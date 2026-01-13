PerfectExecuter

Stop entering market orders. Start executing.

Are you still entering trades manually with full size? You are paying too much in spread, slippage, and market impact. The DRX Institutional VWAP Engine brings investment-bank grade execution logic directly to your MetaTrader 5 terminal.

This is not a signal generator. This is a high-end Execution Architecture. It takes your trade idea and executes it intelligently over time, slicing large volume into smaller pieces to achieve the best possible average price—exactly how hedge funds manage their liquidity.

Why Execution Matters

In professional trading, the entry price is only half the battle. Slippage and poor execution can destroy your edge. The DRX Engine solves this by:

Hiding Your Intent: By slicing your order (Iceberging), you stay under the radar of predatory algorithms. Capturing Alpha: Instead of paying the spread with Market Orders, the engine places dynamic Limit Orders inside the spread to improve your entry price. Reducing Impact: Volume-weighted distribution prevents your order from moving the market against you.

Core Features

📊 Volume-Weighted Slicing The engine analyzes the hourly Volume Profile of the asset. It executes larger slices during high-liquid times and smaller slices during low-volume periods to minimize impact.

🚀 Intelligent Chase Logic Never miss a move. If the price runs away from your limit order, the algorithm detects the momentum. If the distance exceeds your threshold, it automatically "chases" the price to ensure your position gets filled.

📉 Real-Time TCA (Transaction Cost Analysis) Professional grade metrics on your chart. The panel calculates:

Implementation Shortfall: How much better/worse your fill is compared to the arrival price.

Alpha Generated: The points gained by using the algo instead of a raw market order.

🛡️ Risk & Momentum Guard

Adaptive Spread: Pauses execution if spreads widen unexpectedly.

Momentum Switch: Automatically switches to aggressive Market Orders if a strong breakout trend is detected, ensuring you don't get left behind.

Validator Safe: Built-in margin checks prevent order rejections.

Who is this for?

Prop Firm Traders: Manage large lot sizes (100k+ accounts) without suffering from heavy slippage.

Swing Traders: Get "Instituional Entries" by averaging into positions automatically.

Professional Managers: Use TCA metrics to optimize your execution performance.

How to Use

Load the EA on any chart (M1 timeframe recommended for calculation). Set your desired Total Volume (e.g., 10 Lots) and Execution Time (e.g., 60 Minutes). Click BUY VWAP or SELL VWAP on the panel. The engine calculates the schedule and begins placing slices automatically.

Parameters

Total Volume: The total size you want to trade.

Slices: How many orders to split the volume into (e.g., 10 slices).

Execution Window: Time in minutes to complete the trade.

Chase Settings: Configure when and how the algo should chase price.

Risk Settings: Max Slippage and adaptive spread filters.

"Amateurs talk about direction. Professionals talk about execution." Elevate your trading desk with the DRX VWAP Engine.