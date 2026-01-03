ApexBTC EA

ApexBTC EA - Professional Bitcoin Trading System

Advanced Scalping Strategy for BTCUSD

Premium Expert Advisor specifically developed for Bitcoin, combining intelligent breakout strategy with professional risk management.

Main Features

Automatic Breakout Strategy

  • Intelligent swing highs and swing lows detection
  • Strategically positioned pending orders
  • Captures explosive Bitcoin movements
  • Minimum 2 entries per day under normal market conditions

Complete Risk Management

  • Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit on all trades
  • Trailing Stop Loss to maximize profits
  • Integrated anti-Stop Out protection

Intelligent Filters

  • Configurable spread filter
  • Trading hours control
  • Operates 24/7 including weekends

Premium Dashboard

  • Daily, monthly and total performance in real time
  • Win Rate and number of trades
  • Positions and pending orders status
  • Professional dark theme design

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M10 (10 minutes)

Account Type: RAW/ECN (low spreads)

Minimum Capital: 100 USD

Maximum Spread: 2200 points

Operation: 24/7 including weekends

Risk Management:

  • Fixed lot or risk percentage based
  • Adjustable Take Profit and Stop Loss
  • Configurable Trailing Stop

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Recommended Timeframe: M10
  • Account Type: RAW/ECN (recommended)
  • Minimum Capital: 100 USD

Important Requirements

  • Minimum capital of 100 USD
  • Broker with competitive spread (RAW/ECN recommended)
  • Maximum spread of 2200 points
  • Stable connection (VPS recommended for better performance)

SPECIAL OFFER - PROGRESSIVE PRICING

ATTENTION: Price increases every 5 sales. Get your ApexBTC EA at the lowest available price now!

EXCLUSIVE BONUS: After purchase, send a private message to receive:

  • Complete configuration and optimization guide
  • Special bonus for buyers

Reach the apex of Bitcoin trading with professional technology.

Note: All trading involves risk. Test on demo account before trading with real money.

Support: After purchase, contact via private message to receive your complete guide and exclusive bonus!


More from author
CatFather EA
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL EXNESS Overview  CatFather EA- Advanced Breakout System for XAUUSD and BTCUSD CatFather EA is a professional multi-asset Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin). This breakout strategy leverages support and resistance levels to place pending orders during key market sessions, with built-in risk management and trailing stops for optimized performance. Optimized for fast backtesting and live trading, it includes a compact control panel for rea
HyperNDX EA
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (1)
Experts
HyperNDX Pro - Gold Trading EA After purchasing, send me a message so I can help you set it up. Professional automated trading system for XAUUSD with premium visual interface. What It Does: Intelligent support/resistance level analysis Dynamic trailing stop to maximize profits Optimized for New York session timing Automatic risk management per trade Key Features: Smart Strategy: H1 level detection + precision entry execution Safe Trading: Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit - NOT a risky
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.75 (16)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot !!! AFTER BUY IT SEND ME A MESSAGE TO HAVE SET FILE !!! LIVE SIGNAL Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 Timeframe) NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a lo
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review