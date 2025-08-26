AI Swing Yen

AI Swing Yen is a smart trading solution built for long-term swing trading on USDJPY. Designed to capture major market moves, it opens trades that typically last from a few hours up to several days, allowing you to ride profitable swings without constant monitoring.

The strategy is signal-based, closing positions when a clear reversal is detected — And not using risky methods such as grid or martingale, AI Swing Yen focuses on safe, calculated entries and exits for sustainable growth over time.

Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- 3-daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

 Requirements

Trading Pair: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $500

Account Type: Hedging

Setup

- Go to Tools = > Options =>  Expert Advisors  =>  checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL:  api. vuecs . com. (You need to remove the spaces). Please refer the image https://c.mql5.com/31/1503/ai-swing-yen-screen-8530.png

- Open H1 timeframe chart for  USDJPY

