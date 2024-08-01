Breakevan Utility

BreakEvan Utility 

Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities:

  • This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol.

Also the information panel shows:

  • Balance
  • Breakeven Price for that chart
  • Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF
  • Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF
  • Total Lots opened for Symbol
  • Total Lots opened Global

And two buttons:

  • Force Breakeven: When you press it and turns into green, when breakeven price is reached the utility will close all the positions for that specific currency pair or symbol. Other trades are not affected. (OFF=RED) (ON=GREEN).
  • Global Breakeven: When you press it and turns into green, when total floating protifs reaches a breakeven point all trades are closed simultaneously independently of the symbols.  (OFF=RED) (ON=GREEN).
  • When both buttons are red the utility only draw a breakeven line into the chart and won’t close any trade. So it can be used as indicator only.

Inputs:

  • Commission: to calculate the excess of profit to compensate the loss in commissions (7 base lot currency for lot as default, check your broker for specifications).
  • Backtesting mode: Opens and closes random trades to show the graphical interface in demo mode (no buttons are allowed to work in demo but global is set as ON in that mode).

Warning:

Before using on your real account try it on demo to check for the correct behaviour, the author do not guarantee the right functioning in all brokers and symbols.

Panel updates every 10 seconds to reduce memory usage and CPU load but functions are updated on every tick.

Using this utility could affect the logic and functions of other EAs running, please be aware of the functions and its compatibility.

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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Tax Spain Impuestos Hacienda
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury This utility allows you to generate automated reports for the Spanish treasury with several advantages: A detailed report is generated in an HTML file in the MetaTrader 5 base directory. This report includes all operations individually. For accounts nominated in another currency, the report will automatically generate a profit column in euros using the same broker data. Profits in other currencies will be accounted for as indicated by the Spa
Modelo 720 Impuestos Hacienda
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilities
Automated Report Generator for the Spanish Treasury. Modelo 720. This utility allows you to generate a panel report with the information necessary to fill out the Spanish tax form 720 form. You just have to load this utility on any graph and timeframe, once the report and panel have been generated, the EA will close automatically. This includes: Current account balance in the reference currency Calculated balance as of December 31, 20XX in the reference currency Total movements between Octob
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