Iconic Breakout Pro

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO
NAS100 Session Breakout EA – now with prior day High/Low plays
Discipline over drama. Capital first.

The story behind ICONIC – built for the day that otherwise wipes you out
Every strategy sounds convincing as long as the market behaves. But once a year liquidity jumps, spreads widen, execution slips, and people start bending rules. For many systems that day is the beginning of the end: one outlier, then a cascade, then silence.

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO was created to prevent exactly that. Not as an “idea” EA, but as an operating system for a repeatable market situation: NAS100 dynamics around the US open—augmented by a second, deliberately independent source of momentum: the breakout above the prior day’s high or below the prior day’s low. The product measures, waits, acts—and pulls the safety cord before the account has to.

Two sentences are the guardrails for every line of code:

Edge without a risk framework is gambling.
Execution without protection is theatre.

No grid, no martingale, no averaging down. ICONIC is a rules-based trading engine: a clearly defined measurement window, padded buy/sell stops placed outside structure, non-negotiable stops/targets, OCO cancellation, and a daily loss cap. If you want to speculate on Day X, there are other places for entertainment. If you want to build capital, you’ll find structure here.

What the numbers signal (backtest character)
Excerpt from a long-term NAS100 backtest (99% tick quality, 2020-09 to 2025-09, 1 symbol):

  • Profit Factor about 2.28

  • Trades about 1,837

  • Win rate about 75%

  • Expectancy per trade about 2,291

  • Max intraday equity drawdown about 16–17%

  • Relative drawdowns over the longer run in the 20s/30s

  • Max losing streak: 5

  • MFE/MAE: clean, positively sloped regression—winners run, losses are contained.

Interpretation: The curve is broadly supported—no one-month wonders, but steady contributions over weeks and months. The edge clearly comes from time + structure + discipline, not parameter acrobatics.

Note: Backtests simulate execution. Live results depend on broker spread, slippage, and latency. Discipline and expectation management remain decisive.

Why ICONIC works—without giving away the recipe

Two complementary plays

  • US session breakout: The EA measures market structure within a tightly defined pre-open window and places padded stop orders just outside it. When one side triggers, OCO removes the other.

  • Prior-day H/L companion: An optional, separately governed module that, within time limits, exploits breakouts above yesterday’s high or below yesterday’s low—again with safety buffer, filters, and its own cleanup. Selective, not 24/7.

How, when, how much buffer, which smoothings, which filters? This logic is proprietary and sealed in the executable. It is tested, but not reproducible.

Risk framework before return fantasies

  • Daily Loss Guard: The EA tracks the day’s equity high. If equity drops by your threshold, no new orders are opened for the rest of the day. No exceptions.

  • OCO handling: One fill, one direction, one risk.

  • Stops & targets: ATR, range or fixed structure, set formally—not by gut feel.

  • Break-even/trailing: optional, but deterministic.

  • No grid/martingale: never.

Execution like an operator

  • StopsLevel/Freeze-aware: Distances and tick rounding prevent “Invalid stops.”

  • Spread filter & margin check: Risk is taken only when conditions are right.

  • Intelligent expiration: Pendings expire in a controlled way (end of day or set time)—no chains of “Invalid expiration” errors.

  • Cleanup: End-of-day housekeeping, OCO deletion, protection against double placements.

  • One-trade-per-day option: for strict day discipline.

Operational view—not toys
The dashboard shows what matters: session/TF, range H/L/Δ, ATR, spread, risk mode, pendings with time left, position + PnL, status & day DD. Clear, minimal, professional.

A trading day with ICONIC—how the EA “thinks”

  • PREP – Nothing happens before the session. The EA checks spread, tick flow, system limits, and waits.

  • MEASURE – Within the measurement window it determines high/low and structure parameters. No news guessing, no “front-running.”

  • DEPLOY – After the window ends, the EA sets padded stops, attaches SL/TP formally, enables OCO. If the H/L companion is active, it acts additionally, time- and rule-driven.

  • MANAGE – Break-even/trail by rules. If the daily cap is reached, the EA stops taking risk for the day.

This is repetition by plan. Not hope trading.

Who is this for?

Ideal for

  • Traders who want to capture NAS100’s US-session dynamics in a structured way—without burning the day in micromanagement.

  • Builders who prefer process performance over one-off sensations.

  • System thinkers who see strategy as a product line, not a bet.

Not for

  • Martingale/grid/averaging-down fans.

  • News gamblers.

  • Seekers of “the one big trade” who view daily guards as a buzzkill.

