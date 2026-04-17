MT5 Trade Copier Slave EA

Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters.

Ideal receiver for MT4 → MT5 trade copying.

Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts.

Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying.

Main Features

• MT4 Master → MT5 Slave
• MT5 Master → MT5 Slave
• Lot size management:

  • Same Lot

  • Fixed Lot

  • Multiply Lot

  • Balance Based Lot

• Symbol Mapping
Example:
XAUUSD = GOLD
EURUSD = EURUSD.a

• Include Symbols filter
• Include Magics filter
• Reverse Trades mode
• Slippage control
• Custom Magic Number

Multiple Slaves on One Account

Run several Slave EAs on one trading account using different custom IDs.

Example:
Slave 1 = GOLD1
Slave 2 = FX1

━━━━━━━━━━
Important
━━━━━━━━━━

This is a fast local Trade Copier version.

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.

For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.
Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.

Input Parameters

Use as ID – Account Number or User ID
Account ID – custom ID if used
Lot Type – choose volume mode
Lot Value – lot size / multiplier
Symbol Map – broker symbol conversion
Check Changes – refresh interval

Use together with:

MT5 Trade Copier Master EA

MT4 Trade Copier Master EA

Video Tutorials:

 Main Overview
 MT4 to MT5 Setup
• MT5 → MT4 Full Synchronization
• Symbol Mapping (XAUUSD = GOLD)

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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters. Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts. Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying. Main Features • MT4 Master → MT4 Slave • MT5 Master → MT4 Slave • Lot size management: Same Lot Fixed Lot Multiply Lot Balance Based Lot • Symbol Mapping Example: XAUUSD = GOLD EURUSD = EURUSD.a • Include Symbols filter • Include Magics filter • Reverse Trades mode • Slippage control • Custom Magic Number Mul
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The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position: Trailing stop loss. Take profit. Break-even on the amount of profit. Breakeven by time. Stop Loss Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maxi
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