MrRexo Trade Panel

A detailed description of the panel, along with access to a fully functional demo version (note: the demo does not allow opening positions), is available at http://mrtp.eu.


MrRexo Trade Panel is an Expert Advisor designed for manual trade management in MetaTrader 5.
The panel provides tools for order execution, position control, and market structure visualization directly on the chart.
It supports both hedging and netting account types.

Main Functions

1. Position Sizing
Automatically calculates trade volume based on a selected percentage of the account balance.
Position size is dynamically updated when the stop loss value is changed.

2. Order Execution
Allows quick BUY and SELL operations with one click or hotkeys:
B – Buy, S – Sell, E – Break Even, C – Close All.
Stop loss and take profit values can be set before submitting an order.

Planning and Visualization

3. Multi-Level Planning
Orders can be planned directly on the chart using drag-and-drop.
The system calculates price distances and potential results for each level before orders are placed.

4. Market Gap Detection
Identifies price gaps automatically and displays them as shaded areas.
The gap remains visible until it is filled by price movement.

5. Opening Range Boxes
Marks the initial range of selected trading sessions (London and New York).
The default range is the first 15 minutes after session open and can be adjusted.
The box disappears when price breaks beyond the range.

Market Context Tools

6. Trend Detection
Shows market direction across multiple timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.
Color codes indicate trend bias: green for bullish, red for bearish, orange for neutral conditions.

7. Pivot Levels
Supports several pivot calculation methods: Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, and Fibonacci.
Useful for identifying potential support and resistance areas.

Position Management

8. Position Closing
Provides bulk closing options:
CB – Close all BUY positions
CS – Close all SELL positions
CP – Close all profitable positions
CL – Close all losing positions
CA – Close all positions

9. Batch TP/SL Editing
Allows setting global take profit or stop loss levels for all positions of a selected type.
Changes are applied simultaneously to all related trades.

Protection and Automation

10. Break Even
Automatically moves stop loss to the entry level after a defined profit threshold is reached.

11. Trailing Stop
Adjusts stop loss dynamically as price moves in a favorable direction.

Global Parameters

Includes functions for setting total profit and loss limits per symbol.
When defined values are reached, all positions for the symbol are closed automatically.
Real-time display includes total profit/loss of long and short positions, overall balance, and spread in both points and currency.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account types: Hedging and Netting
Instruments: Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs
Requires AutoTrading enabled
