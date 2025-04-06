Aura Bitcoin Hash
- Experts
- Stanislav Tomilov
- Version: 1.715
- Updated: 1 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Aura BTC is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, making it a safe option for automated trading.
Info:
- Working trading pairs: Bitcoin, BTC, BTCUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Min deposit: $100
- Min leverage 1:20
- ECN broker is recommended. Please ask the author for recommendations on brokers.
Features:
- No martingale
- No grid trading
- No averaging
- No dangerous money management techniques
- Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
- Stable results since 2017 with 99.9% quality quotes
- Very Easy to install and use
- FTMO and Prop firm ready
- Complies with FIFO rules
What was done to avoid overoptimization
- Walk-Forward Optimization: Divide historical data into segments, optimizing on one part and testing on the next to avoid over-fitting.
- Robustness Checks: Test parameter variations and apply random noise to ensure the strategy’s consistency across different scenarios.
- Minimum Profit Factor / Performance Metrics: Set thresholds for key performance metrics to avoid selecting overly-optimized parameters.
- Parameter Stability: Ensure that optimized parameters remain stable across different market conditions.
- Data-Snooping Bias Control: Randomize test periods and use multiple data sets to avoid cherry-picking favorable results.
- Cross-Market Testing: Test the strategy on various instruments to ensure its robustness across different market conditions.
- Limit on Optimization Cycles: Restrict the number of optimization runs to prevent excessive curve fitting.
- Add Random Noise to Data: Introduce random noise to historical data during optimization to avoid memorizing specific price movements.
- Avoid Hard-Coded Data: Use dynamic variables instead of static historical data to ensure flexibility in real-time trading.
- Genetic Algorithm Optimization: Use genetic algorithms to prioritize promising parameter sets without testing every combination, reducing the risk of over-optimization.
Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Aura Bitcoin Hash EA may still carry the risk of loss, as with any trading system.
