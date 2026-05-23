Grid Trading MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.9
- Updated: 23 May 2026
- Activations: 5
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading.
Normal Trading
Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart.
The EA will automatically manage trades by:
- Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Managing Trailing Stop
Grid / Martingale Trading
(For Hedging Account Type Only)
When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
Inputs & Settings
- Lots — Initial lot size
- Take Profit — Take profit in pips
- Stop Loss — Stop loss in pips
Trailing Settings
- Trailing — Enable/Disable trailing stop
- Trailing Start — Profit level where trailing starts (pips)
- Trailing Step — Trailing movement step size (pips)
Account Protection in Currency
- Close @ Loss (Account Currency) — Enable/Disable closing all trades at a specified loss
- Close @ Loss Amount — Maximum allowed loss in account currency
- Close @ Profit (Account Currency) — Enable/Disable closing all trades at a specified profit
- Close Profit — Closes all open trades when total profit reaches the specified amount
Trading Mode
- Type Trade — Select trading mode:
- Normal Trading
- Grid Trading
Grid Trading Settings
- Grid TP Level (Pips) — Average take profit level for all grid trades
- Grid Orders Volume Increaser — Multiplier for increasing lot size of new grid orders
- Grid Orders Distance — Distance between grid orders (pips)
Other Settings
- Magic No. — Unique identifier for EA orders
- Alert Balance — Sends an alert if the EA cannot open orders because of insufficient balance