Gold Zilla AI MT5
- Experts
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Christophe Pa Trouillas━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
👨💻 ABOUT US
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MetaSignalsPro is led by a dedicated team of algo traders/developers and risk managers with over 15 years of live market experience.
We design, test, and run our systems with discipline because we use them for our own capital first.
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 21 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Generate controlled returns with an AI-assisted, risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA.
GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD.
[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
Why choose this EA?
Dynamic multi-strategy approach
- Advanced market regime detection for optimal strategy selection
- Five distinct trading strategies tailored for these market regimes
- Symmetric algorithmic rules for both buy and sell signals
Risk diversification
- Multiple timeframe analysis (M5 to H1)
- Five uncorrelated strategies reducing overall portfolio risk
- Dynamic risk adjustment based on market conditions
- Stop-loss protection on all positions
Advanced AI Risk Management
- Powered by Grok Large Language Model with live web search
- Real-time macro analysis and news event monitoring
- Daily trend forecasts with detailed reasoning
Gold-optimized performance
- Specifically designed for XAUUSD CFD trading
- Capitalizes on Gold's unique volatility characteristics
- Multiple strategies tailored for Gold's price behavior
Highest ethical backtesting & Trustworthy live performance
- 100% qualitative data with no omissions
- Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
- No overfitting
- Regular comparison of the Live Signal with the Backtests to check their alignment
Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Holding positions overnight
- Simultaneous trades
- Trading during the news
- High Frequency Trading
- ...
In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: XAUUSD | M5
- Strategy Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1
- Backtest History: High-quality tick data
- Tested period: 2017-2025, Every Tick
- Out of Sample: since 2023
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000
- Preferred Broker: ICMarkets
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
- Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
Good EA, recommended.