Gold Zilla AI MT5

4.74

Generate controlled returns with an AI-assisted, risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA.

GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD.

[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]

After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions.

Why choose this EA?

Dynamic multi-strategy approach

  • Advanced market regime detection for optimal strategy selection
  • Five distinct trading strategies tailored for these market regimes
  • Symmetric algorithmic rules for both buy and sell signals

Risk diversification

  • Multiple timeframe analysis (M5 to H1)
  • Five uncorrelated strategies reducing overall portfolio risk
  • Dynamic risk adjustment based on market conditions
  • Stop-loss protection on all positions

Advanced AI Risk Management

  • Powered by Grok Large Language Model with live web search
  • Real-time macro analysis and news event monitoring
  • Daily trend forecasts with detailed reasoning

Gold-optimized performance

  • Specifically designed for XAUUSD CFD trading
  • Capitalizes on Gold's unique volatility characteristics
  • Multiple strategies tailored for Gold's price behavior

Highest ethical backtesting & Trustworthy live performance

  • 100% qualitative data with no omissions
  • Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
  • No overfitting
  • Regular comparison of the Live Signal with the Backtests to check their alignment

Proximate and constant support

  • Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA


Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

  • Holding positions overnight
  • Simultaneous trades
  • Trading during the news
  • High Frequency Trading
  • ...

In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.


Backtest & Setup Guide

  • EA launching asset and Time frame: XAUUSD | M5
  • Strategy Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1
  • Backtest History: High-quality tick data
  • Tested period: 2017-2025, Every Tick
  • Out of Sample: since 2023
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
  • Preferred Broker: ICMarkets

Risk Warning

  • Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
  • No trading system can win 100% of the time
  • Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
Reviews 36
cjtham
112
cjtham 2026.06.28 14:08 
 

Good EA, recommended.

RiddimMatt
60
RiddimMatt 2026.06.26 19:57 
 

This is my favorite EA of 2026 so far. In 65 days I have made 118% profit with 20% relative drawdown using strategies 3 and 5 with the AI feature turned off. The developer responded to my questions quickly and no issues so far.

udolino
242
udolino 2026.06.12 07:16 
 

Recommend

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rbarrueco
39
rbarrueco 2026.07.28 08:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

playgold
1080
playgold 2026.07.07 12:26 
 

I commend the long-term performance focus and lack of overfitting and the signal matching backtests (without AI integration). Unfortunately, for the first half of 2026 only strategy 5 has decent recovery factor 5+. Strategy 1 (grid) has recovery factor ~2 (too low to justify the risk of grid in my opinion), the rest are below 1 (so not reliably profitable). Maybe they'll work better when the market regime changes - we can retest once in a while. Luckily, we can enable/disable each strategy individually. Unlike some other users, I saw no code reliability issues - I am getting strategy 3 and 5 trades opened just fine. User support in the group was reasonable (until the seller account got blocked), but marketing sometimes felt excessive. Also I found it weird that to obtain User Manual and AI setup instructions I'd need to send an email - this felt like an extra requirement not mentioned prior to purchase, so I didn't proceed.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.07.25 12:58
Thanks for this in-depth feedback with your own settings. Please share your results in the comments so that we can see if you beat GZ signal in the long run ;-)
Hyu Nobu
225
Hyu Nobu 2026.07.02 22:37 
 

I initially had a highly frustrating experience with version 1.6, as Strategy 3 and Strategy 5 completely failed to open any orders. However, the developer has since updated the code to version 1.7. On the new version, Strategy 3 has finally triggered an order on my account, though Strategy 5 is still unverified. Interestingly, despite both the developer and I using the exact same broker (ICMarkets), this Strategy 3 trade opened on my account but did not trigger on the developer's official live signal. I am currently monitoring the performance closely. If Strategy 5 remains dead, or if these trade discrepancies between my account and the live signal continue, this EA becomes completely meaningless. I will leave this review as a watch-and-see for now until long-term stability and synchronization are proven.

