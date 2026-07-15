Nexus Advanced Trade Manager

The Ultimate All-In-One Trade Manager & Prop Firm Guardian for MT5.

Nexus Pro Trade Manager is the most advanced, all-in-one trading assistant designed for both manual traders and Prop Firm challengers. Featuring a stunning, lag-free UI (Dark/Light mode), it completely transforms your MT5 into a professional trading terminal.

Whether you are trading a personal account or trying to pass evaluations for FTMO, FundedNext, or other prop firms, Nexus Pro protects your capital, automates your risk calculations, and prevents emotional trading mistakes.

🔥 KEY FEATURES & MODULES

🛡️ 1. PROP FIRM GUARDIAN (Account Protector) Never fail a prop firm challenge again due to emotional mistakes or hidden rules!

  • Daily Loss & Max Drawdown Limits: Auto-blocks trading if your daily or overall loss hits your defined percentage.

  • Exposure & Lot Limits: Prevents over-leveraging by limiting max open lots or margin exposure.

  • Trading Session & Weekend Lock: Restricts trading outside your defined hours or blocks holding trades over the weekend (Friday stop to Monday start).

💰 2. ADVANCED RISK & POSITION SIZING Stop calculating lot sizes manually.

  • Auto-calculate lot size based on Fixed Risk %, Balance %, or Equity %.

  • Stop Loss modes: Fixed Points, Auto-ATR Multiplier, or Recent Swing High/Low.

  • Take Profit modes: Fixed Points, Risk-Reward Ratio (RR), or Auto-ATR Multiplier.

⚡ 3. SMART TRADE CO-PILOT (Execution)

  • One-Click Trading: Instant execution with pre-defined Risk and SL/TP.

  • Visual Pending Orders: Easily place Buy/Sell Limits and Stops.

  • Quick Management: One-click to "Close All", "Close Winners", "Close Losers", or "Move SL to Break-Even".

  • Partial Close: Close a specific percentage of your positions instantly.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Classic Step Trailing or Dynamic ATR Trailing.

📰 4. BUILT-IN NEWS FILTER Avoid high-volatility spikes using the built-in economic calendar.

  • Filter by Impact (High 🔴 / Medium 🟠) and specific Currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD).

  • Define a "Block Window" (e.g., 30 mins before and after news).

  • Auto-Close Feature: Automatically closes open positions before high-impact news hits.

  • Live Countdown on the dashboard.

📊 5. INTERACTIVE ACCOUNT MANAGER

  • Visual Profit/Loss Calendar directly on your chart.

  • Detailed Monthly & All-Time stats (Winrate, Average Daily PnL, Max Drawdown).

  • Visual Account Growth chart.

⚙️ HOW TO USE

  1. Attach the EA to any chart.

  2. Customize your Prop Firm limits and Risk parameters via the sleek UI.

  3. Drag and drop the panels anywhere on your screen.


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5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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PRC Quant Indicator
Nguyen Thanh Truc
Indicators
NEXUS QUANTUM EDGE INDICATOR is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders follow high-probability trends and enter at optimal risk/reward zones. Instead of relying on lagging indicators, this system combines: - Advanced trend channel analysis - Precision entry timing logic - Dynamic stop loss & take profit system → Delivering a complete trend-following + smart entry solution Fewer trades, higher quality setups ️ KEY FEATURES 1. Smart Trend Channel Engine Automatically detec
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