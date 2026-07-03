CandleCloseTimer — full control over candle closing time

CandleCloseTimer is a compact utility for MetaTrader 5 that shows a countdown to the close of the current candle directly on the chart. The timer is placed near the current price, so the key information stays exactly where traders look most often — next to the price scale.

The utility does not open trades, does not provide trading signals, and does not interfere with terminal operation. Its only purpose is to help you clearly see how much time remains before the current candle closes on the selected timeframe.

Main CandleCloseTimer features

1. Countdown to the current candle close

Shows the remaining time until the current bar closes in 00:00:00 format.

2. Display near the current price

The timer can be placed next to the price scale, below the current price, so it does not interfere with chart analysis.

3. Automatic timeframe adaptation

When switching between M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, and other timeframes, the timer automatically recalculates the remaining time.

4. Works as an MT5 utility

CandleCloseTimer is installed as an Expert Advisor utility, not as a regular indicator. It does not perform any trading operations.

5. Updates every second

The timer updates via OnTimer , so it does not depend only on incoming ticks.

6. Compact display mode

You can leave only a minimal countdown timer without unnecessary text, keeping the chart clean.

7. Additional timeframe panel

If needed, you can enable a panel with several timeframes and the remaining time until candle close for each of them.

8. Timeframe selection

Available presets:

Scalping — M1, M5, M15

Intraday — M15, H1, H4

Swing — H4, D1, W1

All — main timeframes

Custom — user-defined timeframe list

9. Custom timeframe list

You can manually set the required periods, for example: M5,M15,H1,H4,D1 .

10. Time-based color zones

The timer color can change depending on how much time remains:

normal color — the candle is still far from closing;

warning color — little time remains before closing;

critical color — the final seconds before candle close.

11. Adjustable warning thresholds

You can set how many seconds before candle close the warning and critical zones should activate.

12. Alerts before candle close

The utility can notify the trader before the current bar closes.

13. Alert types

Available alert types:

popup alert in the terminal;

sound alert;

push notification to mobile MetaTrader;

email notification.

14. Alert timing settings

You can set how many seconds before candle close the alert should be triggered.

15. Market state handling

If the market is closed or the trading session is unavailable, the utility can show the corresponding status instead of the regular timer.

16. Trading session support

CandleCloseTimer uses the instrument’s trading session data to display the market state more accurately.

17. Appearance customization

You can change the size, color, background, font, offsets, and timer position.

18. Chart position settings

The timer can be moved right/left and up/down relative to the current price.

19. Multiple chart support

Using Instance ID, you can run several copies of the utility on different charts without object conflicts.

20. Automatic object cleanup

When the utility is removed from the chart, all created graphical objects are automatically deleted.

Who CandleCloseTimer is for

The utility is useful for scalpers, intraday traders, and anyone who makes decisions based on candle close. It helps wait for signal confirmation, avoid premature entries, and control the exact moment of bar closing more precisely.

CandleCloseTimer is not a trading system and not a robot with forecasts. It is a practical time-control tool for cleaner and more accurate chart work.