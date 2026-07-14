GOLD Pulsar

5

  • 1 copy left for $249.
  • Next price: $299
  • Final price: $999

GOLD Pulsar is a reliable professional system for long-term profitable trading. The strategy underlying the Expert Advisor is the result of my extensive observation of market behavior and its patterns. The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market factors and price movements, identifying optimal profit opportunities. Low risk, strict discipline, and precision. Each trade contains stop and take profit levels and is supported by a smart position control algorithm. Pulsar monitors economic news releases, features strict money management, protection against spread widening, and separate daily and hourly trading filters. The system does not trade at every moment; periods without trades are possible. As soon as a suitable entry point arises, the Expert Advisor opens a position. The proportional calculation of the trading lot is tied to the specified risk per trade.


Main principle: accuracy, stability, safety.


 EA Perfomance


Configuration:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1.
  • Account: hedging, netting.
  • Minimum deposit: $500.
  • Leverage: any from 1:20
  • VPS recommended.


Key features:

  • Advanced algorithm.
  • Precise entry points.
  • Safe trading strategy.
  • Low trading risk.
  • Only one trade at a time.
  • Fixed and proportional lot calculation.
  • Does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage etc.
  • Each trade includes a protective stop loss and take profit.
  • Strict money management.
  • Economic news filter.
  • High spread protection.
  • Trading time control.
  • Fully automated system.
  • Easy installation.


GOLD Pulsar continuously monitors the market to identify favorable entry points. Periodic pauses are possible while the system waits for a suitable entry point. Only one open order is possible at a time. The order lot can be fixed or determined automatically, based on the risk per trade specified in the settings. The system is based on the basic principle of money management with a maximum risk of 1-3% per trade. Every minute, the expert analyzes the global news calendar and pauses before and after economic news is released. The importance of the monitored news and the pause duration are set in the settings. The system trades at specified at settings trading hours. During periods of instability and sharp spread increases, the system will pause for safety and resume trading after the market situation has stabilized.


Traders who bought Gold Pulsar will receive bonus Ea as free gift. 


Installation

  1. Attach Ea on the XAUUSD M1 chart.
  2. The Ea already tuned and contains optimized parameters. 
  3. Setup the economic news filter.
  4. Enable live trading  and turn on autotrading button in the top panel of terminal.


 News filter setup

  1. Go to the terminal's menu Tools>>Options>>Expert Advisors.
  2. Allow "Web Requests" and add "https://forexsb.com" to the list of news calendar links.
  3. At ServerGMT parameter, set your broker's GMT value.

Feel free contact me and I help with setup.

Note: At tester news filter doesn't work. Only live in real time we download and control news releases.



Attention

Trading involves risk. Don't be greedy; use the recommended lots andrisk values.
The original trading system and my support are available only here at mql5.com.


Support

I'm always in touch. If there are questions feel free contact me and I help.
For a quick response, send me a private message.


Sincerely.

Reviews 2
Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2026.08.02 06:03 
 

An excellent Gold EA; what I really appreciate is that there is a stop-loss (SL) for every order and the SL/TP ratio is very solid—something extremely rare, or even non-existent, among other robots on the market. The EA trades relatively frequently and is currently generating impressive profits. Of course, the SL gets hit occasionally, but that happens very rarely so far and is simply part of the game; expecting never to hit the SL would be unrealistic, which is why Pulsar's favorable ratio is such a great feature. Kudos for this high-quality work.

Petr Tesnar
598
Petr Tesnar 2026.08.01 09:13 
 

Great EA that builds on safety through precise buys without GRID and Martingale, always keeping only one position open. The EA is very sensitive to the broker, so I strongly recommend trying backtesting on real data and a demo account with your broker before deploying larger capital. It works well for me with the broker Fusion Markets and, according to the author, also very well on IC Markets. In real trading, the EA currently seems to be even better than in the backtest (mode: every tick based on real ticks), while in a backtest without real data, the EA is overly optimistic. SL is reached occasionally, but after the update, it improved fundamentally. The support from the author is great, which in combination with the EA makes this scalping robot one of the best and safest—however, it is necessary to account for occasional losses, and we will see what the long-term development will be based on the behavior of gold, but that is only due to the precision of the scalping style. For the money, I recommend it, because within prices of similar and much more dangerous EAs on the MQL market, this EA is one of the best in terms of price-performance ratio. Thanks to Fanur for the EA and support 😉

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Groupe Perdigau Investissements
620
Eric Louis Perdigau 2026.08.02 06:03 
 

An excellent Gold EA; what I really appreciate is that there is a stop-loss (SL) for every order and the SL/TP ratio is very solid—something extremely rare, or even non-existent, among other robots on the market. The EA trades relatively frequently and is currently generating impressive profits. Of course, the SL gets hit occasionally, but that happens very rarely so far and is simply part of the game; expecting never to hit the SL would be unrealistic, which is why Pulsar's favorable ratio is such a great feature. Kudos for this high-quality work.

Fanur Galamov
23807
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2026.08.02 19:00
Thank you so much for your high grade and valuable review! Pulsar’s primary goal is to provide traders with a calm, precise, and low-risk trading experience. The EA understands the modern market conditions and its high accuracy and intelligent position-management algorithm ensure trading results that far outweigh potential losses, delivering consistent, positive performance. Thanks for your time! Good profits to you!🙏
Petr Tesnar
598
Petr Tesnar 2026.08.01 09:13 
 

Great EA that builds on safety through precise buys without GRID and Martingale, always keeping only one position open. The EA is very sensitive to the broker, so I strongly recommend trying backtesting on real data and a demo account with your broker before deploying larger capital. It works well for me with the broker Fusion Markets and, according to the author, also very well on IC Markets. In real trading, the EA currently seems to be even better than in the backtest (mode: every tick based on real ticks), while in a backtest without real data, the EA is overly optimistic. SL is reached occasionally, but after the update, it improved fundamentally. The support from the author is great, which in combination with the EA makes this scalping robot one of the best and safest—however, it is necessary to account for occasional losses, and we will see what the long-term development will be based on the behavior of gold, but that is only due to the precision of the scalping style. For the money, I recommend it, because within prices of similar and much more dangerous EAs on the MQL market, this EA is one of the best in terms of price-performance ratio. Thanks to Fanur for the EA and support 😉

Fanur Galamov
23807
Reply from developer Fanur Galamov 2026.08.01 14:24
Thank you very much for taking the time to provide such valuable and insightful feedback 🙏 Without any doubts, trading on the Forex market is a rather complex task. It took me a lot of time, attempts and effort to create successful and safe trading system—one that does not use any recovery strategies. Instead, it utilizes deep market analysis, precise entry points, and an advanced position management system to ensure calm, profitable trading based on a "set-and-forget" principle. Thanks again and great profits to you!👍
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