Adaptive Pulse MT5

Adaptive Pulse is an adaptive trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to reveal market direction, filter weak movements, and display confirmed entry and exit signals directly on the chart.

The market is constantly changing. During quiet periods, price moves slowly and often produces numerous false crossings. During strong volatility, conventional trend lines may react too late. Adaptive Pulse automatically adjusts its sensitivity to current market conditions, making the line smoother during sideways movement and more responsive when a strong directional move develops.

The indicator analyzes price movement efficiency, short-term and long-term volatility, the slope of the adaptive line, and trend strength. Signals are generated only after the candle has closed. Once a signal is confirmed, it does not change or disappear because of subsequent price movement.

How Adaptive Pulse Works

The adaptive line changes color according to the current market direction:

  • Orange indicates an upward direction.

  • Red indicates a downward direction.

  • A neutral color indicates that no trend has been confirmed.

A Buy signal is generated when price confirms a transition into an upward movement. A Sell signal appears when a downward direction is confirmed. The built-in flat-market filter blocks some weak signals when the market does not have sufficient directional strength.

The chart displays entry and exit arrows together with calculated trading levels. This makes it possible to evaluate a potential setup immediately without manually drawing additional lines.

Trade Visualization

After a signal appears, the indicator displays:

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss level

  • Take Profit level

  • Trade direction

  • Exit point triggered by Stop Loss, Take Profit, or an opposite signal

Stop Loss and Take Profit distances are configured in points. The indicator does not open trades or manage real positions. All displayed levels are informational and intended for visual analysis and manual trading.

Information Panel

A compact information panel is displayed directly on the chart. It shows:

  • Current trend direction

  • Market condition: trend or flat

  • Current ADX value

  • Current volatility

  • Latest trading signal

  • Active direction

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss level

  • Take Profit level

The panel allows the trader to assess the current situation quickly without constantly analyzing several indicators or additional windows.

Notifications

Adaptive Pulse can notify the trader about important events:

  • New Buy or Sell signal

  • Stop Loss reached

  • Take Profit reached

  • Signal closed after a direction change

The indicator supports terminal alerts, sound notifications, Push notifications, and email messages. Each notification type can be enabled or disabled separately.

Main Advantages

Adaptive Pulse combines an adaptive trend line, flat-market filtering, confirmed signals, trading levels, and an information panel in one indicator.

It is designed for traders who want to see more than a simple line crossover and prefer confirmed changes in market direction. The indicator can be used with currency pairs, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5.

Adaptive Pulse cannot eliminate losing trades and does not guarantee future results. Its purpose is to make trend analysis clearer, more systematic, and visually transparent. Testing the indicator settings on the selected symbol and timeframe is recommended before using it on a live account.


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