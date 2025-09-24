Supertrend 3 lines

update v.1.22



- Fixed indicator not working properly.

- Updated emergency stop function.

- Added several input parameters:

- Magic Number

- Working Interval

- Trade Direction Selection

- Supertrend Confirmation Requirement



***Since the setting is more flexible, the outcome may vary.

For the recommended settings, please see the screenshot.***



+++++++++++++++++++++++





Just wanted to share a trading strategy that's been working for me.

It's built around the Supertrend indicators, specifically for the XAU/USD 4-hour timeframe.

I've back-tested it with the last five years data, and it's managed a pretty sweet return.

The win rate hovers around 40-60%.

For starting out, I'd recommend a $200 account with 1:100 leverage for a 0.01 lot.

For those who enjoy risk, we recommend turning off all safety features to maximize profits.

If you want to scale up, just double the lot size whenever you double your capital or leverage.