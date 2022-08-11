AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5

One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator.
When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one to correctly determine the moments of the beginning of new trends. However, false positives are also possible. To reduce their number, an additional filter has been added to this indicator. Signals are generated when a new bar opens. Redrawing does not occur in any case.
Indicator parameters:
  • Applied Price - used price constant;
  • Period Main - the main period of the indicator, its valid value is within 5 - 60;
  • Period Additional - additional period, valid value of this parameter is 5 - 40;
  • Signal Filter - additional signal filter, valid value 0 - 99;
  • Alerts - when enabled, the indicator will alert you when a new signal appears;
  • Send Mail - allows the indicator to send a message to e-mail;
  • Push - allows you to send Push messages.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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MinDeposit
Aleksej Poljakov
5 (1)
Utilities
The script analyzes the history of quotes and gives recommendations on the minimum deposit. The calculations take into account the variability of prices and the standard deviation. Margin requirements for the instrument are also taken into account. The result of the script is the minimum recommended deposit for trading the given currency pair.
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AIS Probabilistic Price Levels
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
This script allows selecting the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. It analyzes the history data, and then calculates the probability of reaching a given price level. How the script works Suppose you have a trading strategy and you want to select the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Run the script and set the parameter: Number of Bars - the average position holding time in bars. Once the script operation is complete, the AIS-PPL.csv file will be created in the Files folder in the terminal data cata
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AIS Optimal Stop Levels
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
Choosing the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit can have a very strong impact on the overall performance of trading. In addition to the obvious parameters of a trade transaction - the size of a possible win or probable loss - the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit also affect the expected duration of the transaction, and the profitability of trading in general. If you have already determined the optimal transaction duration using the “ AIS-ODT ” script, then you can begin to determine the paramete
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AIS Optimal Duration Transaction MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
This script is designed so that the trader can determine the average duration of trade transactions, at which the ratio of possible profits and losses will be optimal. First, let's look at the general approach to determining the optimal duration of trade transactions. We introduce the following variables: R   - the result of the transaction; T   - the time during which the transaction was open; W - the time between the closing of the previous transaction and the opening of the next one. Every tr
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MinDeposit MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
3 (1)
Utilities
The script analyzes the history of quotes and gives recommendations on the minimum deposit. The calculations take into account the variability of prices and the standard deviation. Margin requirements for the instrument are also taken into account. The result of the script is the minimum recommended deposit for trading the given currency pair.
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Helper for parameter selection MTF MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
The script allows selecting the required 'Filter level' value of the AIS-MTF MT5 indicator. Run the script on the required chart and selected timeframe. Once its operation is complete, the HPS.csv file will be created in the Files folder. Open the file. You will see three columns. The 'Filter lvl' column represents the value of the 'Filter level' for the AIS-MTF indicator. Am. dev. - degree and direction of the indicator's deviation from the price level (sorted in ascending order). Negative valu
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AIS Probabilistic Price Levels MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
This script allows selecting the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. It analyzes the history data, and then calculates the probability of reaching a given price level. How the script works Suppose you have a trading strategy and you want to select the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Run the script and set the parameter: Number of Bars - the average position holding time in bars. Once the script operation is complete, the AIS-PPL.csv file will be created in the Files folder in the terminal data cata
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AIS Correct Averages
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
AIS Correct Averages indicator allows you to determine the beginning of the trend movement in the market. Another important quality of the indicator is a clear signal of the end of the trend. The indicator is not redrawn or recalculated. Displayed values h_AE - the upper limit of the AE channel l_AE - the lower boundary of the AE channel h_EC - High value projected for the current bar l_EC - Low predicted value for the current bar Signals for the indicator The main channel signal is the inters
AIS Weighted Moving Average
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The AIS Weighted Moving Average indicator calculates weighted moving average, allowing to determine the beginning of market trend. Weights are calculated taking into account the specific characteristics of each bar. This allows filtering random market movements. The main signal, confirming the beginning of a trend, is change in the direction of indicator line movement and the intersection of the indicator lines with the indicator price. WH (blue line) - the weighted average High price. WL (red l