Feature overview

  • NAS100 session breakout plus optional prior-day H/L module

  • SL/TP by ATR, range or fixed; OCO enforced

  • Daily Loss Guard blocks new orders after the day’s DD

  • Spread cap, margin check, StopsLevel/Freeze awareness

  • Smart expiration & end-of-day cleanup

  • Break-even & trailing optional

  • One-trade-per-day option

  • Minimal, clear GUI

  • Never: grid, martingale, averaging down

Onboarding—get clean in 7 days

Days 1–2: Demo / broker tuning
Attach to NAS100 (US100/USTEC) on M5. Set session window to server time. Choose a conservative daily guard. No manual interference.

Days 3–4: Rule verification
In the journal, verify OCO deletions, safe expiration, and SL/TP placement. Adjust spread cap to your broker reality.

Days 5–6: Small live
Very small lot or risk percent. No manual “rescues.” Respect the daily guard—this is the insurance you pay for.

Day 7: Scale in steps
If live behavior matches the demo, cautiously raise risk. Scale processes, not mood.

FAQ

How many trades per day?
Selective—on average 0–2. Quality over volume.

Which timeframe charts?
The EA measures internally (e.g., M5 for range); chart TF is mainly for the GUI.

Does it work on other indices?
The engine is generic, but the product-market fit is NAS100. Other symbols are experiments—try them in demo.

How do I adjust risk?
Via fixed lots or percent risk. Start conservative, scale stepwise.

Why no grid/marti?
Because that’s not risk management; it’s risk postponement. ICONIC prioritizes capital protection.

Sales arguments that matter

  • Repeatability over miracle months: The equity curve is broadly supported—reducing dependence on single phases.

  • Discipline enforces survival: Daily Loss Guard cuts chaos days out of the process—fewer bad days, many more months of capital.

  • Operator-grade execution: Broker-aware distances, tick rounding, clean expiration, OCO without loopholes.

  • Two momentum sources: Session breakout as the core, prior-day H/L as a separate, time-limited companion—more breadth, not more noise.

  • No blueprint leak: You get the result, not the recipe—your edge stays your edge.

Honest risk notice
Index/CFD trading is risky. Past results and backtests are not a guarantee of future performance. Live execution depends on broker, liquidity, latency, and slippage. This EA provides a framework—discipline, position sizing, and expectation management are your responsibility. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Your next step

  • Start the demo—test ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO on NAS100, set the session window, activate the daily guard.

  • Observe behavior—follow order placement, OCO, SL/TP, expiration in the journal.

  • Go live small—with conservative risk. Gather data, validate the process.

  • Scale methodically—when behavior and results are stable, raise risk step by step.

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO is not an event—it’s a product. Repetition under rules—that’s the idea.

Download the demo, test with clear rules, and scale with discipline.

