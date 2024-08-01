BreakEvan Utility

Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities:

Also the information panel shows:

And two buttons:

When both buttons are red the utility only draw a breakeven line into the chart and won’t close any trade. So it can be used as indicator only.

Inputs:

Warning:

Before using on your real account try it on demo to check for the correct behaviour, the author do not guarantee the right functioning in all brokers and symbols.

Panel updates every 10 seconds to reduce memory usage and CPU load but functions are updated on every tick.

Using this utility could affect the logic and functions of other EAs running, please be aware of the functions and its compatibility.