Kiwi Sniper AI


Before anything else, let’s clearly define what Kiwi Sniper AI was built to do

Kiwi Sniper AI is not a generic multi-currency robot and it is not an EA that applies the same logic across all markets. It was designed specifically for NZD-based pairs and focuses on NZDUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF and NZDJPY. These pairs share a very specific behavioral profile. They tend to move slower than majors, remain compressed for extended periods, and react late to macro and sentiment shifts. When momentum finally develops, continuation is often cleaner and more orderly than on faster instruments. Kiwi Sniper AI was built to exploit this delayed clarity. This EA does not attempt to predict market direction. It waits until the market has already shown intent and then positions itself accordingly. Instead of chasing the first impulse, it focuses on confirmation and continuation. This approach reduces false entries and avoids the noise that typically traps traders on NZD pairs. Kiwi Sniper AI is a confirmation-based continuation system. It does not trade reversals, it does not guess tops or bottoms, and it does not force trades during ranging conditions. If the market does not meet its structural criteria, the EA remains inactive. Silence is a feature, not a flaw.

How Kiwi Sniper AI trades:

  • NZDUSD is used as the primary execution chart on H1
  • NZDCAD NZDCHF and NZDJPY are traded automatically by the EA
  • Each symbol is analyzed independently using its own internal filters
  • The system waits for volatility expansion after prolonged compression
  • Entries are taken only after directional confirmation is present
  • The logic focuses on continuation rather than first breakout impulses
  • Market pace and follow-through are evaluated before committing capital
  • Trade frequency is intentionally moderate with quality prioritized over quantity

Risk and trade management are integrated directly into the logic. Kiwi Sniper AI does not use grid behavior does not apply uncontrolled averaging and does not attempt to force recovery during chaotic conditions. Exposure is adjusted dynamically based on price behavior and continuation quality.To run Kiwi Sniper AI correctly, attach it to a single NZDUSD H1 chart only. The EA will automatically monitor and trade NZDCAD NZDCHF and NZDJPY internally. A minimum balance of $1000 or equivalent is required. Higher balances are recommended. ECN or Raw accounts with leverage of 1:100 or higher are preferred. All parameters should be left at default values and should not be changed while trades are open.

Kiwi Sniper AI is built for traders who understand that patience creates better entries confirmation reduces risk and fewer high-quality trades outperform constant activity over time. It is not designed for excitement or instant gratification. It is designed for disciplined execution on NZD pairs that reward restraint. NZD pairs move slowly until they do not Kiwi Sniper AI was built to act when that moment arrives