TELEGRAM

https://t.me/iconicsolutions_official


Recommended products
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Triton
Marek Kvarda
5 (4)
Experts
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk) The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1 The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4 Defa
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
DUO Gold BitCoin ict optimal
Damiem Marchand De Campos
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - This Expert Advisor has been designed, developed and optimized especially for your own use. This is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for taking advantage of the best and biggest opportunities in the GOLD or BITCOIN symbol, in all phases of the trend, from start to finish, on the H1 timeframe and on the MT5 platform. Impressive accuracy, performance and consistency in backtests over the last 3 years. The EA works like a hunter, a sniper, analyzing the price movement,
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
ICT NY KillZone EA
Zhen Hao Wu
Experts
ICT Strategy Expert: FVG + OB Dual Confirmation EA Minimum deposit requirement: 3000 USD Description: Struggling to find high-probability ICT trading opportunities? This EA is your ultimate solution! It automates the complex Inner Circle Trader (ICT) core logic, precisely capturing potential market turning points through a strict dual filter of Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Order Blocks (OB) . Say goodbye to manual chart watching and let a powerful strategy work for you 24/7. Core Strategy and Adva
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Smart • Adaptive • Autonomous Trading Engine Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an advanced automated trading system built for BTCUSD on M5 timeframe . Unlike many robots that depend on strict time filters, news blocks or manual control, this system is designed to trade continuously 24/7 , adapting to market volatility in real time — without external filters or manual babysitting. Working Principle (Short Theory) The EA combines: Smoothed HMA trend direction – to detect cle
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
QS NorthStar USDCAD
Lucas Leibl
Experts
QS NorthStar USDCAD The QuantumScale NorthStar USDCAD ExpertAdvisor is a symbol-focused trading robot built specifically for USDCAD on the M15 timeframe. Unlike basic single-indicator bots, this EA utilizes a sophisticated  Composite Signal Scoring System . It aggregates data from momentum and market strength indicators to filter out market noise. It only executes trades when a convergence of factors confirms a high-probability setup, offering a robust approach to automated forex trading. Strate
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
GoldPowerV2
Armel Tacdol Del Rosario
Experts
Gold PowerV2  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold and any forex pairs. It is very Conservative strategy and you may start with the minimum of $1000 capital. The operation is based on opening orders using the RSI indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Follow Trend" strategy, which means following the trend. It is also opening buy/sell limit strategy which is very effective in trading Gold (optional). There is also Percentage of profit strategy which you can set fro
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Chanlun Master
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. >>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210! >>>>> ===== <<<<<< History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describi
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
More from author
Iconic SMC Signal Indicator
Maurice Prang
Indicators
ICONIC SMC Indicator — Trade with Institutional Clarity Finally, objective SMC—without the manual grind. Tired of spending hours marking charts only to miss the entry by a few pips? Doubting your read when real money is on the line? The era of subjective, time-consuming SMC is over. The ICONIC SMC Indicator is not “another tool.” It’s an institutional-grade analysis engine that automates the full Smart Money Concepts workflow and turns your chart into a live dashboard of high-probability opport
FREE
Iconic Reversal Trend and Pattern Push Signals
Maurice Prang
Indicators
ICONIC Reversal Engine Quality over quantity. Trade only the reversals that matter. The Problem: Noise, Overload, False Signals Most indicators flood charts with arrows but ignore context. A hammer in a strong downtrend is irrelevant. An engulfing without volume is a trap. Result: analysis paralysis, missed moves, costly errors. The Solution: Your Analytical Co-Pilot The ICONIC Reversal Engine is not “just another arrow.” It explains why a setup matters. Every signal is stress-tested through a
FREE
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
Indicators
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “Don’t trade like the crowd – trade like a legend.” The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is more than just an indicator. It’s your personal mentor. Your scanner. Your signal provider. A hybrid masterpiece of market experience, mathematical logic, and institutional precision – crafted for those who aim not just to trade, but to dominate. What does the ICONIC TITAN do? It filters 24/7 through the chaos of the four most relevant markets in the world: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100
Iconic 24h Breakout
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC 24H BREAKOUT EA The ultimate combination of classic trading strategy, modern automation, and maximum capital protection. Chapter 1 – The Eternal Dream of the Perfect Entry Every trader knows this moment: You sit in front of your screen. Hours go by. Gold (XAUUSD) moves sideways. EURUSD does nothing. Your eyes wander, you quickly check your phone – and exactly in that second it happens. The market explodes. A strong impulse breaks through the daily high. Traders with fast orders jump in
FREE
Iconic Trendline EMA Combi Push signals
Maurice Prang
Indicators
ICONIC TRENDLINE for MetaTrader 5 Title: ICONIC TRENDLINE: Advanced Trend Indicator with MTF Panel & Alerts Short Description Tired of identifying trends too late and getting tricked by false signals in sideways markets? The ICONIC TRENDLINE indicator for MT5 is your solution. This advanced tool combines intelligent EMA logic with the power of the ADX to provide you with clear, early, and filtered trend signals. With a dynamic trendline, a multi-timeframe dashboard, and instant push notificatio
Iconic Pulse The Flagship for Trend News Volumen
Maurice Prang
Indicators
ICONIC PULSE — The Manifesto Silence the noise. Trade with data, not emotion. Every trader knows the standoff: a dozen indicators, conflicting signals, FOMO vs. fear. Result: hesitation, frustration, missed moves. ICONIC PULSE wasn’t built to add another voice—it was built to turn the noise off . PULSE is a high-fidelity filter grounded in two market truths: Money moves price (momentum & volume). Trend is the dominant force (confluence). It’s your always-on, quant-minded co-pilot—cold, consiste
Iconic Trendline Signal
Maurice Prang
Indicators
In-Depth Analysis of the "ICONIC TRENDLINE SIGNAL" Indicator The provided MQL5 code is for a sophisticated, multi-faceted trend-following indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It moves beyond simple line crossovers by integrating trend strength , volatility , multi-timeframe analysis , and a quantitative scoring system into a single, comprehensive decision-support tool. 1. Core Trading Strategy and Logic The indicator's strategy is built upon a robust, multi-layered logical framewor
Iconic Breakout Pro 2
Maurice Prang
Experts
ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO 2 A NAS100 breakout EA for traders who are done with guesswork—and ready for disciplined, repeatable results. Imagine opening your platform in the afternoon and seeing a plan instead of a dozen impulses. There’s a defined time window, two clean scenarios, calm risk controls, and an interface that shows only what actually matters. No chasing, no fear-of-missing-out entries, no over-managing after three candles. Just a routine that has proved the same simple truth over and over
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review