Martingale Trade Manager

DESCRIPTION:

The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell).

The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works.





FEATURES:

Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode.

Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit.

Auto Martingale / Average Positions.

Trailing for All Open Positions (Single or Martingale).

Magic Number filter for managing Trades.



For further guide to use this EA, please see the link below: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755169







