Fimathe PCM Indicador

Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator (FREE)

The Velas Forex FIMATHE PCM Indicator is a free indicator designed to help traders analyze the market visually in a simple, fast, and effective way.

Its purpose is to make it easier to identify market conditions through clear visual signals, allowing traders to make more confident trading decisions.


Best result:

5M timeframe

MT5 server time: 2:00

Management:

1 Take Profit: stop trading, wait for the next day

2 Losses: stop trading, wait for the next day


Key Features

  • Simple and intuitive interface.

  • Easy installation and configuration.

  • Compatible with any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 5.

  • Can be used on multiple timeframes.

  • Suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

  • Low platform resource consumption.

Free

This indicator is provided 100% FREE to the entire MQL5 community.

If you find it useful, please consider leaving a rating and a review. Your feedback is greatly appreciated and helps us continue developing new tools.

Disclaimer

This indicator is intended solely as a technical analysis support tool and does not guarantee financial results or profits. Always use proper risk management and thoroughly test any trading strategy before using it on a live account.

Developed by Trader EA.

Creditos autor estratpegia Marcelo Ferreira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Xauusd PropFirm
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
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XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA , check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens . Example Hantec Broker XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00 Set START TIME to: 02:00 Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market
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Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
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Fimathe PCM Trade Panel The Fimathe PCM Trade Panel is a professional trading panel for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for traders who use the Fimathe PCM (Cycle Theory) strategy. It combines the Fimathe PCM trading methodology with a fast and intuitive order execution panel, allowing traders to execute trades quickly while maintaining complete control over their risk management. Main Features Fimathe PCM strategy integrated into the chart. Automatic channel creation. Entry zone identificat
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Fábbio Mardem
18
Fábbio Mardem 2026.07.03 06:26 
 

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Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
635
Reply from developer Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini 2026.07.03 13:35
Fala Fabio tudo bem? Segue a risca que funciona, a linha vertical deve estar exatamente na hora 2:00 e deixa o indicador fazer o resto e entra manualmente no rompimento. Melhor resultado xauusd: Timeframe 5M
Hora servidor mt5: 2:00
Gerenciamento:
01 Take para de operar, aguarde o proximo dia
02 Loss para de operar, aguarde o proximo dia
Findolin
2670
Findolin 2026.07.01 09:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
635
Reply from developer Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini 2026.07.02 13:05
Thank you very much! I'm glad you found it interesting. I hope the free indicator is useful for your trading. Feel free to share your feedback after you've tried it!
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