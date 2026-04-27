DDKiller Pro

Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All.

DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account.

The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains.

DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely.

What it does: The second you breach a limit — daily drawdown, max trades, losing streak, restricted hours — DDKiller Pro locks the chart, disables the Buy/Sell button, and closes any new position instantly. No override. No exceptions.

  • Daily drawdown protection (%)
  • Max trades per session
  • Max consecutive losses
  • Daily gain lock (lock in your profits before you give them back)
  • Time-based session filter (London / New York)
  • Real-time dark pro dashboard — live P&L, equity, open positions
  • Auto-close any unauthorized trade — manual or EA
  • Bilingual FR / EN
  • Per-account license — secured & non-transferable

Built for every serious MT5 trader.

Prop firm traders — FTMO · The5ers · FundedNext · E8 · MyFunded

CFD traders — protect your live account from emotional decisions, overtrading and drawdown spirals on Forex, Gold, Indices and Crypto.

Two types of traders use DDKiller Pro:

Those who already lost an account and never want it to happen again. And the smart ones who didn't wait to find out.

Your strategy gets you in. DDKiller Pro keeps you alive.

Get protected. Trade with discipline. Stay in the game.


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Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
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Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
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Aurion X Actif :   XAUUSD TF :   H4 Broker :   Exness The algorithm professional traders wished they had. "Gold doesn't forgive mistakes. Aurion X doesn't make them." Every day, thousands of traders open their Gold chart with the same ambition. And every day, most of them close their positions with the same regrets — a trade entered too late, a stop too tight, one emotion too many. This is not a strategy problem. It's an execution problem. Aurion X solves that problem. Once and for all. Born
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Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
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MarginBulk Pro — Bulk Trading & Risk Manager MT5 Still calculating lot sizes and levels by hand on every trade? MarginBulk Pro automates your entire trade management workflow from a compact visual panel embedded directly on your MT5 chart. KEY FEATURES Bulk Trading • Opens N simultaneous positions (bulks) with lot auto-calculated from your risk % or set manually • TP1, TP2... TPn defined as exact Risk/Reward ratios (1:1, 1:2, 1:3... up to 1:6) • Each TP receives an equal share of the total
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