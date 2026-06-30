Fimathe PCM Indicador

Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE)

The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way.

Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions.





Best result:

5M timeframe

MT5 server time: 2:00

Management:

1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day

2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day





Key Features

Simple and intuitive interface.

Easy installation and configuration.

Compatible with any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5.

Can be used on multiple timeframes.

Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

Low platform resource consumption.

Free

This indicator is provided 100% FREE to the entire MQL5 community.

If you find it useful, please consider leaving a rating and a review. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and helps us continue developing new tools.

Disclaimer

This indicator is intended solely as a technical analysis support tool and does not guarantee financial results or profits. Always use proper risk management and thoroughly test any trading strategy before using it on a live account.

Developed by Trader EA.

Creditos autor estratpegia Marcelo Ferreira