Advanced Scalping Strategy for BTCUSD

ApexBTC EA - Professional Bitcoin Trading System

Premium Expert Advisor specifically developed for Bitcoin, combining intelligent breakout strategy with professional risk management.

Main Features

Automatic Breakout Strategy

Intelligent swing highs and swing lows detection

Strategically positioned pending orders

Captures explosive Bitcoin movements

Minimum 2 entries per day under normal market conditions

Complete Risk Management

Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage

Stop Loss and Take Profit on all trades

Trailing Stop Loss to maximize profits

Integrated anti-Stop Out protection

Intelligent Filters

Configurable spread filter

Trading hours control

Operates 24/7 including weekends

Premium Dashboard

Daily, monthly and total performance in real time

Win Rate and number of trades

Positions and pending orders status

Professional dark theme design

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M10 (10 minutes)

Account Type: RAW/ECN (low spreads)

Minimum Capital: 100 USD

Maximum Spread: 2200 points

Operation: 24/7 including weekends

Risk Management:

Fixed lot or risk percentage based

Adjustable Take Profit and Stop Loss

Configurable Trailing Stop

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: BTCUSD

Recommended Timeframe: M10

Account Type: RAW/ECN (recommended)

Minimum Capital: 100 USD

Important Requirements

Minimum capital of 100 USD

Broker with competitive spread (RAW/ECN recommended)

Maximum spread of 2200 points

Stable connection (VPS recommended for better performance)

SPECIAL OFFER - PROGRESSIVE PRICING

ATTENTION: Price increases every 5 sales. Get your ApexBTC EA at the lowest available price now!

EXCLUSIVE BONUS: After purchase, send a private message to receive:

Complete configuration and optimization guide

Special bonus for buyers

Reach the apex of Bitcoin trading with professional technology.

Note: All trading involves risk. Test on demo account before trading with real money.

Support: After purchase, contact via private message to receive your complete guide and exclusive bonus!