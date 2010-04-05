Symbol Cost Monitor MT4

Symbol Cost Monitor is a professional analytical utility for MetaTrader 4 designed to provide fast control over trading costs across multiple instruments simultaneously.

Spread and swap directly affect the final trading result. This is especially important for scalping, active intraday trading, holding positions for several days, and working with multiple symbols at the same time. The standard MetaTrader 4 interface does not provide a convenient way to compare all these parameters in one window, so traders usually have to open symbol specifications and check the information manually.

Symbol Cost Monitor collects key information for selected symbols and displays it in a compact panel directly on the chart. The utility helps you quickly identify instruments with increased spreads, compare swap values, monitor changes in trading conditions, and estimate potential costs before opening a position.

The panel updates data in real time and can work with all instruments available in Market Watch or only with a custom list of symbols. Color indication makes it easy to notice deteriorating trading conditions, while alerts help monitor when the spread exceeds the specified level.

Main features: simultaneous monitoring of multiple symbols, Bid and Ask display, current, minimum, and maximum spread values, Swap Long and Swap Short, swap calculation mode, triple swap day, symbol trading status, detailed specifications for the selected symbol, spread level color indication, high-spread alerts, symbol sorting, support for Market Watch or a custom symbol list, automatic detection of broker prefixes and suffixes, CSV data export, opening the chart of the selected symbol, resetting collected statistics, and moving the panel across the chart without moving the chart itself.

The utility is especially useful during economic news releases, trading session transitions, periods of low liquidity, and sharp market movements when spreads may increase significantly. It can also be used to compare trading conditions for currency pairs, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other instruments provided by the broker.

Symbol Cost Monitor does not open trades, modify orders, or interfere with your trading strategy. Its purpose is to provide clear and up-to-date information about the real cost of trading.

Monitor spreads, consider swaps, compare instruments, and make trading decisions with a clear understanding of actual trading costs.


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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Andrei Strashko
1 (1)
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Andrei Strashko
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