Sergey Fateev
890
Sergey Fateev 2026.07.02 08:52 
 

After upgrading to version 1.7, the EA began to open all strategies that had not been opened before. It was not immediately possible to contact the seller, but after communicating with him, the problem in the advisor was fixed. Now let's see how the new version will work.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.07.25 12:54
I would like to thank you Sergy, to be a man of your word and a man of integrity to have been able to change your review after we solved the problems you helped us identify.
cjtham
112
cjtham 2026.06.28 14:08 
 

Good EA, recommended.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.07.25 12:50
Thanks CJ for this review; don't hesitate to share your results in the comments ^^
RiddimMatt
60
RiddimMatt 2026.06.26 19:57 
 

This is my favorite EA of 2026 so far. In 65 days I have made 118% profit with 20% relative drawdown using strategies 3 and 5 with the AI feature turned off. The developer responded to my questions quickly and no issues so far.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.07.25 12:49
This is great news and precious feedback. Thanks Matt.
Don't hesitate to share in the comment your updated results ^^
dte011
326
dte011 2026.06.12 18:08 
 

I started trading this EA in May, and immediately it went in drawdown, but now, one and a half month later, I'm in a nice profit. Profit factor after 45 trades is 1.45 which is excellent Live trades are identical to backtests.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.07.25 12:47
This was a smart move, not to let your emotions interfere with the stats; Thanks for your review
udolino
242
udolino 2026.06.12 07:16 
 

Recommend

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.07.25 12:46
Thanks Udolino for this concise feedback ;-)
Christian Eicher
208
Christian Eicher 2026.06.10 11:41 
 

I am testing the EA now for quite some time. It is steady and reliable. Of course if you use another broker as Chris does in the signal it is not guaranteed that the signal matches your trades 100% as other brokers with other ticks could trigger different trades. As this is the case for me (I have another broker) I disabled strategy 1 which is the grid strategy. This is mainly because of my personal preferences and my risk shyness! The EA with all the strategies is running really good. I just decided to disable the grid. All other strategies are running for me and I am very happy with the results so far. My investment was recouped within a short time and from now on I am just watching the EA doing its work. Feels good. Also Chris is helpful and has a fast responsetime for all questions.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:23
Hi Christian,
This feedback is very precious and I am so happy you recouped your investment.
Chris
richibot
171
richibot 2026.06.09 17:50 
 

Very good ea. It has a clear diversification approach for different market scenarios, allowing it to adapt efficiently to changing market conditions. In certain situations, it also creates hedging positions that help reduce risk and improve overall trade management. Over the past few weeks, it has performed in a solid and consistent manner. So far, I am very satisfied with the results. I look forward to continuing to evaluate its performance and providing a more detailed review in the future. For now, I consider it a very good and robust algorithm.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:21
Thanks Richibot for this precise feedback and specially pointing out the market regime handling of the EA;
Thnaks for your support,
Chris and Team
coffeefcy
351
coffeefcy 2026.06.09 16:27 
 

This is my favorite trend-following gold EA. I was one of the earliest users of Gold Zilla. I never stopped using it because of occasional short-term losses, as I believed its backtests were genuine and not manipulated. I was confident that it would be profitable in the long run. It turns out my judgment was correct. Its performance has been fully consistent with the official signal, and it has already generated substantial profits for me. It's an excellent EA, and I sincerely recommend it!

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:18
Yes I confirm; one of the earliest ^^^and the wisest then ;-) also in the way you are handling the EA.
You managed the most difficult part; Thanks for you support,
Chris
LittleSensey
80
LittleSensey 2026.06.09 11:34 
 

Two months in on a live account. GoldZILLA has already covered its purchase price and then some. More importantly, performance aligns with what the live signal shows — no cherry-picked screenshots, just consistent results. The five-strategy framework handles both trending and ranging XAUUSD conditions well. I was skeptical of the AI macro layer at first, but having it skip trades ahead of high-impact news has saved me from several sharp reversals. No martingale, no grid, proper stop-loss on every trade. This is not a "looks great until it blows up" EA — the risk model is sound. Christophe responds quickly, the setup guide is clear, and the update history shows genuine product iteration, not version number padding. Recommended without hesitation for anyone serious about automated XAUUSD trading.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:17
Hi Sensey,
Thanks for this complete feedback; I think your coined a category of seller with your "This is not a "looks great until it blows up" EA" ;-))
Happy you have recouped your investment already ^^
Chris
Neil Smith
346
Neil Smith 2026.06.09 10:09 
 

Enabled on my live IC Markets account from 8th May '26. The signals and performance match that of the live signal and as the beginning of June '26 GoldZilla has now recouped the purchase cost. In addition to the strong EA performance, Chris is responsive to questions, assisting in new purchasers setup etc. One important item for me are how changes and updates are ranked and applied to the existing EA. IMO GoldZilla has a strong foundational base e.g. it does NOT use Martingale, Grid strategies (as an example) but how Chris and his team approach and consider updates - they are considered and carefully thought through. This is a key and important point as some authors constantly update their product which eventually dilutes the core product. Looking forward I am considering scaling into the live account to compound the existing gains... check back here or the comment sections for updates

