tool for modifying the Fibonacci level for Fibonacci object manually drawn on the chart.

Just draw using the Fibonacci Retracement or other Fibonacci tool in MT4 as per normal. The select the Fibonacci you have just drawn. Make sure you have only 1 object selected. Then open up this Fibonacci Level Management Tool with a click of a button. It contains a box option to select your favorite Fibonacci level to load to your Fibonacci Retracement, Fibonacci Expansion or Fibonacci Time. Just click the Apply button and your favorite Fibonacci level is apply to the Fibonacci tools you selected. You can also update any Fibonacci level drawn on chart that are no longer valid with this tool.

There is also pre-selected Fibonacci level for different wave that you can click from the draw down list or APP,EXT and RET.

You can also change the color of the most object such as Trendline, Fibonacci Retracement and many more.

Set the Trendline to extend right (Ray) with just a push of the button.

Change the Width of the object like regression channel with just a push of the button.

There is also option to set any kind of objects to either show on just current timeframe or current and lower timeframes.

This is the great tool that make analyzing chart and drawing graphic much more easy and fun.