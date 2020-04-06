Gold Trenches EAI

Gold Trenches EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated scalping trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range accumulation, and breakouts of key institutional zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic:

a large player accumulates positions inside a range → price breaks out of the zone → liquidity is captured → Gold Trenches EAI enters the market in the direction of institutional flow.

Unlike many systems optimized only for the tester, Gold Trenches EAI uses exclusively market orders. The EA does not use pending orders, which in real trading often suffer from execution distortions and unrealistic tester results. All entries are executed at market price with real-time validation.

Additionally, the system includes a built-in slippage protection mechanism, filtering unfavorable executions and protecting trades during high-volatility moments.

Smart Money Core Logic

Gold Trenches EAI is based on 3 fundamental Smart Money concepts:

  • Accumulation (Range Accumulation)
    The system identifies price ranges where market makers accumulate liquidity and build positions.
  • Liquidity Grab
    A breakout of the range extremum often represents stop-hunt behavior. Gold Trenches EAI distinguishes between false liquidity sweeps and real institutional interest.
  • Breakout Expansion
    After liquidity is taken, a directional impulse forms. This is where the EA opens trades — strictly in the direction of institutional momentum.

Result: high-precision scalping entries, tight Stop Loss, and a clear, structured risk-management model.

PROMO PRICE! Only 5 copies available at $99Every 5 sold copies, the price will increase by $50 until the target price of $999.

The system is specifically designed for trading Gold on the H1 timeframe.
Just attach the EA to an XAUUSD H1 chart — all base settings are already built in.

Key Features & Advantages

  • Smart Money logic as the foundation
    Gold Trenches EAI applies institutional trading principles: liquidity mechanics, accumulation ranges, and confirmed breakouts. The algorithm analyzes market structure and enters only during validated impulsive moves — no randomness, no indicator noise.
  • True scalping with market execution
    The EA trades exclusively using market orders, avoiding pending-order traps that often look perfect in the tester but fail in live conditions. Execution logic is adapted for real-market behavior.
  • Slippage protection mechanism
    An integrated slippage control system protects entries from unfavorable price execution during volatility spikes and news-related movements.
  • Strict control over every trade
    No Martingale, no Grid, no Averaging, no lot escalation. Each position uses a fixed Stop Loss, fixed Take Profit, and a structural Trailing Stop. Risk is transparent, controlled, and consistent.
  • Flexible customization
    All key parameters are user-configurable: range detection, liquidity filters, stop sizes, exit logic, and execution filters. Presets are optimized for XAUUSD H1, while the architecture allows custom fine-tuning if needed.

Account Requirements
  • Minimum balance: from $100

  • Recommended ECN / Raw / Zero-spread accounts with low spreads on XAUUSD

  • Low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for stable scalping execution


