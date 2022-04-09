News Trade EA MT5

4.55
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode.
>>>Chat<<<

The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the space): https://  nfs.faireconomy.media

Download the latest archive of settings: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929

Signals monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/test-standart

When creating your own sets of settings for this EA, refer to the description of all parameters in the blog.


Description of the main default settings

The work is on pairs with GBP (GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF) from one chart. GBP is the most volatile currency, which gives more chances for a successful exit from the deal.

  • Use_Symbols_from_Line = true;
  • Symbols_Line = GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPCHF.

Pending orders are opened before the news of the currencies of the currency pair, in addition to the GBP (so that several orders are not opened at the same time). Thus, GBPUSD orders open before USD news, EURGBP orders before EUR news, GBPJPY orders before JPY news, etc. High importance news are taken into account.

  • News_currency_pairs = true;
  • Excluded_currency_str = GBP;
  • IncludeHigh = true.

To get more deals (more aggressive option) make the "Excluded_currency_str" line empty, then orders will be opened on GBP news as well. You can also add medium importance news IncludeMedium = true.

Pending orders are opened 60 seconds before the news is published. In 20 seconds after the publication of the news, unworked pending orders are deleted.

  • SecondBeforeHigh = 60;
  • SecondAfterHigh = 20.

If speeches of high and medium importance are scheduled in the coming hours, orders will not be opened.

  • IncludeSpeaks = false;
  • SpeaksHigh = true;
  • SpeaksMedium = true.

To get more trades (more aggressive option) set SpeaksHigh = false and SpeaksMedium = false, then the speeches will not block the opening of orders.

A fake price movement is expected before the news is published, so LIMIT orders are used at a distance of 2.5 points from the price. Pending orders are opened in both directions (BUY and SELL). When one of the orders is triggered, the other one is deleted; if during the specified time none of the orders worked, then both are deleted.

  • Trade_Direction = BUY_and_SELL;
  • Type_Orders = ORDERS_LIMIT;
  • Offset_from_price = 2.5.

Volatility during the news can be very different, so using the standard SL for all trades in a fully automatic mode seems to be ineffective. Since a short SL will often knock out and a large SL does not make sense, as it will take most of the balance. If you prefer sets with SL, then select careful settings for each currency pair separately (Use_Symbols_from_Line = false). In the default settings, a day is given to close positions at TP equal to 5 points. If the position is not closed in a day, then an averaging order is opened (maximum three positions for one currency pair).

  • TakeProfit_Safety = 5;
  • StopLoss_Safety = 0;
  • Total_open_transactions = 3;
  • Min_minuts_pause_between_positions = 1440;
  • Min_pips_between_positions = 35;
  • Multiplier_of_trade_Lot = 1.5.

You can set the maximum drawdown as a percentage of the account balance for each currency pair, for example Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss=30.

Parameters from the last block "consider other positions" are intended for joint work with other Expert Advisors (take into account open positions with other magic numbers). Therefore, you can add this expert to the general profile of experts.


Reviews 11
Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2024.04.29 13:41 
 

I see that no one has left a review for this EA for a long time. I'll correct this oversight on my part and confirm that the EA is reliable and the developer trustworthy. It doesn't make transactions very frequently, but it suits well as a background worker for a more active EA.

Patman
89
Patman 2023.11.08 14:04 
 

Hello Konstantin,

it's a smart tool and was quite easy to install.

I can recommend it to any passionated trader.

Franck Martin
189914
Franck Martin 2023.05.25 17:23 
 

The seller is very available if necessary to solve the problems. I always use it to diversify my investments besides my main EA.

