Astra BB RSI Arrows

Astra BB RSI Arrows — a visual indicator for precise trading signals based on Bollinger Bands and RSI

Astra BB RSI Arrows was created for traders who need a clear, clean, and fast tool for identifying potential market entry and exit points. The indicator combines two widely used concepts of technical analysis: Bollinger Bands and RSI.

Instead of constantly switching between windows and manually monitoring crossovers, overbought zones, and oversold zones, you receive a complete visual signal system directly on the chart.

The indicator does not overload the trading platform with unnecessary elements. It displays only the information that matters: Bollinger Band lines, entry arrows, visual exit markers, and notifications that help you avoid missing important market moments.

The main idea behind Astra BB RSI Arrows

The market often provides opportunities when the price reaches an extreme zone and then begins returning to its normal range. The indicator is designed to identify these situations.

Bollinger Bands display a dynamic price range and help identify areas where the market may be excessively extended. RSI complements the analysis by indicating overbought or oversold conditions.

When both tools provide a consistent signal, the trader receives a clearer and more structured basis for market analysis.

Astra BB RSI Arrows does more than draw indicator lines. It transforms market conditions into clear and easy-to-understand visual signals.

What the indicator displays

The chart displays:

Bollinger Band lines;

BUY and SELL arrows for potential entries;

visual signals for exiting a position;

entry notifications;

exit notifications;

informational comments and signals directly in the trading platform.

This allows you to immediately see where a trading idea appeared, in which direction the signal was formed, and where a potential exit zone may be located.

Why it is easy to use

The main advantage of the indicator is the clarity of its information. You do not need to manually analyze every condition each time a signal appears. The indicator performs the technical part of the analysis and displays the result directly on the chart.

An upward arrow indicates a potential BUY signal. A downward arrow indicates a potential SELL signal. Separate exit markers help identify when a signal may begin to lose strength.

This is especially useful if you trade several instruments simultaneously or do not want to remain in front of the chart constantly while waiting for a signal.

Notifications

Astra BB RSI Arrows supports the main notification types:

popup Alert notifications in the trading platform;

push notifications sent to the MetaTrader mobile application;

email notifications;

sound alerts;

event logging in the trading platform journal;

informational comments on the chart.

You can configure the indicator to receive only the notifications you need. This is useful for active trading and for monitoring several currency pairs, indices, metals, cryptocurrencies, or other instruments.

Who Astra BB RSI Arrows is suitable for

The indicator is suitable for traders who:

use technical analysis;

trade using Bollinger Band signals;

use RSI to filter entries;

look for visual arrow signals;

want to receive entry and exit notifications;

prefer a clear trading system without unnecessary noise;

trade intraday or analyze the market on higher timeframes.

Astra BB RSI Arrows can be used as an independent analysis tool or as an additional filter for an existing trading system.

How to use the indicator

Add the indicator to the chart of the desired instrument.

Configure the Bollinger Bands and RSI parameters according to your trading style.

Enable the required notification types.

Wait for a signal to appear.

Check the market context, trend, price levels, and volatility.

Use the entry arrows and exit signals as a basis for making a trading decision.

The indicator does not open trades automatically. It is designed for market analysis and visual support of the trading process. The final decision always remains with the trader.

Main advantages

Combination of Bollinger Bands and RSI in one system.

Clear entry arrows directly on the chart.

Visual exit signals.

Flexible parameter settings.

Support for popup, push, email, and sound notifications.

Suitable for different markets and timeframes.

Does not overload the chart.

Helps evaluate market conditions more quickly.

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Why choose Astra BB RSI Arrows

A useful indicator should not make trading more complicated. It should make market analysis easier to understand. Astra BB RSI Arrows was created specifically for this purpose. It helps traders observe market structure, quickly identify potential signals, and recognize possible exit moments.

This tool is particularly useful for traders who value discipline. Instead of unstructured decisions, you receive a clear signal system. Instead of constantly watching the chart, you can use notifications. Instead of overloaded analysis, you receive simple visual logic.

Astra BB RSI Arrows helps traders analyze the market in a calmer, faster, and more structured way.


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