AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5

One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator.

When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one to correctly determine the moments of the beginning of new trends. However, false positives are also possible. To reduce their number, an additional filter has been added to this indicator. Signals are generated when a new bar opens. Redrawing does not occur in any case.

Indicator parameters:

Applied Price - used price constant;

- used price constant; Period Main - the main period of the indicator, its valid value is within 5 - 60;

- the main period of the indicator, its valid value is within 5 - 60; Period Additional - additional period, valid value of this parameter is 5 - 40;

- additional period, valid value of this parameter is 5 - 40; Signal Filter - additional signal filter, valid value 0 - 99;

- additional signal filter, valid value 0 - 99; Alerts - when enabled, the indicator will alert you when a new signal appears;

- when enabled, the indicator will alert you when a new signal appears; Send Mail - allows the indicator to send a message to e-mail;

- allows the indicator to send a message to e-mail; Push - allows you to send Push messages.



