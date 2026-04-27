Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All.

DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account.

The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains.

DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely.

What it does: The second you breach a limit — daily drawdown, max trades, losing streak, restricted hours — DDKiller Pro locks the chart, disables the Buy/Sell button, and closes any new position instantly. No override. No exceptions.

Daily drawdown protection (%)

Max trades per session

Max consecutive losses

Daily gain lock (lock in your profits before you give them back)

Time-based session filter (London / New York)

Real-time dark pro dashboard — live P&L, equity, open positions

Auto-close any unauthorized trade — manual or EA

Bilingual FR / EN

Per-account license — secured & non-transferable

Built for every serious MT5 trader.

Prop firm traders — FTMO · The5ers · FundedNext · E8 · MyFunded

CFD traders — protect your live account from emotional decisions, overtrading and drawdown spirals on Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto.

Two types of traders use DDKiller Pro:

Those who already lost an account and never want it to happen again. And the smart ones who didn't wait to find out.

Your strategy gets you in. DDKiller Pro keeps you alive.

Get protected. Trade with discipline. Stay in the game.