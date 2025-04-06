Aura Bitcoin Hash

4.89
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura BTC offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 2017 to 2025. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale or grid trading. Aura Bitcoin Hash is powered by a multilayer perceptron (MLP) neural network, utilizing it to predict market trends and movements. MLPs are a type of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN), often referred to as "vanilla" neural networks, especially when they consist of a single hidden layer. An MLP includes three essential layers: an input layer, a hidden layer, and an output layer. Each neuron, except for the input nodes, uses a nonlinear activation function. The network is trained using a supervised learning technique called backpropagation. The MLP’s multiple layers and non-linear activation distinguish it from a linear perceptron, allowing it to recognize patterns in data that are not linearly separable. Through its sophisticated NN intelligence, Aura BTC has the ability to identify patterns, and adapt to evolving market conditions, such as changes in exchange rates or trader behavior. Its capacity to process complex data enables it to make more accurate predictions, improving performance over time.  

REAL LIVE RESULTS 

Installation (How to set up)

Aura BTC is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading. 

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: Bitcoin, BTC, BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • ECN broker is recommended. Please ask the author for recommendations on brokers.

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous money management techniques
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results since 2017 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Very Easy to install and use
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready
  • Complies with FIFO rules 

What was done to avoid overoptimization

  • Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.
  • Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.
  • Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.
  • Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.
  • Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.
  • Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.
  • Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.
  • Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.
  • Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.
  • Genetic Algorithm Optimization: Use genetic algorithms to prioritize promising parameter sets without testing every combination, reducing the risk of over-optimization.

Installation (How to set up)

Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Aura Bitcoin Hash EA may still carry the risk of loss, as with any trading system.


Reviews 39
Wilyandy
132
Wilyandy 2025.10.29 14:53 
 

I've been using this EA robot for few months now, and so far, it has performed very good. The setup was smooth,

Carmelo Monaco
296
Carmelo Monaco 2025.10.16 19:21 
 

Ea costruito con una logica eccellente, un investimento a lungo termine, sono sicuro che manterrà sempre le stesse prestazioni, anche perché il produttore è una persona molto attenta ai difetti e sono sicuro che lo renderà sempre piu profittevole! Aggiungo la sua disponibilità e l'assistenza post acquisto, sempre disponibile per la configurazione e a fornire set specifici, nonostante i suoi ea sono gia molto facili da usare, TOP

vinniejin
112
vinniejin 2025.10.14 13:31 
 

After using EA for 2 weeks, I don't have to keep staring at the computer to check the market. I am very reassured by it, it always brings me surprises

12
