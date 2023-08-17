Automatic TP and SL

TradeGuard by Chart Walker

TradeGuard is a MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by automating key aspects of trade management. This EA excels in efficiently managing Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, offering a seamless and intelligent approach to trailing stops.

One of TradeGuard's standout features is its Smart Trailing Stop, which dynamically adjusts the trailing distance based on market conditions. This adaptive approach helps maximize profits during favorable price movements while protecting gains during potential reversals.

TradeGuard simplifies the process of closing trades when they hit predefined profit targets with its built-in functionality for closing all trades at a specified profit level. This feature is particularly valuable for traders who want to lock in profits systematically without constant manual intervention.

Features : Close all trades , Trailing Stop ,Trailing Gap,Trailing sound








