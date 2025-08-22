Jexel





Special Launch Offer, Current price: 110. Price will increase to 152 after the first 5 copies are sold. 3 copies sold so far.





This isn’t just another expert advisor. It’s a system built for consistency, accuracy, and survival—even in the most unpredictable markets.





Follow Market Updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/babayeasnews User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762213





What Makes It Unique?

AI-Based Fractal Compression Scanner – This EA employs a machine-learning model to detect fractal compression patterns across price structures. When the model confirms a convergence of time and price fractals, the EA triggers precision entries before breakout expansion—essentially timing the market’s "exhale."

To make the system bulletproof, we've integrated an advanced optional mechanism. This creates a virtual price tunnel: buy orders are strategically layered above the current price, and sell orders are staged below. No matter which direction the market breaks, the system is designed to capitalize—closing trades in profit through intelligent averaging and exit timing.

This method is rarely needed thanks to the strength of the core strategy—but it's there as a safety net, reinforcing stability in even the most unpredictable markets.





Built for Precision, Designed for Durability:

Smart tunnel-based mechanics for risk control in volatile conditions

Ultra-precise entries to reduce exposure and avoid unnecessary trade stacking

Set-and-forget execution – just attach the EA to XAUUSD on M15 , and it manages multi-symbol trading automatically

on , and it manages multi-symbol trading automatically Compatible with all brokers – no restrictions on spread or execution type

Extensively tested on both MT4 and MT5 with robust multi-year performance





System Notes:

Setup is fast and easy: simply apply the EA to the recommended chart and timeframe. It will self-manage other pairs and handle all logic autonomously.

To ensure seamless performance, it is highly recommended to operate the EA on a VPS, especially if you trade 24/5. This minimizes risk from internet outages or system interruptions.





Stay Connected: Join our Telegram channel for ongoing insights, updates, and access to setfiles and support resources.(contact me for the link)

Let this system work for you—through trend, retrace, or chaos. We built it to survive what most can’t.