AIS Advanced Grade Feasibility
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The AIS Advanced Grade Feasibility indicator is designed for forecasting levels that a price can reach in future. Its operation is based on the analysis of the last three bars and creating the forecast. The indicator can be used on any timeframe and any currency pair. Using settings, you can achieve the desired quality of the forecast. Depth of forecast - sets the desired depth of forecast in bars. The recommended values for these parameters are 18-31. You can try beyond this range. But in this
AIS Volatility Meter
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The indicator is designed to measure the price volatility. This allows determining the moments for opening or closing trade positions more accurately. High intensity of the market indicates the instability of its movement, but allows for better results. And, conversely, low intensity of the market indicates the stability of its movement. Parameters Bars to process - the number of bars to measure the price movements. A low value of this parameter allows determining the moments of rapid price mov
AIS Fibonacci P Numbers
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator uses the Fibonacci p-numbers to smooth a price series. This allows combining the advantages of the simple and exponential moving averages. The smoothing coefficients depend on the level of the p-number, which is set in the indicator parameters. The higher the level, the greater the influence of the simple moving average and the less significant the exponential moving average. Parameters Fibonacci Numbers Order - order of the Fibonacci p-number, specified by trader. Valid values a
AIS Sliding Median and Moving Average
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
The indicator is based on the analysis of interaction of two filters. The first filter is the popular Moving Average. It helps to identify linear price movements and to smooth minor price fluctuations. The second filter is the Sliding Median. It is a non-linear filter. It allows to filter out noise and single spikes in the price movement. A predictive filter implemented in this indicator is based on the difference between these filters. The indicator is trained during operation and is therefore
AIS Multi Trend Forecast
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator studies the price action as a combination of micro-trends. All micro-trends are analyzed and averaged. Price movement is filtered based on this averaging. IP_High and IP_Low (blue and red dashed lines) show the instantaneous price movement. They display the forecast only for the current price values, taking into account only the number of bars defined by the 'Filter level' parameter. SP_High and SP_Low (blue and red solid lines) smooth the price movements with respect to history.
Helper for parameter selection MTF
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
The script allows selecting the required 'Filter level' value of the AIS-MTF indicator. Run the script on the required chart and selected timeframe. Once its operation is complete, the HPS.csv file will be created in the Files folder. Open the file. You will see three columns. The 'Filter lvl' column represents the value of the 'Filter level' for the AIS-MTF indicator. Am. dev. - degree and direction of the indicator's deviation from the price level (sorted in ascending order). Negative values i
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AIS Simple Linear Smoothing
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator implements the process of simple linear smoothing. One of the disadvantages of exponential smoothing is the rapid attenuation of the signal. This does not allow for a full-fledged monitoring of long-term tendency of a price series. Linear smoothing allows fine-tuning the signal filtering. The indicator is configured by selecting the parameters: LP - period of smoothing. The higher the value, the more long-term tendencies are displayed by the indicator. Valid values are from 0 to 2
AIS Dynamic Geometric Filter MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Этот индикатор представляет гибридный фильтр основанный на совместном использовании медианы и скользящей средней. Использование медианы позволяет отфильтровывать аномальные выбросы и случайные импульсы в значениях ценового ряда. При этом на трендовую составляющую медианный фильтр не действует, оставляя ее без изменений. Так как медианный фильтр является нелинейным, то для сглаживания его значений используется скользящая средняя. Такой подход позволяет более точно выделять не только тренд, но и п
AIS Dual Lanczos Filter
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator is a combination of two modified Lanczos filters. The first filter serves to extrapolate the price. Based on past values, he predicts a possible price movement within the current bar. That is, it shows what the price would be if the past trends remained unchanged. The second filter for smoothing and averaging prices within the window, determined by the level of the filter. Thanks to the selection of weights, this filter is most actively responding to the periodic component that is
AIS Money Management
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
The script is based on the simulation of trade transactions using a random number generator. This allows you to get completely different results, even with the same input parameters. When you run the script, a dialog box opens in which you can set the desired values ​​for external variables. In the Trading options block, the basic parameters that are necessary for trading modeling are defined. Start Balance - sets the initial size of the trade balance. Number Trade - sets the number of trade tr
