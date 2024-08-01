Breakevan Utility
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BreakEvan Utility
Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities:
- This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol.
Also the information panel shows:
- Balance
- Breakeven Price for that chart
- Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF
- Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF
- Total Lots opened for Symbol
- Total Lots opened Global
And two buttons:
- Force Breakeven: When you press it and turns into green, when breakeven price is reached the utility will close all the positions for that specific currency pair or symbol. Other trades are not affected. (OFF=RED) (ON=GREEN).
- Global Breakeven: When you press it and turns into green, when total floating protifs reaches a breakeven point all trades are closed simultaneously independently of the symbols. (OFF=RED) (ON=GREEN).
- When both buttons are red the utility only draw a breakeven line into the chart and won’t close any trade. So it can be used as indicator only.
Inputs:
- Commission: to calculate the excess of profit to compensate the loss in commissions (7 base lot currency for lot as default, check your broker for specifications).
- Backtesting mode: Opens and closes random trades to show the graphical interface in demo mode (no buttons are allowed to work in demo but global is set as ON in that mode).
Warning:
Before using on your real account try it on demo to check for the correct behaviour, the author do not guarantee the right functioning in all brokers and symbols.
Panel updates every 10 seconds to reduce memory usage and CPU load but functions are updated on every tick.
Using this utility could affect the logic and functions of other EAs running, please be aware of the functions and its compatibility.