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Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
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Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
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Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
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Yi Shan Hou
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Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
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Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Contact me to get a 7 days trial version of the product with full functionality. Guide + tips here MT4 version  
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4 (6)
Experts
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Filter:
Nice Trader
3491
Aller Uja 2024.04.29 13:41 
 

I see that no one has left a review for this EA for a long time. I'll correct this oversight on my part and confirm that the EA is reliable and the developer trustworthy. It doesn't make transactions very frequently, but it suits well as a background worker for a more active EA.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2024.04.30 14:05
Thank you for your support, it is very valuable to me.
Patman
89
Patman 2023.11.08 14:04 
 

Hello Konstantin,

it's a smart tool and was quite easy to install.

I can recommend it to any passionated trader.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.11.09 14:45
Hello Patrick, thank you very much.
Mctrading123
129
Mctrading123 2023.07.10 15:14 
 

hi, I use the EA as it says I put the currencies as the name comes out I activate the DLL data import and I accept the algorithmic trading, but when the time of the news arrives my entry is not activated, can you help me configure it so I can use it well please

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.07.11 13:44
Hi! EAs access to sites: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750708
Franck Martin
189914
Franck Martin 2023.05.25 17:23 
 

The seller is very available if necessary to solve the problems. I always use it to diversify my investments besides my main EA.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.05.25 20:57
Thank you
Nail Sharipov
423
Nail Sharipov 2023.03.27 15:43 
 

Купил 8 янв 23г. очень доволен , советник супер , продавец отзывчивый быстро решает и помогает в проблемах с советником, 5+

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.05.25 20:58
Спасибо за отзыв
Yasir Ammar Raheem Al Kinani
789
Yasir Ammar Raheem Al Kinani 2022.10.30 17:48 
 

only 1 word about the ea are Excellent .. especially set file on signal with news EA

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.02.23 19:14
Thank you very much)
mistaeff
159
mistaeff 2022.08.20 02:16 
 

This thing blew 3 of my prop accounts on default settings. The fact it cannot be backtested and the author thinks backtesting isn't useful should be an amber flag. During the middle of the day it opened 2 separate positions that went into major DD and exceeded the 5% daily rule. I contacted him before this happened requesting for a backtesting functionality (which is possible by reading news in a txt file), he declined. I was told to just run it on default settings but found out the hard way that the defaults do not create a SL. It blew my accounts, he offered no explanation on how it happened. I then requested he added backtesting functionality (giving the opportunity for redemption essentially), he refused to bother. So this is purely intended to warn those using this to approach with caution.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2023.02.23 18:27
A set with StopLoss has appeared, you can download it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929
dmorin
857
dmorin 2022.07.27 09:34 
 

I must say being impressed by the simplicity and the efficiency of this EA. So far and after 2 weeks of testing, only winning trades are reported on the demo account. positions do not last long, seems hence very efficient. The drawback of the testing is that no SL has been set (as per default settings). I have so far not seen the grid in action. Once I will see the behavior of this EA under a higher level of stress I will update this review and consider using it on real account. Congrats Konstantin !

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.07.27 18:43
Thanks for sharing your opinion, it's appreciated :) With regards to SL, when using the default settings (as in the signal), it is recommended to use the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter if you want to limit losses. Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss - percentage of floating loss from the balance at which all positions are closing (for each currency pair separately); 0 - disabled; (positions of other experts are not taken into account).
A value of around 20-30% seems normal.
Aleksandr Ziazev
354
Aleksandr Ziazev 2022.07.01 00:31 
 

Простой в работе, хороший профит.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.07.02 12:05
Спасибо за отзыв
18sieben
125
18sieben 2022.04.22 13:32 
 

Simple but nicely working EA. Using it together with Konstantin other EA's. Support has been always good, products will be updated on occasion.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.04.29 20:52
Thank you very much:)
Andrio Suroyo
336
Andrio Suroyo 2022.04.13 02:22 
 

I have used all four of Konstantin's EAs for awhile now, with solid results on both MT4 and MT5. I expect News Trade will compliment the current set very well :) Thank you for your hard work, Konstantin.

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2022.04.19 15:30
Thank you very much for your feedback :) I really appreciate it.
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