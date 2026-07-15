Nexus Advanced Trade Manager

Nexus Pro Trade Manager is the most advanced, all-in-one trading assistant designed for both manual traders and Prop Firm challengers. Featuring a stunning, lag-free UI (Dark/Light mode), it completely transforms your MT5 into a professional trading terminal.

Whether you are trading a personal account or trying to pass evaluations for FTMO, FundedNext, or other prop firms, Nexus Pro protects your capital, automates your risk calculations, and prevents emotional trading mistakes.

🔥 KEY FEATURES & MODULES

🛡️ 1. PROP FIRM GUARDIAN (Account Protector) Never fail a prop firm challenge again due to emotional mistakes or hidden rules!

Daily Loss & Max Drawdown Limits: Auto-blocks trading if your daily or overall loss hits your defined percentage.

Exposure & Lot Limits: Prevents over-leveraging by limiting max open lots or margin exposure.

Trading Session & Weekend Lock: Restricts trading outside your defined hours or blocks holding trades over the weekend (Friday stop to Monday start).

💰 2. ADVANCED RISK & POSITION SIZING Stop calculating lot sizes manually.

Auto-calculate lot size based on Fixed Risk %, Balance %, or Equity %.

Stop Loss modes: Fixed Points, Auto-ATR Multiplier, or Recent Swing High/Low.

Take Profit modes: Fixed Points, Risk-Reward Ratio (RR), or Auto-ATR Multiplier.

⚡ 3. SMART TRADE CO-PILOT (Execution)

One-Click Trading: Instant execution with pre-defined Risk and SL/TP.

Visual Pending Orders: Easily place Buy/Sell Limits and Stops.

Quick Management: One-click to "Close All", "Close Winners", "Close Losers", or "Move SL to Break-Even".

Partial Close: Close a specific percentage of your positions instantly.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Classic Step Trailing or Dynamic ATR Trailing.

📰 4. BUILT-IN NEWS FILTER Avoid high-volatility spikes using the built-in economic calendar.

Filter by Impact (High 🔴 / Medium 🟠) and specific Currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD).

Define a "Block Window" (e.g., 30 mins before and after news).

Auto-Close Feature: Automatically closes open positions before high-impact news hits.

Live Countdown on the dashboard.

📊 5. INTERACTIVE ACCOUNT MANAGER

Visual Profit/Loss Calendar directly on your chart.

Detailed Monthly & All-Time stats (Winrate, Average Daily PnL, Max Drawdown).

Visual Account Growth chart.

⚙️ HOW TO USE