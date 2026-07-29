Trade Manager G2 MT5
- Utilities
-
Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika"Hello and welcome!
My trading journey began back in 2001 in the beautiful island of Bali.
Navigating the markets for over two decades has taught me that consistency and patience are key.
Today, my mission is to share that experience with you.
- Version: 1.59
- Activations: 5
By Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika
Trade Manager G2 – All-in-One Trading Panel for Professional Execution & Risk Management
Trade Manager G2 is a next-generation trading panel designed to give you full control over order execution, position management, and profit optimization in real time on MetaTrader 5. With a modern card-based user interface and individual TP actions per level, this panel elevates your trading experience to the next level.
🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES OF THE TRADE MANAGER G2 STRATEGY
1. INDIVIDUAL TP ACTION PER LEVEL (Revolutionary Feature!)
Each Take Profit level has independently configurable lot actions:
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TP1 → Can be set to CLOSE HALF (close 50% at first target)
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TP2 → Can be set to CONTINUE (keep full lot running)
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TP3 → Can be set to FULL CLOSE (close everything at final target)
Unlimited flexibility! Combine various strategies within a single position:
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Take partial profit at TP1, continue with trailing at TP2, close all at TP3
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Or close all at TP1, continue without action at TP2, and so on
2. DYNAMIC SL SYSTEM BASED ON LEVELS (Auto Lock Profit)
|Condition
|SL Action
|TP1 Hit
|SL moves to Break Even (risk‑free)
|TP2 Hit
|SL moves to TP1 Level (profit locked)
|TP3 Hit
|SL moves to TP2 Level (maximise profit)
This system ensures you always protect accumulated profits while letting positions run toward the next target.
3. VISUAL SETUP PLAN (Drag & Drop Entry Line)
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Yellow Line (ENTRY) : Drag directly on the chart to set your entry level
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Red Line (FLOOR) : Automatically follows entry as Stop Loss level
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Green Line (CEILING) : Automatically follows entry as Take Profit 1 level
Just drag the yellow line to your desired level – all SL and TP levels are calculated automatically!
4. 6 ORDER TYPES IN ONE PANEL
|Order
|Function
|BUY / SELL
|Instant market orders
|B.LIMIT / S.LIMIT
|Pending orders below/above price
|B.STOP / S.STOP
|Breakout pending orders
5. PRECISION TRAILING STOP
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Start Trailing : Begin trailing after profit reaches a set distance
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Step Trailing : Movement step to avoid whipsaw
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Toggle ON/OFF : Activate/deactivate with one click
6. AUTOMATIC BREAK EVEN (Auto BE)
Activate the BE button to move Stop Loss to breakeven + spread + extra buffer. Protect your capital as soon as the position turns positive.
7. FAST POSITION MANAGEMENT
|Button
|Function
|CLOSE BUY
|Close all BUY positions
|CLOSE SELL
|Close all SELL positions
|DEL PENDING
|Delete all pending orders
|CLOSE ALL
|Close ALL positions + pending orders
8. MODERN CARD-BASED INTERFACE
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Draggable Panel : Move the panel to any comfortable position
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4 Functional Cards : Account Summary, Risk Settings, Trade Execution, Trade Management
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Close Panel Button : Remove EA from chart with one click
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Minimize Panel : Hide the panel for a clean chart view
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Real‑Time Updates : Balance, Equity, and P/L always current
💎 WHY TRADE MANAGER G2 IS EXTREMELY USEFUL FOR TRADERS
🔥 UNLIMITED STRATEGY FLEXIBILITY
With individual TP actions, you can implement multiple strategies in one position:
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Scalping : Close half at TP1, trail at TP2
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Swing Trading : Continue at TP1 & TP2, full close at TP3
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Risk Management : Full close at TP1 to secure profit
🔥 AUTOMATED RISK MANAGEMENT
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SL automatically moves to BE when TP1 hits → capital protected
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SL moves to TP1 when TP2 hits → profit locked in
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Trailing stop active → profits continue to flow
🔥 SUPER FAST EXECUTION
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All orders in one panel → no need to open trading menus
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Drag & drop visual setup → prepare orders in seconds
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Interactive edit boxes → change parameters without stopping the EA
🔥 SUITABLE FOR ALL TRADER LEVELS
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Beginners : Learn risk management through clear visual guidance
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Intermediate : Optimise strategies with individual TP actions
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Professional : Quick execution and full control over every position
🔥 TIME EFFICIENCY & FOCUS
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Minimize panel to focus on chart analysis
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All account information in one view
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No need to switch between MT5 menus
📊 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Parameter
|Details
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
|Version
|1.59
|Default Lot
|0.10 (adjustable)
|TP Levels
|3 levels with individual actions
|Order Support
|Market, Limit, Stop
|Magic Number
|20260729 (unique)
|Trailing Start
|150 points
|Trailing Step
|50 points
🚀 CONCLUSION
Trade Manager G2 represents the evolution of trading panels, delivering unmatched flexibility through its individual TP action system per level. With drag & drop visual setup, 6 order type execution, and automated risk management, this panel transforms your trading into a more systematic, disciplined, and profitable process.
Trading is no longer about guessing – it's about planning with flexibility, executing with speed, and managing risk with precision. Trade Manager G2 makes it all possible.
Created by Ida Bagus Putu Mahardika to help traders achieve consistent profitability in the forex market.
Trade Manager G2 – Trade Smarter, Manage Better, Profit Consistently.