Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5

1
  • Utilities
  • Thi Ngo
    Thi Ngo

    Thi Ngo

    4.9 (44)
    I focus exclusively on selecting projects from public listings that match my interests and skills. While I truly appreciate repeat clients and your positive feedback, I do not take follow-up or private projects. Thank you for respecting my working style!
    8 products
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 14 August 2024
  • Activations: 10

This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep.

Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number.

When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...).

You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you can check the operation.

Optional setting to auto add SL TP for orders without SL, TP.

You can limit the list of symbols to be managed through the "Symbol List".

There is also a setting "Ignore List of Symbols", so you can set a list of symbols you want to ignore.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70993


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Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
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The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
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Kunal Mistry
63
Kunal Mistry 2025.08.07 06:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thi Ngo
2665
Reply from developer Thi Ngo 2025.08.07 10:09
Hi Kunal.mistry, Based on the information you provided, it appears that you have mistakenly purchased the MT5 version instead of the MT4 version. Normally, with purchases on the mql5 website, you will have 1 week from the time of purchase to cancel the order, if you have not activated the activation for that purcharse. I found related information, please refer to: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/354000
It say: "purchases made within 7 days and having 0 activations." In case you have purchased for more than 7 days, please try contacting the Service Desk, by going to your account on the mql5 page, on the left panel you will see the "Service Desk" link. Best regards
Saleh Alghanem
1645
Saleh Alghanem 2023.05.16 06:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shaheed_01
29
Shaheed_01 2021.11.21 17:39 
 

The auto SL and TP does not work when the Buy/Sell Stop order is triggered.

Thi Ngo
2665
Reply from developer Thi Ngo 2021.11.22 02:10
Hello, Based on your feedback, I have retested the EA for the function of automatically adding SL, TP for Buy/Sell Stop order. I see the function is still working properly. SL, TP are added to the order when the pending order is activated. Please double check the filter settings as well as set "Add SL TP (For Orders Without SL, TP)" setting to "true". If the function still doesn't work, send me a picture of EA settings, as well as history of orders, I will check for you. Best regards.
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