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:14
Thanks Neil for your feedback that is clearly of a savvy algo-trader.
Indeed updating the strat on its core is a sure red flag as you cannot rely anymore on backtest to evaluate yuor risk when you buy the algo ^^
Happy your have recoup your investment ^^
Chris
Mateusz Winter
694
Mateusz Winter 2026.06.09 09:56 
 

I've been using Gold Zilla on my personal account for the past few months, and I can honestly say that it has exceeded my expectations. The EA has proven to be profitable in my experience and has already made back its purchase cost and generated additional profit on top of that. What I appreciate most is that the performance has been consistent with what I was hoping for, provided that proper risk management is applied. Equally important, the developer, Christophe Pa Trouillas, is highly responsive and provides excellent support. Whenever I've had questions or needed assistance, he has been quick to reply and genuinely helpful. Overall, I'm very satisfied with Gold Zilla and my experience so far. If you're considering it, based on my personal use over the last few months, it has been a worthwhile investment.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:12
Hi Mateusz,
Thanks for this complete return of experience and happy to see your good results in the comments!!
Make my day and thanks for your continuous support in all our projects ^^
Chris
Amelio
151
Amelio 2026.06.07 21:21 
 

The performance has been excellent so far. I've already gotten back what I put in, and that really speaks for itself.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:08
Hi Amelio,
So happy to read this; now let's handle the EA wisely = not doing anything and monitor the backtest metrics ;-)
Traderhub
345
Traderhub 2026.06.07 16:00 
 

Bought on 2 June and the EA was paid off within 3 days of trading using 0.01 lots. so far so good

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:07
HI Traderhub,
Well that was fast; you have the talent of entereing at the right moment.
Very happy you have already recouped your investment and that your risk is only of 12% now.
Waiting for you turning 100% return = capital preservation.
Let us know.
Chris
bi mo
424
bi mo 2026.06.06 15:26 
 

Great multi strategy EA, consistent support from the seller, constantly monitoring performance and accepting feedback. The kind of support you'll need for a long term strategy to stay profitable.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:05
Hi Bi mo,
Thanks for this feedback; we try to put quality everywhere in our bots and service; we believe in long and fruitful relationship.
True performance is one that lasts!
Thanks
Chris and Team
Ryan Nathaniel Richa
152
Ryan Nathaniel Richa 2026.06.06 10:59 
 

The EA is really good, If you're looking for a long term EA, that will almost always match the backtest 99% of the time, this is the one you're looking for. The EA identifies breakout opportunities and uses time based exits, simple and methodical. Overall, I am happy to report that I have recouped my initial investment of this EA after trading for 2 weeks. Thank you Chris and the Metasignals Pro Team, looking forward to more awesome EAs!

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.06.10 15:01
Hi Ryan,
Very happy you already recouped your investment and for attesting the trustworthiness of our work.
Thanks for your support ^^
Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon
494
Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon 2026.06.01 15:48 
 

I just purchased the product. Please send me the User Manual.

Chris Hanscher
286
Chris Hanscher 2026.05.26 14:01 
 

First things first, the author is nice. As for the rest: it’s incredibly complicated to get the EA up and running – you have to send a private message, post a comment in the product chat, post a comment in the chat, and send a mail on authors gmail adress. Then you receive setup instructions that are also complicated, and an AI connection that has absolutely no effect. After two months, following a series of wins and losses, I’m back to square one – no gains and no profit. I can imagine it might be profitable in the long run; the main strategies are breakout-based, which are already included in many other EAs, and in some cases even better.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10539
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2026.05.26 15:18
Hi Chris,
Thanks for acknowledging we are good guys. However the good guys are also driven by facts and precision.
Your statement contradicts facts and this makes your review not reliable for readers. This is why:
Obviously you have chosen not follow our signal settings and have discarded some strategies (out of the 5).
After 2 months as you said you should be profitable by 36,2% Here are the cumulative returns you should get by account size if you had launched on the 26 of march = date of product launch $1 000 > $362
$2 000 > $724
$3 000 > $1 086
$4 000 > $1 448
$5 000 > $1 810
$10 000 > $3 619 Total return 36% in 2 months = 18% growth per month which is rather a good score no? Everybody can check this in the format that we give to our clients in order to monitor their performances.
I wish you had communicated with us in order to sort things out.
Please send us your settings.
Best,
Chris https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1fdw3ao6RWQlICuOls2azj23INmndI0wmKYehsMhtXtQ/edit?usp=sharing
12
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