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AIS Linear Dynamic System MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Let's look at the nature of price changes in the Forex market, not paying attention to the reasons why these changes occur. This approach will allow us to identify the main factors affecting the price movement. For example, let's take the opening prices of bars on the EUR-USD currency pair and the H1 timeframe. For these prices, we construct the Lameray diagram (Figure 1). In this diagram, it can be seen that the price movement basically occurs according to a linear equation. To determine the pa
AIS Optimal Stop Levels MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
Choosing the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit can have a very strong impact on the overall performance of trading. In addition to the obvious parameters of a trade transaction - the size of a possible win or probable loss - the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit also affect the expected duration of the transaction, and the profitability of trading in general. If you have already determined the optimal transaction duration using the “ AIS-ODT ” script, then you can begin to determine the paramete
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AIS Color Noise Filter MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator is more informative. His work is based on the assumption that the price movement in the market can be represented as noise of a particular color, which depends on the parameters of the distribution of price values. Thanks to this, it is possible to analyze the price change from different angles, and considering the price movement as noise of a particular color, one can get information about the current state of affairs in the market and make a forecast about the price behavior. W
AIS Predictor Color Noise
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Despite some drawbacks of the “ AIS Color Noise Filter ” indicator, the idea to use it to smooth the price series and forecast prices looks quite attractive. This is due to several reasons: first, taking into account several noise components allows building a forecast on factors independent of each other, which can improve the quality of forecasting; secondly, the noise characteristics of the price series behave quite stably throughout the entire history, which makes it possible to obtain stabl
AIS Adaptive Nonlinear Smoothing
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Very often, in the study of financial series apply their smoothing. Using smoothing, you can remove high-frequency components - it is believed that they are caused by random factors and therefore irrelevant. Smoothing always includes some way of averaging the data, in which random changes in the time series mutually absorb each other. Most often, for this purpose, simple or weighted moving average methods are used, as well as exponential smoothing. Each of these methods has its advantages and d
AIS Adaptive Trend Smoothing
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
In order to isolate long-term and non-random components, it is necessary to know not only how much the price has changed, but also how these changes occurred. In other words - we are interested not only in the values ​​of price levels, but also in the order in which these levels replace each other. Through this approach, one can find long-term and stable factors that influence (or may influence) the price change at a given point in time. And knowledge of these factors allows you to make a more
AIS Levi Smoothing Process
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the powerful methods of analysis is the modeling of financial series using Levy processes. The main advantage of these processes is that they can be used to model a huge number of phenomena - from the simplest to the most complex. Suffice it to say that the idea of ​​the fractal price movement in the market is only a special case of Levy processes. On the other hand, with proper selection of parameters, any Levy process can be represented as a simple moving average. Figure 1 shows an exa
AIS Channel Price
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Very often, the trader is faced with the task of determining the extent to which the price may change in the near future. For this purpose, you can use the Johnson distribution type SB. The main advantage of this distribution is that it can be used even with a small amount of accumulated data. The empirical approach used in determining the parameters of this distribution, allows you to accurately determine the maximum and minimum levels of the price channel. These values ​​can be used in differ
AIS Probable High Low
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This indicator allows you to determine the likelihood that the price will reach one or another level. Its algorithm is quite simple and is based on the use of statistical data on the price levels of a particular currency pair. Thanks to the collected historical data, it is possible to determine the extent to which the price will change during the current bar. Despite its simplicity, this indicator can provide invaluable assistance in trading. So, with its help it is possible to determine TakePr
AIS Smoothing Stable Distribution
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
Stable distributions can be used to smooth financial series. Since a fairly deep history can be used to calculate the distribution parameters, such smoothing may in some cases be even more effective than other methods. The figure shows an example of the distribution of the opening prices of the currency pair " EUR-USD " on the time frame H1 for ten years (figure 1). Looks fascinating, doesn't it? The main idea behind this indicator is to determine the parameters of a stable distribution based
AIS Current Price Filter
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
When making trading decisions, it is useful to rely not only on historical data, but also on the current market situation. In order to make it more convenient to monitor current trends in market movement, you can use the AIS Current Price Filter  indicator. This indicator takes into account only the most significant price changes in one direction or another. Thanks to this, it is possible to predict short-term trends in the near future - no matter how the current market situation develops, soon
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