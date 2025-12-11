Dynamic Fibonacci Grid

Introducing the latest version of the Dynamic Fibonacci Grid Dashboard for MT5.
Now packed with many new features, this new dashboard transforms your trading experience and allows you to see the market and the price action from a completely different perspective. Discover new possibilities with simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes covering multiple symbols. User-friendly interface for manual trading and management of positions and an expanded ability to apply predefined automated strategies. In addition, the DFG is now fully functional in the Strategy Tester as a trading simulator, where you can recreate different trading conditions using historical data. You can practice manual trading in visual mode and test automated strategies in high-speed mode.

Key Features

• Advanced technical analysis of multiple timeframes and symbols based on the concept of Dynamic Fibonacci Bands.
Experience unparalleled efficiency with our real-time market monitoring dashboard. We synthesize complex data from M1, M5, M15, and H1 charts into easily digestible grid levels. This unique presentation empowers traders to track the price action of 10 different symbols on one screen without relying on traditional charts. The result is faster decision-making and a cleaner, less cluttered trading environment.

• Customizable user friendly interface packed with the most essential features.
Account status and information, buttons for quick manual trading and position management, as well as buttons for controlling automated strategies.

• Ability to create presets for semi-automated or fully automated strategies.
Ability to implement complex directional and counter trend strategies with variable grids.

• Functional trade simulator inside the Strategy Tester.
You can study the system in fast motion, test the functionality and the different features, practice manual trading with historical data as well as backtest different automated strategies and presets.

• Build in Sound Alert System.
Gives you potential trading signals in the form of sound and visual alerts based on your presets. Also with option to send the signals as push notifications to the mobile terminal on your smartphone.

• Free additional indicator - DFG Chart.
You can use this indicator to check the history of the grid levels for each symbol and timeframe, as well as the history of your trades.

System Requirements

The DFG dashboard can be used with any broker that offers MT5 and allows automated trading with expert advisors.

The system is optimized for trading the major currency pairs. However, it is possible to work with other symbols as well. You should test it first and if necessary, adjust the settings or create different templates for different groups of symbols.

Depending on the settings and the symbols, some automated strategies may require significant account balance or higher leverage as well as Non-FIFO account with hedging enabled.

Technical support is available. If you have any questions or need help with the setup, send a message. I'll try to respond as soon as possible.


