ApexBTC EA
- Experts
- Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Advanced Scalping Strategy for BTCUSD
Premium Expert Advisor specifically developed for Bitcoin, combining intelligent breakout strategy with professional risk management.
Main Features
Automatic Breakout Strategy
- Intelligent swing highs and swing lows detection
- Strategically positioned pending orders
- Captures explosive Bitcoin movements
- Minimum 2 entries per day under normal market conditions
Complete Risk Management
- Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage
- Stop Loss and Take Profit on all trades
- Trailing Stop Loss to maximize profits
- Integrated anti-Stop Out protection
Intelligent Filters
- Configurable spread filter
- Trading hours control
- Operates 24/7 including weekends
Premium Dashboard
- Daily, monthly and total performance in real time
- Win Rate and number of trades
- Positions and pending orders status
- Professional dark theme design
Recommended Settings
Timeframe: M10 (10 minutes)
Account Type: RAW/ECN (low spreads)
Minimum Capital: 100 USD
Maximum Spread: 2200 points
Operation: 24/7 including weekends
Risk Management:
- Fixed lot or risk percentage based
- Adjustable Take Profit and Stop Loss
- Configurable Trailing Stop
Compatibility
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: BTCUSD
- Recommended Timeframe: M10
- Account Type: RAW/ECN (recommended)
- Minimum Capital: 100 USD
Important Requirements
- Minimum capital of 100 USD
- Broker with competitive spread (RAW/ECN recommended)
- Maximum spread of 2200 points
- Stable connection (VPS recommended for better performance)
- Complete configuration and optimization guide
- Special bonus for buyers
Note: All trading involves risk. Test on demo account before trading with real money.
