GOLD Dynamics Pro

GOLD Dynamics Pro
A regression-based trend structure system for XAUUSD

Overview

GOLD Dynamics Pro reads gold's price action the way a technical analyst would, by mapping out trend structure across recent, mid-term, and longer price ranges, then measuring where price sits relative to that structure before entering a trade. Instead of reacting to a single moving average cross or oscillator signal, the EA builds a picture of the broader trend using regression-based trendlines drawn across highs, lows, and price means, and evaluates that structure independently across 14 timeframes, from M1 up to H4, so a setup can be recognized whether it's forming on a fast intraday chart or a slower multi-hour one.

How It Works

GOLD Dynamics Pro splits recent price history into three sequential zones and fits a trend line through the highs, the lows, and the average price of each zone. This produces a set of regression channels that show not just where price has been, but the direction and strength of the move across each phase of the chart.

The EA then checks:

  •  Whether the trend direction is consistent across the highs, lows, and midline
  •  Where the current price sits relative to these regression channels
  •  Whether price is compressing, extending, or reversing within the structure

What sets GOLD Dynamics Pro apart is that it doesn't rely on a single chart. It evaluates trend structure across 14 timeframes, from M1 up to H4, and gives you the option to require a second, independent timeframe to confirm a setup before it trades, with a simple Timeframe Agreement setting.


Built for Flexible Risk Management

GOLD Dynamics Pro was designed to work equally well for personal trading accounts and prop-firm/funded accounts, with risk controls that go well beyond a fixed lot size:

  • Multiple lot-sizing modes: fixed custom lot size, risk-percentage-of-balance, fixed risk amount per trade, or balance-per-lot scaling, each with configurable caps
  • Maximum lot and risk ceilings: hard limits so position sizing never runs away from your account size, useful for staying inside prop-firm drawdown rules
  • Trading schedule control: restrict trading to specific hours 
  • Trading cooldown timer: enforce a minimum gap between trades
  • Daily trade limit: cap the number of trades per day
  • Timeframe Agreement: choose whether a single timeframe recognizing a setup is enough to trade, or require a second, independent timeframe to confirm it first.
  • Configurable ROI / take-profit ratio: choose your reward-to-risk multiple, from 1.25x targets up to unlimited
  • Trailing-Stop: enable or disable based on your preference, recommend is enabled. 
  • Magic number support: run multiple instances or alongside other EAs without conflicts

Recommended Setup
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • VPS 
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
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Kabelo Frans Mampa
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Have you ever seen Long candle sticks, quick price movements on the chart and feel like you missed out on a good trade. You can kiss that feeling goodbye with this Fundamental Expert. The ability to trade Economic events while asleep or  watching Netflix or at work, has arrived. You will never miss out on big movements in forex trading with trading the news. Why is the economic calendar important? Economic indicators and events have the potential to significantly impact financial markets.  Th
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Kabelo Frans Mampa
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Have you ever wanted to back-test a strategy but never wanted to risk real money? And the thought of using a demo account is  exhausting as real time markets develop your skills slowly. This utility will help you develop your strategy faster and will help determine if the strategy works long-term by simulating real trading through back-tests. This will save you time as you can back-test strategies from previous price data.  With the new update you can now change your lot-size add take-profit and
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TTraderAssistant was developed to help ordinary traders in there journey to becoming successful and profitable traders. TTraderAssistant   will/does not open trades on it's own, it's sole purpose is to work along the trader.  TTraderAssistant will help you manage your trading risk with a variety of lot-sizing profiles available to open trades by your command and risk appetite. Various Trailing-Stop Features were built in such as Trailing-Start and Trailing-Step to help judge your exiting strateg
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Have you ever wanted to back-test a strategy but never wanted to risk real money? And the thought of using a demo account is  exhausting as real time markets develop your skills slowly. This utility will help you develop your strategy faster and will help determine if the strategy works long-term by simulating real trading through back-tests. This will save you time as you can back-test strategies from previous price data.  In order to set an sl  during the backtest you have to click on the sl b
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