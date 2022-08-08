Close by percentage MT5

5
Hello friends.
I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929).
Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart.

Just open  one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account.

The utility has the following functionality:
  • "Close_trades_by_loss_percentage" - percentage of floating loss from the balance at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Close_trades_by_profit_percentage" - percentage of floating profit from the balance at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Close_trades_by_loss_money" - floating loss in deposit currency at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Close_trades_by_profit_money" - floating profit in the deposit currency, at which positions are closed; at 0 the function is not active.
  • "Select_trades" - if "All", then consider all positions on the account simultaneously; if "by_Symbol", then consider positions for different symbols separately; if "by_Magic", then consider positions with different magic numbers separately; if "by_Magic_and_Symbol", then consider positions for different symbols and with different magic numbers separately (this is the same as using the "Close_trades_by_profit_percentage" parameter in each Expert Advisor). Another model for accounting positions is "Select_trades = one_given_magic_and_chart_symbol". When choosing this model, ONLY positions with a magic number from the "One_given_magic_number" parameter for the chart symbol to which the utility is attached will be taken into account. And another model for accounting positions is "Select_trades = one_given_magic_and_all_symbols". When choosing this model, the positions of all symbols will be taken into account simultaneously with the magic number from the "One_given_magic_number" parameter.
  • "Also_delete_pending_orders_at_profit" - delete pending orders when closing in profit.
  • "Also_delete_pending_orders_at_loss" - deleting pending orders when closing at a loss.
  • Activate_partial_closing_of_positions - activate partial closing of positions when a specified floating profit or loss is reached.
  • Percent_for_partial_closing - percentage of the volume of positions for partial closure.
  • Time_for_Work - enable the Start_Time_Work and End_Time_Work time parameters when the utility will close positions (upon reaching the specified profit or loss conditions).
  • Time_for_StopWork - enable the Start_Time_StopWork and End_Time_Work time parameters when the utility will not close positions under any circumstances.
  • Info_on_Chart - display utility information on the chart.

Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84982

Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here: chat "Age of Expert Advisors".

Reviews 10
sasha-nt1
368
sasha-nt1 2026.04.16 14:29 
 

This is a very useful utility

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Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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Konstantin Kulikov
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The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic n
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Konstantin Kulikov
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The utility places trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic number. If less than 0, positions w
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Konstantin Kulikov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Hello algo traders.  The Expert Advisor trades on gold (XAUUSD), any timeframe (the same on any TF), the initial account balance is from $100. The following presets are available "GS SL dynamic 001for100" . Each position has several closing logics, including a hidden StopLoss, which is calculated individually for each position, based on the volatility of the last hours. (If you have special stop requirements, then you can set your SL and TP in points via the parameters: "TakeProfit_Safety" and
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sasha-nt1
368
sasha-nt1 2026.04.16 14:29 
 

This is a very useful utility

Igor Sharankov
2713
Igor Sharankov 2025.03.20 16:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantin Kulikov
26800
Reply from developer Konstantin Kulikov 2025.03.21 15:06
Спасибо за отзыв. 1) Просто добавьте ещё один чарт с утилитой по трейллингу. 2) Вкладку открытые позиции отсортируйте по профиту (чтобы верхняя была с макс профитом), тогда будет закрытие, как вам надо.
atfatlgn
14
atfatlgn 2024.06.03 17:17 
 

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Edu_Viviani-MT05_21
34
Edu_Viviani-MT05_21 2024.04.18 22:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pa-trader
224
Pa-trader 2024.03.29 15:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12360
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.24 19:21 
 

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Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2023.11.01 00:21 
 

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Ali Raeed
52
Ali Raeed 2022.12.20 10:16 
 

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Dawid Liske
576
Dawid Liske 2022.12.18 13:40 
 

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Bhekizitha Hopewell Ngcobo
318
Bhekizitha Hopewell Ngcobo 2022.11.27 16:55 
 

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