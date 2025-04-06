Aura Bitcoin Hash EA is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura BTC offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 2017 to 2025. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale or grid trading. Aura Bitcoin Hash is powered by a multilayer perceptron (MLP) neural network, utilizing it to predict market trends and movements. MLPs are a type of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN), often referred to as "vanilla" neural networks, especially when they consist of a single hidden layer. An MLP includes three essential layers: an input layer, a hidden layer, and an output layer. Each neuron, except for the input nodes, uses a nonlinear activation function. The network is trained using a supervised learning technique called backpropagation. The MLP’s multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish it from a linear perceptron, allowing it to recognize patterns in data that are not linearly separable. Through its sophisticated NN intelligence, Aura BTC has the ability to identify patterns, and adapt to evolving market conditions, such as changes in exchange rates or trader behavior. Its capacity to process complex data enables it to make more accurate predictions, improving performance over time.

Only 3 copies left at current price $599 after which the price will increase to $799 REAL LIVE RESULTS More Signals: Check my profile



Installation (How to set up)

Aura BTC is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading. Info:



Working trading pairs : Bitcoin, BTC, BTCUSD

Bitcoin, BTC, BTCUSD Timeframe: H1

Min deposit: $100

Min leverage 1:20

ECN broker is recommended. Please ask the author for recommendations on brokers.

Features:

No martingale

No grid trading

No averaging

No dangerous money management techniques

Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade

Stable results since 2017 with 99.9% quality quotes

Very Easy to install and use

FTMO and Prop firm ready

Complies with FIFO rules What was done to avoid overoptimization Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.

Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.

Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.

Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.

Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.

Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.

Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.

Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.

Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.

Genetic Algorithm Optimization: Use genetic algorithms to prioritize promising parameter sets without testing every combination, reducing the risk of over-optimization. Installation (How to set up) Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Aura Bitcoin Hash EA may still carry the risk of loss, as with any trading system.



