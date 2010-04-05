Symbol Cost Monitor MT4

Symbol Cost Monitor is a professional analytical utility for MetaTrader 4 designed to provide fast control over trading costs across multiple instruments simultaneously.

Spread and swap directly affect the final trading result. This is especially important for scalping, active intraday trading, holding positions for several days, and working with multiple symbols at the same time. The standard MetaTrader 4 interface does not provide a convenient way to compare all these parameters in one window, so traders usually have to open symbol specifications and check the information manually.

Symbol Cost Monitor collects key information for selected symbols and displays it in a compact panel directly on the chart. The utility helps you quickly identify instruments with increased spreads, compare swap values, monitor changes in trading conditions, and estimate potential costs before opening a position.

The panel updates data in real time and can work with all instruments available in Market Watch or only with a custom list of symbols. Color indication makes it easy to notice deteriorating trading conditions, while alerts help monitor when the spread exceeds the specified level.

Main features: simultaneous monitoring of multiple symbols, Bid and Ask display, current, minimum, and maximum spread values, Swap Long and Swap Short, swap calculation mode, triple swap day, symbol trading status, detailed specifications for the selected symbol, spread level color indication, high-spread alerts, symbol sorting, support for Market Watch or a custom symbol list, automatic detection of broker prefixes and suffixes, CSV data export, opening the chart of the selected symbol, resetting collected statistics, and moving the panel across the chart without moving the chart itself.

The utility is especially useful during economic news releases, trading session transitions, periods of low liquidity, and sharp market movements when spreads may increase significantly. It can also be used to compare trading conditions for currency pairs, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments provided by the broker.

Symbol Cost Monitor does not open trades, modify orders, or interfere with your trading strategy. Its purpose is to provide clear and up-to-date information about the real cost of trading.

Monitor spreads, consider swaps, compare instruments, and make trading decisions with a clear understanding of actual trading costs.