Lucky Trade Panel MT5

Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, trailing stop and breakeven. Also, using this panel, you can view summary information on the results of trading on your account.

You can try free version of the panel for EURUSD only here - Demo version

MT4 version

The trading panel cannot be tested in the strategy tester. Before using, I recommend watching the video.