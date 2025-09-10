ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO

NAS100 Session Breakout EA – now with prior day High/Low plays

Discipline over drama. Capital first.

The story behind ICONIC – built for the day that otherwise wipes you out

Every strategy sounds convincing as long as the market behaves. But once a year liquidity jumps, spreads widen, execution slips, and people start bending rules. For many systems that day is the beginning of the end: one outlier, then a cascade, then silence.

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO was created to prevent exactly that. Not as an “idea” EA, but as an operating system for a repeatable market situation: NAS100 dynamics around the US open—augmented by a second, deliberately independent source of momentum: the breakout above the prior day’s high or below the prior day’s low. The product measures, waits, acts—and pulls the safety cord before the account has to.

Two sentences are the guardrails for every line of code:

Edge without a risk framework is gambling.

Execution without protection is theatre.

No grid, no martingale, no averaging down. ICONIC is a rules-based trading engine: a clearly defined measurement window, padded buy/sell stops placed outside structure, non-negotiable stops/targets, OCO cancellation, and a daily loss cap. If you want to speculate on Day X, there are other places for entertainment. If you want to build capital, you’ll find structure here.

What the numbers signal (backtest character)

Excerpt from a long-term NAS100 backtest (99% tick quality, 2020-09 to 2025-09, 1 symbol):

Profit Factor about 2.28

Trades about 1,837

Win rate about 75%

Expectancy per trade about 2,291

Max intraday equity drawdown about 16–17%

Relative drawdowns over the longer run in the 20s/30s

Max losing streak: 5

MFE/MAE: clean, positively sloped regression—winners run, losses are contained.

Interpretation: The curve is broadly supported—no one-month wonders, but steady contributions over weeks and months. The edge clearly comes from time + structure + discipline, not parameter acrobatics.

Note: Backtests simulate execution. Live results depend on broker spread, slippage, and latency. Discipline and expectation management remain decisive.

Why ICONIC works—without giving away the recipe

Two complementary plays

US session breakout: The EA measures market structure within a tightly defined pre-open window and places padded stop orders just outside it. When one side triggers, OCO removes the other.

Prior-day H/L companion: An optional, separately governed module that, within time limits, exploits breakouts above yesterday’s high or below yesterday’s low—again with safety buffer, filters, and its own cleanup. Selective, not 24/7.

How, when, how much buffer, which smoothings, which filters? This logic is proprietary and sealed in the executable. It is tested, but not reproducible.

Risk framework before return fantasies

Daily Loss Guard: The EA tracks the day’s equity high. If equity drops by your threshold, no new orders are opened for the rest of the day. No exceptions.

OCO handling: One fill, one direction, one risk.

Stops & targets: ATR, range or fixed structure, set formally—not by gut feel.

Break-even/trailing: optional, but deterministic.

No grid/martingale: never.

Execution like an operator

StopsLevel/Freeze-aware: Distances and tick rounding prevent “Invalid stops.”

Spread filter & margin check: Risk is taken only when conditions are right.

Intelligent expiration: Pendings expire in a controlled way (end of day or set time)—no chains of “Invalid expiration” errors.

Cleanup: End-of-day housekeeping, OCO deletion, protection against double placements.

One-trade-per-day option: for strict day discipline.

Operational view—not toys

The dashboard shows what matters: session/TF, range H/L/Δ, ATR, spread, risk mode, pendings with time left, position + PnL, status & day DD. Clear, minimal, professional.

A trading day with ICONIC—how the EA “thinks”

PREP – Nothing happens before the session. The EA checks spread, tick flow, system limits, and waits.

MEASURE – Within the measurement window it determines high/low and structure parameters. No news guessing, no “front-running.”

DEPLOY – After the window ends, the EA sets padded stops, attaches SL/TP formally, enables OCO. If the H/L companion is active, it acts additionally, time- and rule-driven.

MANAGE – Break-even/trail by rules. If the daily cap is reached, the EA stops taking risk for the day.

This is repetition by plan. Not hope trading.

Who is this for?

Ideal for

Traders who want to capture NAS100’s US-session dynamics in a structured way—without burning the day in micromanagement.

Builders who prefer process performance over one-off sensations.

System thinkers who see strategy as a product line, not a bet.

Not for

Martingale/grid/averaging-down fans.

News gamblers.

Seekers of “the one big trade” who view daily guards as a buzzkill.

Feature overview

NAS100 session breakout plus optional prior-day H/L module

SL/TP by ATR, range or fixed; OCO enforced

Daily Loss Guard blocks new orders after the day’s DD

Spread cap, margin check, StopsLevel/Freeze awareness

Smart expiration & end-of-day cleanup

Break-even & trailing optional

One-trade-per-day option

Minimal, clear GUI

Never: grid, martingale, averaging down

Onboarding—get clean in 7 days

Days 1–2: Demo / broker tuning

Attach to NAS100 (US100/USTEC) on M5. Set session window to server time. Choose a conservative daily guard. No manual interference.

Days 3–4: Rule verification

In the journal, verify OCO deletions, safe expiration, and SL/TP placement. Adjust spread cap to your broker reality.

Days 5–6: Small live

Very small lot or risk percent. No manual “rescues.” Respect the daily guard—this is the insurance you pay for.

Day 7: Scale in steps

If live behavior matches the demo, cautiously raise risk. Scale processes, not mood.

FAQ

How many trades per day?

Selective—on average 0–2. Quality over volume.

Which timeframe charts?

The EA measures internally (e.g., M5 for range); chart TF is mainly for the GUI.

Does it work on other indices?

The engine is generic, but the product-market fit is NAS100. Other symbols are experiments—try them in demo.

How do I adjust risk?

Via fixed lots or percent risk. Start conservative, scale stepwise.

Why no grid/marti?

Because that’s not risk management; it’s risk postponement. ICONIC prioritizes capital protection.

Sales arguments that matter

Repeatability over miracle months: The equity curve is broadly supported—reducing dependence on single phases.

Discipline enforces survival: Daily Loss Guard cuts chaos days out of the process—fewer bad days, many more months of capital.

Operator-grade execution: Broker-aware distances, tick rounding, clean expiration, OCO without loopholes.

Two momentum sources: Session breakout as the core, prior-day H/L as a separate, time-limited companion—more breadth, not more noise.

No blueprint leak: You get the result, not the recipe—your edge stays your edge.

Honest risk notice

Index/CFD trading is risky. Past results and backtests are not a guarantee of future performance. Live execution depends on broker, liquidity, latency, and slippage. This EA provides a framework—discipline, position sizing, and expectation management are your responsibility. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Your next step

Start the demo —test ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO on NAS100, set the session window, activate the daily guard.

Observe behavior —follow order placement, OCO, SL/TP, expiration in the journal.

Go live small —with conservative risk. Gather data, validate the process.

Scale methodically—when behavior and results are stable, raise risk step by step.

ICONIC BREAKOUT PRO is not an event—it’s a product. Repetition under rules—that’s the idea.

Download the demo, test with clear rules, and scale with discipline.

TELEGRAM

https://t.me/iconicsolutions_official



