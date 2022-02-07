Martingale Trade Manager

4.8

DESCRIPTION:

The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols  (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell).

The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works.


FEATURES:

  • Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode.
  • Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit.
  • Auto Martingale / Average Positions.
  • Trailing for All Open Positions (Single or Martingale).

  • Magic Number filter for managing Trades.


For further guide to use this EA, please see the link below:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755169



Reviews
geronimux3
470
geronimux3 2023.11.29 14:49 
 

Excellent

Fredi Sesarianto
129
Fredi Sesarianto 2023.08.07 16:40 
 

this is the EA i really need .... the author very helpfully.

Michael Reddock
25
Michael Reddock 2023.05.16 18:32 
 

Very nice work sir does the Job nicely

Mahir Ali
28
Mahir Ali 2025.04.13 21:17 
 

There should be more videos explaining, SL should move to fix $ size after the add. TP should move closer after each ADD

geronimux3
470
geronimux3 2023.11.29 14:49 
 

Excellent

DADALI ARWALY
3852
Reply from developer DADALI ARWALY 2023.11.29 15:48
Thank you for the feedback.
Fredi Sesarianto
129
Fredi Sesarianto 2023.08.07 16:40 
 

this is the EA i really need .... the author very helpfully.

DADALI ARWALY
3852
Reply from developer DADALI ARWALY 2023.08.07 16:43
Thank you for the feedback.
Michael Reddock
25
Michael Reddock 2023.05.16 18:32 
 

Very nice work sir does the Job nicely

DADALI ARWALY
3852
Reply from developer DADALI ARWALY 2023.08.07 16:43
Thank you
Alvin Kurniawan
468
Alvin Kurniawan 2023.01.05 09:04 
 

very nice and helpfull EA

DADALI ARWALY
3852
Reply from developer DADALI ARWALY 2023.01.06 04:00
Thank you for the feedback.
