Crash 5 EA

Crash5 EA ,Is a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion.

The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit.

This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals.

The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA cross over for support and confirmation to take the trade or to catch the spikes before trend reversal.

This BOT is for the synthetic market that helps us all to make the best of the charts in real time.