Fimathe PCM Indicador
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way.
Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions.
Best result:
5M timeframe
MT5 server time: 2:00
Management:
1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day
2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day
Key Features
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Simple and intuitive interface.
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Easy installation and configuration.
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Compatible with any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5.
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Can be used on multiple timeframes.
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Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.
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Low platform resource consumption.
Free
This indicator is provided 100% FREE to the entire MQL5 community.
If you find it useful, please consider leaving a rating and a review. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and helps us continue developing new tools.
Disclaimer
This indicator is intended solely as a technical analysis support tool and does not guarantee financial results or profits. Always use proper risk management and thoroughly test any trading strategy before using it on a live account.
Developed by Trader EA.Creditos autor estratpegia Marcelo Ferreira
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Hora servidor mt5: 2:00
Gerenciamento:
01 Take para de operar, aguarde o proximo dia
02 Loss para de operar, aguarde o proximo dia